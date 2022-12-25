Knotwords Daily Mini answer (December 26) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?

Knotwords is a word game that combines rules and concepts from many puzzles, including Sudoku and Wordle. It contains a few different puzzles for players to dig into, some of which are free, with others requiring a monthly subscription. In addition to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle, you can attempt a new Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle. This guide covers the answers you need for the Mini Daily Puzzle to prevent you from getting too stuck.

Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle answers

Below we’ve listed every answer for the Mini Daily Puzzle from May 10 onwards. This was the first free puzzle in the game in this category, meaning that not every puzzle will be accessible if you don’t have a Knotwords subscription. We’ve got you covered for those occasions that it is freely accessible, though.

December 26

LASER

AN

STILT

SENT

CLASS

ANTE

IS

IN

DEALT

December 25

COVES

VINYL

OAK

LUMPS

CIVIL

VENOM

YAP

SULKS

December 24

COUPS

ARSON

VOTED

CALVE

OR

US

POPE

SNIDE

December 23

TRASH

WINCE

IN

SKIPS

TWIST

RINK

AN

SCOPE

HE

December 22

PULLS

US

MANIA

AGONY

PUMA

USAGE

NO

IN

STAYS

December 21

SUBS

AURAL

NINNY

MESSY

SUITE

URN

BANGS

SLY

December 20

CHASM

EDGES

AYE

MELTS

CREAM

DYE

ANGEL

MISTS

December 19

SPICE

MASON

AD

LILTS

SMILE

PA

IS

COATS

ENDS

December 18

LOPS

EXITS

ADAPT

LOTS

LEGAL

OX

DO

PI

AT

STEPS

December 17

MEDIA

OR

AVAIL

TENDS

MOAT

SERVE

AN

ID

MALLS

December 16

METRO

AH

IF

AN

VOIDS

ENDS

MAUVE

EH

ON

AID

RINDS

OF

December 15

HEIST

COO

ELM

WIPES

SHREW

BICEP

SOLE

ATOMS

December 14

LICKS

ROMAN

INK

SECTS

LURKS

COMIC

ANT

SINKS

December 13

OPERA

ROB

TROOP

YEP

FORTY

PORE

BEBOP

TARPS

December 12

MULCH

CRATE

ROPE

OBESE

MACRO

ROB

APE

CITES

December 11

THEME

HEM

INCUR

FREES

THIEF

HEN

EMCEE

EARNS

December 10

GNATS

LEE

LAX

PROSE

GROPE

ALLOT

TEAS

SEXES

December 9

ASSET

TUX

BREAD

MA

SPASM

STRIP

SUE

EXAMS

DAM

December 8

TIMER

ODE

MOM

BLOBS

TOMBS

IDOL

MEMOS

ROOST

December 7

OPTIC

BAA

ELK

SMELL

OBESE

PALM

TAKER

COILS

December 6

PADS

PAW

AWE

CRIED

TEE

PACE

PA

AWAIT

WEE

SUEDE

December 5

FEUDS

RAP

BRA

MEATY

FILMS

URBAN

DART

SPAYS

December 4

COBRA

AIL

PASTE

HES

SCOPE

ABASH

RITE

TALES

December 3

ACORN

MINUS

ONUS

BANES

MOB

CHINA

NUN

REUSE

December 2

CHINO

ORES

TOTS

SONS

PHOTO

IRON

NETS

