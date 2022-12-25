Knotwords Daily Mini answer (December 26) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?

Knotwords is a word game that combines rules and concepts from many puzzles, including Sudoku and Wordle. It contains a few different puzzles for players to dig into, some of which are free, with others requiring a monthly subscription. In addition to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle, you can attempt a new Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle. This guide covers the answers you need for the Mini Daily Puzzle to prevent you from getting too stuck.
Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle answers
Below we’ve listed every answer for the Mini Daily Puzzle from May 10 onwards. This was the first free puzzle in the game in this category, meaning that not every puzzle will be accessible if you don’t have a Knotwords subscription. We’ve got you covered for those occasions that it is freely accessible, though.
December 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 26. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LASER
AN
STILT
SENT
CLASS
ANTE
IS
IN
DEALT
December 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 25. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
COVES
VINYL
OAK
LUMPS
CIVIL
VENOM
YAP
SULKS
December 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 24. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
COUPS
ARSON
VOTED
CALVE
OR
US
POPE
SNIDE
December 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 23. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TRASH
WINCE
IN
SKIPS
TWIST
RINK
AN
SCOPE
HE
December 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 22. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PULLS
US
MANIA
AGONY
PUMA
USAGE
NO
IN
STAYS
December 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 21. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SUBS
AURAL
NINNY
MESSY
SUITE
URN
BANGS
SLY
December 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 20. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CHASM
EDGES
AYE
MELTS
CREAM
DYE
ANGEL
MISTS
December 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 19. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SPICE
MASON
AD
LILTS
SMILE
PA
IS
COATS
ENDS
December 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 18. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LOPS
EXITS
ADAPT
LOTS
LEGAL
OX
DO
PI
AT
STEPS
December 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 17. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MEDIA
OR
AVAIL
TENDS
MOAT
SERVE
AN
ID
MALLS
December 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 16. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
METRO
AH
IF
AN
VOIDS
ENDS
MAUVE
EH
ON
AID
RINDS
OF
December 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 15. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HEIST
COO
ELM
WIPES
SHREW
BICEP
SOLE
ATOMS
December 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 14. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LICKS
ROMAN
INK
SECTS
LURKS
COMIC
ANT
SINKS
December 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 13. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OPERA
ROB
TROOP
YEP
FORTY
PORE
BEBOP
TARPS
December 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 12. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MULCH
CRATE
ROPE
OBESE
MACRO
ROB
APE
CITES
December 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 11. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
THEME
HEM
INCUR
FREES
THIEF
HEN
EMCEE
EARNS
December 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 10. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GNATS
LEE
LAX
PROSE
GROPE
ALLOT
TEAS
SEXES
December 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 9. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ASSET
TUX
BREAD
MA
SPASM
STRIP
SUE
EXAMS
DAM
December 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 8. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TIMER
ODE
MOM
BLOBS
TOMBS
IDOL
MEMOS
ROOST
December 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 7. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OPTIC
BAA
ELK
SMELL
OBESE
PALM
TAKER
COILS
December 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 6. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PADS
PAW
AWE
CRIED
TEE
PACE
PA
AWAIT
WEE
SUEDE
December 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 5. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FEUDS
RAP
BRA
MEATY
FILMS
URBAN
DART
SPAYS
December 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 4. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
COBRA
AIL
PASTE
HES
SCOPE
ABASH
RITE
TALES
December 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 3. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ACORN
MINUS
ONUS
BANES
MOB
CHINA
NUN
REUSE
December 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 2. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CHINO
ORES
TOTS
SONS
PHOTO
IRON
NETS
TOSS
December 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for December 1. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DREAD
SCRAM
KILO
ASPEN
RACKS
RIP
ALE
DEMON
November 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 30. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DUMPS
STRAW
ROTE
GATED
ULTRA
ROT
PLATE
WED
November 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 29. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SWIFT
EAGER
LIEU
TENSE
WHALE
GIN
FREES
RUE
November 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 28. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PASTS
SAUCE
RUE
DINER
POSED
SPURN
CUE
SHEER
November 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 27. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RAPID
CARE
AN
PEAT
STEW
ACHES
PA
AT
IRATE
DEN
