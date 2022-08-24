Knowledge of foreign languages lasts a lifetime, new research shows

<!–

While French is one of the most popular GCSEs in the UK, many Brits are nervous when it comes to using their language skills later on.

But a new one suggests there’s nothing to fear — even if it’s been decades since you last studied a foreign language.

York University researchers have shown that people who have been tested for foreign languages ​​fifty years after they last took an exam perform just as well as recent students.

“We often say that if you don’t use a language, you lose it, but this doesn’t seem to be the case,” said Professor Monika Schmid, head of the Department of Language and Linguistics at York University.

In the study, the researchers wanted to understand how long our knowledge of foreign languages ​​lasts.

The team recruited nearly 500 participants who had completed French GCSE or A level between the 1970s and 2020, and tested their French vocabulary and grammar.

The participants were also questioned about whether or not they had used their French knowledge over the years since their exams.

The results showed that there was no change in language proficiency over time.

Participants who took their exam in the 1970s and had not used French since then performed at the same level as those who took the exam in 2020.

The study also found that in times of emergency — such as health problems or problems at an airport — participants were able to recall the correct French words at short notice.

This suggests that the brain only needs a small amount of motivation to evoke language learning.

“The knowledge of language is amazingly stable over long periods of time, compared to other subjects such as mathematics, history or science,” said Professor Schmid.

‘This is probably due to the way language is stored in memory.

‘Vocabulary is remembered in the same way as, say, facts, dates and names, and while this memory is vulnerable to erosion, grammar is learned in the same way as cycling – a kind of muscle memory, which is much more stable.

Vocabulary knowledge, on the other hand, exists in a closely connected network, meaning we only need to be reminded of a word that resembles a foreign language word for our brains to remember – a little nudge in the right part of the brain and the returns.’

The researchers describe this system as a ‘language net’, in which only one word is needed to stimulate other parts of the ‘net’ where foreign words are stored.

Professor Schmid explains: ‘We don’t have separate brain regions for different languages, so parts of the English language will overlap with parts of the brain where you’ve stored, for example, the French you’ve learned.

When you hear the word ‘apple’ in English, the mental representation of the word ‘pomme’ for apple in French will get a small amount of stimulus every time you say it in English.

“This stimulation is even greater if the two words sound the same in both languages.”

Unfortunately, the researchers say that after years of disuse, people don’t suddenly become fluent in a foreign language.

However, they do suggest that the basics of language are held in the brain and that it doesn’t take much training to pick up a foreign language again.

Many people are deterred from revisiting languages ​​they have ever learned because they fear they will be forced to relive some of the more ‘boring’ elements of the courses, such as grammar, but our work suggests that this would not be necessary,’ Professor Schmidt concluded.

“We hope it would encourage more people to pick up foreign languages ​​again if they knew it would only take a short time in the refresher classes to get back to the original level.”