TOSS

December 1

DREAD

SCRAM

KILO

ASPEN

RACKS

RIP

ALE

DEMON

November 30

DUMPS

STRAW

ROTE

GATED

ULTRA

ROT

PLATE

WED

November 29

SWIFT

EAGER

LIEU

TENSE

WHALE

GIN

FREES

RUE

November 28

PASTS

SAUCE

RUE

DINER

POSED

SPURN

CUE

SHEER

November 27

RAPID

CARE

AN

PEAT

STEW

ACHES

PA

AT

IRATE

DEN

November 26

WISPS

TO

OR

FELTS

SHES

WAIFS

EH

STOLE

PORTS

November 25

CABLE

OWL

VEINS

TUSKS

COVET

AWE

BLIPS

EASES

November 24

PROWS

PHOTO

NIT

SEEPS

PIPES

OZONE

TIP

SHOTS

November 23

MOMS

AH

BUGLE

SUES

GEMS

MOUSE

GUM

MALES

SHES

November 22

TONES

IVY

PAL

SLOGS

TIPSY

OVAL

NYLON

SWISH

November 21

UPPER

PAID

EAST

THOSE

UPSET

PA

AH

PI

SO

EDITS

November 20

TRIBE

AH

GIFTS

NUT

SORES

TAG

RHINO

FUR

BUTTE

November 19

ULTRA

ROD

BRAVE

WED

BULBS

STRAW

ROVE

JADED

November 18

FLASH

ALIGN

MOB

SPITS

FOAMS

LOP

ALIBI

HONES

November 17

CASED

FLUTE

CAD

SHEDS

CUFFS

SAUCE

TAD

DEEDS

November 16

EPICS

HA

ASHES

TOWS

PEGS

PASTE

HOG

CHEWS

SASS

November 15

EATER

LYE

BEARD

WISER

ELBOW

AYE

TEAMS

RUDER

November 14

DISCO

COO

KLUTZ

DOSES

DUKED

SCUMS

COT

OOZES

November 13

WISPY

HUE

PREPS

SIFTS

WIPES

SHEAF

PUP

YESES

November 12

AWAIT

DIN

APE

MELTS

MADAM

WIPE

PANEL

STIRS

November 11

FENDS

CHUGS

HEN

ESSAY

FICHE

HES

NOUNS

SASSY

November 10

COUGH

BOA

BEBOP

SHY

SCABS

EH

TUBBY

GOO

CHAPS

November 9

PASTA

ONION

FIN

SLEWS

PROFS

NIL

SHINE

AUNTS

November 8

GOFER

TWITS

LET

YESES

GUTSY

FOILS

TEE

RUSTS

November 7

MISER

LEAPS

RUT

SASSY

MELTS

SEARS

PUS

RUSTY

November 6

PIANO

RUB

ODE

TAMES

PESTS

AROMA

NUDE

OBESE

November 5

OBESE

PALM

TAKER

DILLS

OPTED

BAA

ELK

SMELL

November 4

CIVIL

STIRS

LOP

EASES

CASTE

VEILS

ROE

LISPS

November 3

DRILL

RAG

AIL

GLOWS

DRAGS

RAIL

IGLOO

LASSO

November 2

CASTS

AROSE

RUM

SADES

COATS

SWORD

SUE

STEMS

November 1

SHINE

TUNA

STABS

RESTS

HUT

CHINA

NAB

CHESS

October 31

OMEGA

AN

GOAL

TERMS

IMAGE

TENOR

AM

FALLS

October 30

SCREW

HALE

RIGID

VILER

CHILI

RAG

ELITE

WED

October 29

EKES

HO

AFAR

LILY

PARSE

EH

KOALA

FIR

SEALS

RYE

October 28

SWIPE

CANE

ANKLE

SLUSH

SCANS

WAN

INK

PELTS

October 27

CHITS

RUM

ADOBE

MAYOR

CHARM

IRONY

TUB

SMEAR

October 26

PASTA

LOP

SHORE

TOWNS

PESTS

HO

SLOWS

TORN

APES

October 25

UTTER

CACTI

KEN

RISES

ULCER

TACKS

TEE

REINS

October 24

COCOA

BRUSH

CUE

CAKES

CUBIC

CHUCK

SUE

ASHES

October 23

HARSH

ICONS

LADE

SPEWS

HAILS

CAP

ODE

SINEW

October 22

FACET

IDIOM

AYE

RESTS

FRIAR

DYE

CRIES

TOMES

October 21

SACS

HI

VOWEL