November 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 26. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WISPS
TO
OR
FELTS
SHES
WAIFS
EH
STOLE
PORTS
November 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 25. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CABLE
OWL
VEINS
TUSKS
COVET
AWE
BLIPS
EASES
November 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 24. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PROWS
PHOTO
NIT
SEEPS
PIPES
OZONE
TIP
SHOTS
November 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 23. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MOMS
AH
BUGLE
SUES
GEMS
MOUSE
GUM
MALES
SHES
November 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 22. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TONES
IVY
PAL
SLOGS
TIPSY
OVAL
NYLON
SWISH
November 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 21. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
UPPER
PAID
EAST
THOSE
UPSET
PA
AH
PI
SO
EDITS
November 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 20. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TRIBE
AH
GIFTS
NUT
SORES
TAG
RHINO
FUR
BUTTE
November 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 19. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ULTRA
ROD
BRAVE
WED
BULBS
STRAW
ROVE
JADED
November 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 18. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FLASH
ALIGN
MOB
SPITS
FOAMS
LOP
ALIBI
HONES
November 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 17. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CASED
FLUTE
CAD
SHEDS
CUFFS
SAUCE
TAD
DEEDS
November 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 16. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EPICS
HA
ASHES
TOWS
PEGS
PASTE
HOG
CHEWS
SASS
November 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 15. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EATER
LYE
BEARD
WISER
ELBOW
AYE
TEAMS
RUDER
November 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 14. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DISCO
COO
KLUTZ
DOSES
DUKED
SCUMS
COT
OOZES
November 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 13. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WISPY
HUE
PREPS
SIFTS
WIPES
SHEAF
PUP
YESES
November 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 12. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AWAIT
DIN
APE
MELTS
MADAM
WIPE
PANEL
STIRS
November 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 11. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FENDS
CHUGS
HEN
ESSAY
FICHE
HES
NOUNS
SASSY
November 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 10. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
COUGH
BOA
BEBOP
SHY
SCABS
EH
TUBBY
GOO
CHAPS
November 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 9. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PASTA
ONION
FIN
SLEWS
PROFS
NIL
SHINE
AUNTS
November 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 8. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GOFER
TWITS
LET
YESES
GUTSY
FOILS
TEE
RUSTS
November 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 7. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MISER
LEAPS
RUT
SASSY
MELTS
SEARS
PUS
RUSTY
November 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 6. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PIANO
RUB
ODE
TAMES
PESTS
AROMA
NUDE
OBESE
November 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 5. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OBESE
PALM
TAKER
DILLS
OPTED
BAA
ELK
SMELL
November 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 4. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CIVIL
STIRS
LOP
EASES
CASTE
VEILS
ROE
LISPS
November 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 3. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DRILL
RAG
AIL
GLOWS
DRAGS
RAIL
IGLOO
LASSO
November 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 2. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CASTS
AROSE
RUM
SADES
COATS
SWORD
SUE
STEMS
November 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for November 1. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SHINE
TUNA
STABS
RESTS
HUT
CHINA
NAB
CHESS
October 31
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 31. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OMEGA
AN
GOAL
TERMS
IMAGE
TENOR
AM
FALLS
October 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 30. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SCREW
HALE
RIGID
VILER
CHILI
RAG
ELITE
WED
October 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 29. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EKES
HO
AFAR
LILY
PARSE
EH
KOALA
FIR
SEALS
RYE
October 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 28. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SWIPE
CANE
ANKLE
SLUSH
SCANS
WAN
INK
PELTS
October 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 27. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CHITS
RUM
ADOBE
MAYOR
CHARM
IRONY
TUB
SMEAR
October 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 26. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PASTA
LOP
SHORE
TOWNS
PESTS
HO
SLOWS
TORN
APES
October 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 25. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
UTTER
CACTI
KEN
RISES
ULCER
TACKS
TEE
REINS
October 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 24. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
COCOA
BRUSH
CUE
CAKES
CUBIC
CHUCK
SUE
ASHES
October 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 23. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HARSH
ICONS
LADE
SPEWS
HAILS
CAP
ODE
SINEW
October 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 22. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FACET
IDIOM
AYE
RESTS
FRIAR
DYE
CRIES
TOMES
October 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 21. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SACS
HI
VOWEL
PEEK
