Knox Grammar: Students share ‘racist, misogynistic and homophobic’ messages on encrypted app discord

The ‘very disturbing’ messages from a secret chat room created by students at one of Australia’s most elite private schools have been revealed.

Students at Knox Grammar, a private boys’ school in Sydney’s Upper North Shore where students pay $35,000 a year to attend, used a coded app to share “racist, misogynistic and homophobic” content they were sure they would never see. would be discovered by their teachers.

Users in the chat room, hosted by the messaging service Discord, sent the vile messages using aliases like “n*****removalservice” and “Fa**othater3000”.

“I hate women, I hate gays, jews, people who don’t play fortnite, furries, n*****s, I like tits, feet, abortion, rape, drugs,” read one of the disturbing messages.

Teens from Knox Grammar, a private boys’ school in Sydney’s north coast, used an encrypted app to post “racist, misogynistic and homophobic” content

Knox Grammar has suspended several students for participating in the group called ‘Gang Gang’ and has launched an internal investigation.

A school spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that the boys have now been expelled and are ‘trying to settle in other schools’.

The messages obtained by the Daily Telegram are a mixture of sexist, racist and anti-Semitic sentiments coupled with several extreme anti-abortion statements.

Hitler is always in my heart. Heil Hitler,” read a message.

“Foolish ‘pro-choices’ think women’s rights matter…I only hate children and wish them to die, take them out at the source,” wrote a second.

“I’m a maniacal potential pedophile who rapes babies for a living,” said a third, while another asked why they weren’t invited to a “rape party.”

Knox Grammar has suspended several students for their participation in the group and has launched an internal investigation (photo, mock-up of the Discord posts)

Shocking videos of young men appearing to have been brutally raped or assaulted were also shared in the group chat, which is said to have been formed about two years ago.

A student in the chat said that “gang gang” would deter members from mocking another, and he assured that teachers did not have the authority to “search your device for non-school related matters.”

Psychologist Tim Watson-Munro called the content “deeply disturbing” and said the chat room “exuded a club feel or even a cult.”

“What is very disturbing is that there seems to be an organization in the way they communicate,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Watson-Munro said there is a danger of an “unhinged” group member making some of the sadistic statements in their daily lives.

The posts are a mixture of sexist, racist and anti-Semitic sentiments coupled with several extreme anti-abortion statements (pictured, a mock-up of the Discord posts)

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Knox Principal Scott James said the students involved “posted inappropriate messages and made offensive comments in private chat rooms.”

“The nature of these posts is contrary to Knox’s values ​​and culture and is unacceptable,” the letter said.

“These guys’ actions do not reflect a Knox education or the expectations we place on our students to be respectful and responsible citizens in the community.”

Mr James said there was a “range of consequences” for the students involved who were punished based on their participation in the chat room, from “suspension to students dropping out of school”.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Knox Principal Scott James said the students involved “posted inappropriate messages and made offensive comments in private chat rooms.”

“As for the images, some were taken during school activities and later edited, and the school has spoken to the families of identifiable students.

“To be clear, the edited footage does not require notification under child protection requirements, and we have discussed the matter with the police.”

Parents were asked to talk to their sons about using social media and remind them to use platforms “respectfully” and “sensibly”.