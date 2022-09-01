Knox Grammar school knew about vile private chat room for weeks before students were punished

The staff of an elite private boys’ school learned about a vile group chat that spent weeks sharing sickening “racist, misogynistic and homophobic” content before deciding to punish one of the students involved.

New details have emerged about how Knox Grammar handled a secret chat room in which students sent “disturbing” messages about gang rapes, abortion and Hitler.

The $35,000-a-year school first learned of the group in late July, but didn’t warn parents until this week, when the vile messages leaked, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Knox CEO Scott James sent a letter to parents on Wednesday to report that “several boys” had “posted inappropriate messages and made offensive comments in private chat rooms.”

However, it has since been revealed that there were more than 150 participants in the “Gang Gang” group chat – the majority students or former students of Knox Grammar.

Teens from Knox Grammar, a private boys’ school in Sydney’s north coast, used an encrypted app to post “racist, misogynistic and homophobic” content

Mr James also told parents that the matter had been referred to the NSW Police Department.

However, a source told the Daily Telegraph that police were not made aware of the full extent of the posts until they were shared by the publication on Tuesday.

Daily Mail Australia has asked Knox Grammar for comment on the new revelations.

Police are investigating a video shared in the chat room of a student handling ammunition. They concluded that it belonged to the boy’s father, who is a licensed gun owner on private property.

Some of the more graphic content has been handed over to the Child Abuse and Sexual Crime Unit, which has not yet found any material that constitutes a crime.

The revelation comes just hours after a Jewish body summoned the entire Knox Grammar cohort to meet with a Holocaust survivor.

Users in the chat room, hosted by the messaging service Discord, sent nasty messages using aliases like “n*****removalservice” and “Fa**other3000”.

“I hate women, I hate gays, jews, people who don’t play fortnite, furries, n*****s, I like tits, feet, abortion, rape, drugs,” read one of the disturbing messages.

Darren Bark, CEO of the NSW’s Jewish Council of Representatives, invited Knox’s entire cohort to the Sydney Jewish Museum to meet with a Holocaust survivor

After reading the “grossly offensive and unacceptable” conversations, Darren Bark, CEO of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, invited Knox’s entire cohort to the Sydney Jewish Museum to meet with a survivor.

“We are shocked by reports of high school students in Sydney expressing anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler sentiments online,” Barks said in a statement on Thursday.

“Glorifying and praising a horrific figure responsible for the genocide of millions of innocent people is both grossly insulting and unacceptable.

“We invite the entire Knox Grammar cohort to visit the Sydney Jewish Museum and meet a Holocaust survivor so they can realize there is nothing funny about their comments.

“We would also welcome the participation of Knox students in the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies’ Respect, Understanding and Acceptance program, which breaks down barriers between students from different religious and ethnic backgrounds.”

Knox Grammar has suspended several students for their participation in the group and has launched an internal investigation (photo, mock-up of the Discord posts)

Knox Grammar has since suspended several students for their participation in the group called ‘Gang Gang’ and an internal investigation has been launched.

A school spokesperson told the Daily Mail Australia that the boys who had been expelled were ‘trying to settle in other schools’.

The posts contain a mixture of sexist, racist and anti-Semitic sentiments along with several extreme anti-abortion statements.

Hitler is always in my heart. Heil Hitler,” read a message.

“Foolish ‘pro-choices’ think women’s rights matter…I only hate children and wish them to die, take them out at the source,” wrote a second.

“I’m a maniacal potential pedophile who rapes babies for a living,” said a third, while another asked why they weren’t invited to a “rape party.”

Shocking videos of young men appearing to have been brutally raped or assaulted were also shared in the group chat, which is said to have been formed about two years ago.

A student in the chat said that “gang gang” would deter members from mocking another, and he assured that teachers did not have the authority to “search your device for non-school related matters.”

Psychologist Tim Watson-Munro called the content “deeply disturbing” and said the chat room “exuded a club feel or even a cult.”

The posts are a mixture of sexist, racist and anti-Semitic sentiments coupled with several extreme anti-abortion statements (pictured, a mock-up of the Discord posts)

“What is very disturbing is that there seems to be an organization in the way they communicate,” he told the Daily Telegraph earlier this week.

Mr Watson-Munro said there is a danger of an “unhinged” group member making some of the sadistic statements in their daily lives.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Knox Principal Scott James said the students involved “posted inappropriate messages and made offensive comments in private chat rooms.”

“The nature of these posts is contrary to Knox’s values ​​and culture and is unacceptable,” the letter said.

“These guys’ actions do not reflect a Knox education or the expectations we place on our students to be respectful and responsible citizens in the community.”

Mr James said there was a “range of consequences” for the students involved who were punished based on their participation in the chat room, from “suspension to students dropping out of school”.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Knox Principal Scott James said the students involved “posted inappropriate messages and made offensive comments in private chat rooms.”

“As for the images, some were taken during school activities and later manipulated, and the school has spoken to the families of recognizable students.

“To be clear, the edited footage does not require notification under child protection requirements, and we have discussed the matter with the police.”

Parents were asked to talk to their sons about using social media and remind them to use platforms “respectfully” and “sensibly”.