PEEK

PEERS

SLOPE

WEE

CHEER

SILKS

October 20

SMART

SIR

EKE

TEMPS

ASSET

MIKE

HAREM

STARS

October 19

TIGER

PROPS

FEE

YESES

TIPSY

GOOFS

PEE

ROSES

October 18

TRIBE

FAT

OPERA

PARE

STOOP

PA

RIFER

BARE

ZETA

October 17

STATS

BOP

BOA

TOOLS

SEATS

ABBOT

TOOL

SPASM

October 16

DIVED

CHAPS

LIT

DOSES

DICED

VIALS

PIE

DUSTS

October 15

SCABS

LAME

AMPLY

ERASE

SLAKE

CAM

AMP

BELLS

October 14

CHATS

RUG

UTERI

BATHS

CRUMB

HUT

AGENT

STIRS

October 13

THROB

EVE

HUE

SWAMP

TENSE

REHAB

OVUM

BEEPS

October 12

APT

CURSE

IRE

DRANK

ACIDS

PURR

TREAD

LEEKS

October 11

MOLAR

OXIDE

DIRER

SHY

MOODY

OX

LIARS

AD

EH

RETRY

October 10

WADED

CAM

TIC

DOSED

RYE

ACTOR

DAISY

EMCEE

October 9

SHRUB

ICIER

FOG

FONTS

STIFF

COO

REIGN

BARKS

October 8

SPRIG

PEE

LAB

ALERT

SPLAY

PEAL

REBEL

GIFTS

October 7

GRADE

MAR

BRA

MELTS

GAMMA

AMBLE

DART

ERASE

October 6

SPA

REHAB

ICY

TORTS

BROTH

SHIRT

PACT

ABYSS

October 5

RACKS

LET

RHINO

LIFTS

RURAL

CLIFF

KEN

STOWS

October 4

DELTA

FIG

CHINA

TANGS

EDICT

HA

ELFIN

TING

SAGAS

October 3

REALM

MOO

STUNK

TEE

AROSE

GAMUT

LONE

SMOKE

October 2

RACES

DROWN

POD

RISKY

RUDER

CHOPS

WOK

SANDY

October 1

AMEND

DUG

ALE

SILLS

MAINS

PEDAL

NULL

EDGES

September 30

ERAS

BLUSH

LITE

ZONED

CELLO

RUIN

PASTE

ASHED

September 29

STAID

SIGMA

SOUL

ATOMS

TWIST

GOO

MUM

DIALS

September 28

SOULS

NIL

RASPY

GUTSY

SPRIG

UNSET

LIP

SLYLY

September 27

BOARS

SLICE

BUD

LAIRS

BASIL

ALIBI

CUR

SHEDS

September 26

CURVE

ION

LID

GOLDS

ACING

DRILL

VOID

RENDS

September 25

MOTIF

THEME

ROE

DEPOT

METED

TWERP

MOO

FLEET

September 24

ULTRA

RAG

BRAKE

WED

BULBS

STRAW

RAKE

WAGED

September 23

CRASS

HAIL

OGLES

ROUSE

CHOIR

RAG

AIL

SLEDS

September 22

OAT

FLAIR

FENCE

GYP

OFFED

ALE

TANGY

ICY

PREPS

September 21

PROMS

RUDE

AGENT

SALSA

PRAYS

RUG

ODE

MENDS

September 20

SHEER

UNION

GUT

STEPS

SLUGS

NUT

ELITE

RANKS

September 19

PATHS

HUH

PROMO

SAGAS

PIPES

THONG

HUM

SHOTS

September 18

SKILL

GOO

MOB

SPATS

ASHES

SIGMA

LOOT

BLOBS

September 17

ADOBE

PAGED

EMIR

PANSY

PEP

DRAMA

GIN

BEERS

September 16

LASER

BLOCS

VAT

LIENS

LIBEL

SHOVE

CAN

RESTS

September 15

TACIT

THUMB

RUE

MENDS

TOTEM

CHURN

MUD

TUBES

September 14

STUNT

METRO

MAUL

VERBS

THEME

TAR

RUB

TOOLS

September 13

ABASH

MOPE

IOTAS

SHUSH

AMIDS

BOO

APT

SEALS

September 12

FLESH

AMBER

TOE

SODAS

FIATS

MOO

EMBED

HERDS

September 11

STORK

EAGLE

AYE

LANES

SMELL

ORGAN

LYE

KNEES

September 10

SUPER

APT

PILOT

SLY

SAPS

PUPIL

APTLY