PEERS
SLOPE
WEE
CHEER
SILKS
October 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 20. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SMART
SIR
EKE
TEMPS
ASSET
MIKE
HAREM
STARS
October 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 19. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TIGER
PROPS
FEE
YESES
TIPSY
GOOFS
PEE
ROSES
October 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 18. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TRIBE
FAT
OPERA
PARE
STOOP
PA
RIFER
BARE
ZETA
October 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 17. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STATS
BOP
BOA
TOOLS
SEATS
ABBOT
TOOL
SPASM
October 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 16. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DIVED
CHAPS
LIT
DOSES
DICED
VIALS
PIE
DUSTS
October 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 15. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SCABS
LAME
AMPLY
ERASE
SLAKE
CAM
AMP
BELLS
October 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 14. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CHATS
RUG
UTERI
BATHS
CRUMB
HUT
AGENT
STIRS
October 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 13. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
THROB
EVE
HUE
SWAMP
TENSE
REHAB
OVUM
BEEPS
October 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 12. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
APT
CURSE
IRE
DRANK
ACIDS
PURR
TREAD
LEEKS
October 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 11. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MOLAR
OXIDE
DIRER
SHY
MOODY
OX
LIARS
AD
EH
RETRY
October 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 10. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WADED
CAM
TIC
DOSED
RYE
ACTOR
DAISY
EMCEE
October 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 9. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SHRUB
ICIER
FOG
FONTS
STIFF
COO
REIGN
BARKS
October 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 8. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SPRIG
PEE
LAB
ALERT
SPLAY
PEAL
REBEL
GIFTS
October 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 7. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GRADE
MAR
BRA
MELTS
GAMMA
AMBLE
DART
ERASE
October 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 6. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SPA
REHAB
ICY
TORTS
BROTH
SHIRT
PACT
ABYSS
October 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 5. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RACKS
LET
RHINO
LIFTS
RURAL
CLIFF
KEN
STOWS
October 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 4. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DELTA
FIG
CHINA
TANGS
EDICT
HA
ELFIN
TING
SAGAS
October 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 3. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
REALM
MOO
STUNK
TEE
AROSE
GAMUT
LONE
SMOKE
October 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 2. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RACES
DROWN
POD
RISKY
RUDER
CHOPS
WOK
SANDY
October 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for October 1. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AMEND
DUG
ALE
SILLS
MAINS
PEDAL
NULL
EDGES
September 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 30. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ERAS
BLUSH
LITE
ZONED
CELLO
RUIN
PASTE
ASHED
September 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 29. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STAID
SIGMA
SOUL
ATOMS
TWIST
GOO
MUM
DIALS
September 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 28. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SOULS
NIL
RASPY
GUTSY
SPRIG
UNSET
LIP
SLYLY
September 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 27. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BOARS
SLICE
BUD
LAIRS
BASIL
ALIBI
CUR
SHEDS
September 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 26. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CURVE
ION
LID
GOLDS
ACING
DRILL
VOID
RENDS
September 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 25. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MOTIF
THEME
ROE
DEPOT
METED
TWERP
MOO
FLEET
September 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 24. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ULTRA
RAG
BRAKE
WED
BULBS
STRAW
RAKE
WAGED
September 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 23. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CRASS
HAIL
OGLES
ROUSE
CHOIR
RAG
AIL
SLEDS
September 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 22. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OAT
FLAIR
FENCE
GYP
OFFED
ALE
TANGY
ICY
PREPS
September 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 21. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PROMS
RUDE
AGENT
SALSA
PRAYS
RUG
ODE
MENDS
September 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 20. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SHEER
UNION
GUT
STEPS
SLUGS
NUT
ELITE
RANKS
September 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 19. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PATHS
HUH
PROMO
SAGAS
PIPES
THONG
HUM
SHOTS
September 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 18. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SKILL
GOO
MOB
SPATS
ASHES
SIGMA
LOOT
BLOBS
September 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 17. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ADOBE
PAGED
EMIR
PANSY
PEP
DRAMA
GIN
BEERS
September 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 16. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LASER
BLOCS
VAT
LIENS
LIBEL
SHOVE
CAN
RESTS
September 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 15. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TACIT
THUMB
RUE
MENDS
TOTEM
CHURN
MUD
TUBES
September 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 14. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STUNT
METRO
MAUL
VERBS
THEME
TAR
RUB
TOOLS
September 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 13. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ABASH
MOPE
IOTAS
SHUSH
AMIDS
BOO
APT
SEALS
September 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 12. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FLESH
AMBER
TOE
SODAS
FIATS
MOO
EMBED
HERDS
September 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 11. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STORK
EAGLE
AYE
LANES
SMELL
ORGAN
LYE
KNEES
September 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 10. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SUPER
APT
PILOT
SLY
SAPS
PUPIL
APTLY
FRATS
September 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 9. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PARS
ROBOT
LAVA
CATER
REDS
POLAR
ABATE
ROVED
STARS
September 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 8. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ICIER
GUM
EBB
RESTS
TIGER
CUBE
LIMBS
TREKS
September 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 7. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LEAPS
MEW
BAA
LEERY
LOLLS
AMBER
PEAR
SWAYS
September 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 6. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SONGS
ICON
PEDAL
ANGST
SIP
OCEAN
NOD
GNATS
September 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 5. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AMP
BAYOU
SPOIL
SANDS
ABYSS
MA
PA
PYLON
ID
FUELS
September 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 4. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AWAIT
WIT
ANT
SKIPS
AWASH
WINK
ATTIC
TEASE
September 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 3. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BUSES
FRANC
FIR
SPEWS
BUFFS
RIP
SCARE
SICKS
September 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 2. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PALED
ICY
NERVE
SOCKS
PINTS
ACE
LYRIC
DRESS
September 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for September 1. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SLATE
MAR
BRA
TILTS
SWATS
AMBLE
TART
ERASE
August 31
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 31. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CHOIR
HUB
UTERI
POSES
CHUMP
HUT
OBEYS
RUINS
August 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 30. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WICKS
HEY
DEIGN
HEALS
WIDTH
CHINA
KEG
SYNCS
August 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 29. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CHORD
COG
ACE
BALKS
SCRUB
VOCAL
ROCK
EDGES
August 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 28. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SPADE
HA
ESSAY
TIN
JERKS
SHE
PASTE
SIR
DRANK
August 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 27. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CITES
MOURN
MUG
TUBES
COMET
THUMB
RUE
SINGS
August 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 26. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OFFED
LIMO
MERIT
CHESS
FLESH
FIR
EMITS
DOT
August 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 25. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CHINA
DIN
FUDGE
OHS
SCOFF
KIDDO
NIGH
WANES
August 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 24. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BUFFS
BLOWN
WED
PUNTS
BEBOP
FROWN
WET
SANDS
August 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 23. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DUKES
GRADE
KEG
TWINE
DIGIT
KHAKI
DEN
SIEGE
August 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 22. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DRAMA
REP
RACES
EKE
ADORN
FARCE
MEEK
LAPSE
August 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 21. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ARROW
DOUSE
OBESE
RADON
ROB
RUED
TOSS
WEES
August 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 20. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WHALE
RAG
SHEDS
TOME
TWIST
HO
HAREM
LADE
KEGS
August 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 19. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
POSSE
OATHS
TRAYS
DEPOT
OAR
VISTA
SHY
CHESS
August 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 18. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CROWD
PEA
INTER
PACES
CHIRP
OPTIC
WEE
DARES
August 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 17. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BISON
SWIGS
HOP
YESES
BUSHY
WOE
SKIPS
NOSES
August 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 16. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MOTIF
LINEN
ILK
SUCKS
MALTS
TONIC
ELK
FUNKS
August 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 15. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PACED
MECCA
PET
SLIDE
PUMPS
EEL
CACTI
DRAKE
August 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 14. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ITCHY
HOE
FLIPS
RAIDS
INFER
CHILI
HOP
YESES
August 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 13. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MADAM
CUBIC
TANK
JEANS
ACUTE
BAA
INN
MOCKS
August 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 12. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FIG
BLADE
THEME
SODAS
ABETS
HO
FACED
ID
MA
GENES
August 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 11. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
POSED
SNAFU
SOB
ASHES
PASTA
SMASH
FOE
DAUBS
August 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 10. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DIARY
ROE
OVA
LIMES
DIALS
AROMA
ROVE
YEAST
August 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 9. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
THROB
AWE
NOBLE
RIDES
TUNER
RABID
OWL
BEERS