FRATS

September 9

PARS

ROBOT

LAVA

CATER

REDS

POLAR

ABATE

ROVED

STARS

September 8

ICIER

GUM

EBB

RESTS

TIGER

CUBE

LIMBS

TREKS

September 7

LEAPS

MEW

BAA

LEERY

LOLLS

AMBER

PEAR

SWAYS

September 6

SONGS

ICON

PEDAL

ANGST

SIP

OCEAN

NOD

GNATS

September 5

AMP

BAYOU

SPOIL

SANDS

ABYSS

MA

PA

PYLON

ID

FUELS

September 4

AWAIT

WIT

ANT

SKIPS

AWASH

WINK

ATTIC

TEASE

September 3

BUSES

FRANC

FIR

SPEWS

BUFFS

RIP

SCARE

SICKS

September 2

PALED

ICY

NERVE

SOCKS

PINTS

ACE

LYRIC

DRESS

September 1

SLATE

MAR

BRA

TILTS

SWATS

AMBLE

TART

ERASE

August 31

CHOIR

HUB

UTERI

POSES

CHUMP

HUT

OBEYS

RUINS

August 30

WICKS

HEY

DEIGN

HEALS

WIDTH

CHINA

KEG

SYNCS

August 29

CHORD

COG

ACE

BALKS

SCRUB

VOCAL

ROCK

EDGES

August 28

SPADE

HA

ESSAY

TIN

JERKS

SHE

PASTE

SIR

DRANK

August 27

CITES

MOURN

MUG

TUBES

COMET

THUMB

RUE

SINGS

August 26

OFFED

LIMO

MERIT

CHESS

FLESH

FIR

EMITS

DOT

August 25

CHINA

DIN

FUDGE

OHS

SCOFF

KIDDO

NIGH

WANES

August 24

BUFFS

BLOWN

WED

PUNTS

BEBOP

FROWN

WET

SANDS

August 23

DUKES

GRADE

KEG

TWINE

DIGIT

KHAKI

DEN

SIEGE

August 22

DRAMA

REP

RACES

EKE

ADORN

FARCE

MEEK

LAPSE

August 21

ARROW

DOUSE

OBESE

RADON

ROB

RUED

TOSS

WEES

August 20

WHALE

RAG

SHEDS

TOME

TWIST

HO

HAREM

LADE

KEGS

August 19

POSSE

OATHS

TRAYS

DEPOT

OAR

VISTA

SHY

CHESS

August 18

CROWD

PEA

INTER

PACES

CHIRP

OPTIC

WEE

DARES

August 17

BISON

SWIGS

HOP

YESES

BUSHY

WOE

SKIPS

NOSES

August 16

MOTIF

LINEN

ILK

SUCKS

MALTS

TONIC

ELK

FUNKS

August 15

PACED

MECCA

PET

SLIDE

PUMPS

EEL

CACTI

DRAKE

August 14

ITCHY

HOE

FLIPS

RAIDS

INFER

CHILI

HOP

YESES

August 13

MADAM

CUBIC

TANK

JEANS

ACUTE

BAA

INN

MOCKS

August 12

FIG

BLADE

THEME

SODAS

ABETS

HO

FACED

ID

MA

GENES

August 11

POSED

SNAFU

SOB

ASHES

PASTA

SMASH

FOE

DAUBS

August 10

DIARY

ROE

OVA

LIMES

DIALS

AROMA

ROVE

YEAST

August 9

THROB

AWE

NOBLE

RIDES

TUNER

RABID

OWL

BEERS

August 8

GHOST

RAM

ELM

SEATS

OGRES

HALE

COMMA

ATOMS

August 7

BATCH

DOSES

AD

AH

BENT

DAB

ABODE

CHEAT

HASH

August 6

BEARD

ROB

ONION

DEEDS

BROOD

EON

ABIDE

DUNKS

August 5

SUING

BOO

EON

MILKY

PSALM

LIBEL

NOOK

AGONY

August 4

ICIER

MOM

IMP

CASTS

MIMIC

COMA

WIMPS

TREKS

August 3

OCEAN

BATHS

SEEP

SEEDY

CHASE

TEE

ACHED

SPY

August 2

SPILL

WAN

APE

YARNS

SWAYS

PAPA

INERT

LOUSE

August 1

SPURT

HIRE

ANNEX

YEAST

SHAKY

PIN

URN

REEFS

July 31

LURES

UGH

MERGE

HALTS

LYMPH

RURAL

EGG

SHEDS

July 30

PRIM

GAUDY

SHE

HARTS

GASH

PA

HA

RULER

ID

MYTHS

July 29

PHOTO

TAN

SPORT

MART

SPASM

PA

MOTOR

TART

WONT

July 28

LIBEL

FROWN

WAG

STANDS

LIFTS

BLOWN

WAD

LUNGS

July 27

MISTS

COY

CROWN

SURFS

MACES

SCOUR

TOW

SYNCS

July 26

CACAO

ICY

DENSE

ROCKS

CIDER

ACE

CYNIC

OBEYS

July 25

OPTIC

REIN

DECKS

ELKS

HORDE

PEEL

TICK

PINKS

July 24

OPERA

PEG

EAGLE

SLY

COPES

PEAL

LEGGY

FAZED

July 23

SCANS

LADEN

SULK

ATOMS

COAST

DUO

ELM

SINKS

July 22

BICEP

COKE

ANEW

DRESS

VICAR

CONE

EKES

SPEWS

July 21

DRAMA

MOP

CHEWS

TOSS

EDICT

HO

TAMES

MOWS

ZAPS

July 20

SIPS

AH

ALLOT

MOO

SASSY

SWATS

PALMS

SHOOS

TOY

July 19

PUPS

AH

POSSE

TOTS

NOPE

PHOTO

SOP

PASTE

SHES

July 18

PRIMP

CUE

CRIME

NERDS

PECAN

ICIER

MUM

PEELS

July 17

CURIO

PRIDE

SINUS

GOD

COPS

RIG

RHINO

DUD

ORES

July 16

PYLON

FOLDS

LYE

YESES

PUFFY

LOLLS

DYE

NOSES

July 15

TOUTS

URN

NAG

SLIMY

STUNS

ORAL

FUNGI

ESSAY

July 14

ARROW

RUE

INANE

PANIC

ARRAY

NOUN

TWEET

July 13

SCARE

WAGE

APED

PENS

SWAPS

CAPE

AGENT

REDS

July 12

AMIDS

COMMA

COOP

CHOPS

MOOCH

MOO

MOP

SOAPS

July 11

BIKER

DIALS

KIT

EXITS

BADGER

KHAKI

LIT

RESTS

July 10

HORDE

PEEL

TANK

LIPS

EH

OPTIC

REAP

DENSE

ELK

July 9

SWIMS

AMBER

POKE

HYPER

WIMPY

BOP

EKE

SOBER

July 8

SLIPS

COO

APT

BEANS

SCABS

LOPE

IOTAS

SWISH

July 7

COLON

LIMBO

OAK

SINGS

CULTS

LEMON

BAG

NOOKS

July 6

SHAFT

CUB

REHAB

WARPS

SCREWHUE

ABHOR

TUBES

July 5

FETCH

RABID

DUNE

LEMON

EVADE

BUM

CHINO

DEN

July 4

RURAL

CHARM

LIP

DUMMY

RICED

REALM

RIM

LUMPY

July 3

FARCE

AD

TOWNS

ROTE

INK

FAT

ADORE

WOK

CANT

SEA

July 2

HA

SOBER

HAREM

ORALS

SHOE

BOAR

BRA

HEELS

ARMS

July 1

LUMPS

SAUCE

SOW

OBEYS

LASSO

MOUSE

COY

SLEWS

June 30

CAIDS

COPES

ONUS

TENSE

COT

ALONE

PUN

DRESS

June 29

NEEDY

VIE

OVA

POKES

NAPPY

EVOKE

DIVE

YEAST

June 28

SCABS

AH

TERSE

AD

ID

GOWNS

TAG

CREDO

BASIN

SHEDS

June 27

CHORE

RADAR

DIG

CELLO

CRACK

HA

ODDLY

RAIL

ERGO

June 26

SNAFU

LADES

OBOES

SLOB

NAB

RADON

FEE

FUSSY

June 25

WIPES

ELITE

DAM

SHEDS

WEEPS

PRIDE

TAD

STEMS

June 24

DUAR

DEP

PROSE

WET

TINS

June 23

AWASH

MAYO

EXERT

SWISH

AMENS

WAX

AYE

SORES

June 22

RESTS

CREDO

WOT

RUSTY

RACER

STEWS

DOT

SOOTY

June 21

CHASM

RUM

EMBED

PERMS

CREEP

HUM

AMBER

MODES

June 20

RIB

ABIDE

MAS

BAKES

JAMBS

BAA

RISKS

ID

BEAST

June 19

FUSSY

VEALS

DYE

RUSES

FEVER

SCADS

LYE

YESES

June 18

PANEL

BALE

DOGMA

WEARY

ABODE

NAG

ELM

LEAFY

June 17

AD

YUMMY

NAPE

HULLS

PEE

SUNUP

MALE

AMPLE

DYES

June 16

ALPHA

ION

JOKES

OXES

BANJO

OX

SPIKE

HOES

BANS

June 15

RASPY

PEA

CROWN

PULPS

RECAP

SPOIL

PEW

YANKS

June 14

BOSOM

BLOWN

LID

POETS

BEBOP

STOLE

WIT

MENDS

June 13

COP

BRAIN

RUNNY

AMOK

COBRA

RUM

PAINO

INK

TINY

June 10

PIANO

BIB

BALLS

SHES

PUBS

AH

CABLE

NILS

GOBS

June 9

RACED

VALVE

LET

NESTS

RAVEN

CELLS

VET

DIETS

June 8

CUFFS

BANJO

GUT

CHITS

CUBIC

FUNGI

JUT

SHOTS

June 7

PROMS

RIVE

OPALS

SISSY

PROFS

RIP

OVA

MELDS

June 6

INANE

RUT

EKE

RUDER

FIVER

CARED

NUKE

DETER

June 5

BOB

AXIOM

BAA

COLTS

BATCH

OX

BIBLE

OAT

SMASH

June 4

CIDER

YEAHS

MAT

TRAYS

CRYPT

DRAMA

HAY

RESTS

June 3

OPERA

ELF

MOTIF

SPY

POEMS

PLOP

HEFTY

GRAFFS

June 2

AUDIT

SKILL

EEL

NODES

ARSON

DRIED

LEE

TOLLS

June 1

DAUBS

GUILT

TOTE

DENSE

ACUTE

IONBOLTS

TEE

May 31

FETID

SIRE

SPAN

CASTS

ESSAY

TIPS

IRATE

DENS

May 30

EASED

GRASS

FOE

SOUPS

EDGES

SNAFU

SOP

DOSES

May 29

ACRID

LORE

RADON

OKAYS

CLACK

ROD

IRONY

DEN

May 28

PROW

PA

AMBER

PORE

SPAS

PUMPS

BOP

OPERA

WARES

May 27

RIPES

ADAGE

OX

ERASE

RATED

ID

PA

EGOS

SEXES

May 26

DEBUG

MANGO

PIG

SLOTS

DAMPS

AIL

BONGO

GLOWS

May 25

BEVEL

GALA

GNUS

HEEDS

AD

HA

EGGED

VANE

ELUDE

LASS

May 24

SNOWS

LOB

ADORE

EASES

SLAKE

NOD

OBOES

SHEDS

May 23

SCREW

PEDAL

OPT

RANTS

SUPER

RADON

APT

WILTS

May 22

DRAIN

SPOOL

CUR

OBEYS

DISCO

PUB

ADORE

NULLS

May 21

ALIBI

SIN

ANKLE

YEW

RADAR

RISKY

BILE

SINEW

May 20

MAPS

OZONE

AURA

TREKS

MOAT

AZURE

PORE

SNAKE

May 19

AFOOT

RABBI

MAUL

JEANS

FLAME

BAA

BUN

TAILS

May 18

CAVES

ACE

BRA

BELTS

CABBY

ACRE

VEALS

SISSY

May 17

RISKY

PIE

BEATS

DOSES

ROBED

SPAYS

KIT

YESES

May 16

SCOPE

FRATS

VIAL

BELLY

CURVE

AIL

PETAL

SLY

May 15

BICEP

THORN

ION

NERDY

BATON

CHIOR

ROD

PENNY

May 14

CROWN

SPOIL

KEN

SPEWS

CASKS

PEP

OZONE

NULLS

May 13

STASH

DIGIT

PINE

TENSE

TRIPE

GIN

SKINS

TEE

May 12

MIDST

TRACT

TILT

OBESE

MOTTO

RIB

ALE

SECTS

May 11

MATTE

CHEER

RUM

OBEYS

MACRO

HUB

THEME

EARNS

May 10

ELBOW

SPOOL

RODE

NODES

PRO

BLOOD

ODE

WILDES

These smaller puzzles differ from the primary offerings in Knotwords because they’re much more condensed versions of the same thing. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re easier. The difficulty ramps up over the week in the Daily Puzzles, while in these Mini Puzzles, the difficulty is always the same. This means that the solutions are much trickier to find and understand, forcing you to try to use words that aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. In some ways, they’re better than the main Daily Puzzles because they require less time, but they always leave you wanting more.