August 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 8. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GHOST
RAM
ELM
SEATS
OGRES
HALE
COMMA
ATOMS
August 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 7. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BATCH
DOSES
AD
AH
BENT
DAB
ABODE
CHEAT
HASH
August 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 6. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BEARD
ROB
ONION
DEEDS
BROOD
EON
ABIDE
DUNKS
August 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 5. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SUING
BOO
EON
MILKY
PSALM
LIBEL
NOOK
AGONY
August 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 4. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ICIER
MOM
IMP
CASTS
MIMIC
COMA
WIMPS
TREKS
August 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 3. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OCEAN
BATHS
SEEP
SEEDY
CHASE
TEE
ACHED
SPY
August 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 2. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SPILL
WAN
APE
YARNS
SWAYS
PAPA
INERT
LOUSE
August 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for August 1. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SPURT
HIRE
ANNEX
YEAST
SHAKY
PIN
URN
REEFS
July 31
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 31. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LURES
UGH
MERGE
HALTS
LYMPH
RURAL
EGG
SHEDS
July 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 30. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PRIM
GAUDY
SHE
HARTS
GASH
PA
HA
RULER
ID
MYTHS
July 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 29. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PHOTO
TAN
SPORT
MART
SPASM
PA
MOTOR
TART
WONT
July 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 28. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LIBEL
FROWN
WAG
STANDS
LIFTS
BLOWN
WAD
LUNGS
July 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 27. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MISTS
COY
CROWN
SURFS
MACES
SCOUR
TOW
SYNCS
July 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 26. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CACAO
ICY
DENSE
ROCKS
CIDER
ACE
CYNIC
OBEYS
July 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 25. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OPTIC
REIN
DECKS
ELKS
HORDE
PEEL
TICK
PINKS
July 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 24. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OPERA
PEG
EAGLE
SLY
COPES
PEAL
LEGGY
FAZED
July 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 23. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SCANS
LADEN
SULK
ATOMS
COAST
DUO
ELM
SINKS
July 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 22. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BICEP
COKE
ANEW
DRESS
VICAR
CONE
EKES
SPEWS
July 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 21. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DRAMA
MOP
CHEWS
TOSS
EDICT
HO
TAMES
MOWS
ZAPS
July 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 20. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SIPS
AH
ALLOT
MOO
SASSY
SWATS
PALMS
SHOOS
TOY
July 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 19. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PUPS
AH
POSSE
TOTS
NOPE
PHOTO
SOP
PASTE
SHES
July 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 18. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PRIMP
CUE
CRIME
NERDS
PECAN
ICIER
MUM
PEELS
July 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 17. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CURIO
PRIDE
SINUS
GOD
COPS
RIG
RHINO
DUD
ORES
July 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 16. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PYLON
FOLDS
LYE
YESES
PUFFY
LOLLS
DYE
NOSES
July 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 15. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TOUTS
URN
NAG
SLIMY
STUNS
ORAL
FUNGI
ESSAY
July 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 14. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ARROW
RUE
INANE
PANIC
ARRAY
NOUN
TWEET
July 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Here is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 13. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SCARE
WAGE
APED
PENS
SWAPS
CAPE
AGENT
REDS
July 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
See the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle solution for July 12. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to solve this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AMIDS
COMMA
COOP
CHOPS
MOOCH
MOO
MOP
SOAPS
July 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
View the solution to the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle for July 11 above. We’ve given you a list of every word required for this puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BIKER
DIALS
KIT
EXITS
BADGER
KHAKI
LIT
RESTS
July 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
See above for the solution to the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle for July 10. We’ve outlined every word required to solve the puzzle in the list below, with those running left to right starting first, then those running top to bottom.
HORDE
PEEL
TANK
LIPS
EH
OPTIC
REAP
DENSE
ELK
July 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle for July 9 is above. We’ve collected every word required for the solution in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SWIMS
AMBER
POKE
HYPER
WIMPY
BOP
EKE
SOBER
July 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
See the above image for the solution to the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle for July 8. We’ve put every word required to answer the puzzle today in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
SLIPS
COO
APT
BEANS
SCABS
LOPE
IOTAS
SWISH
July 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
You can check the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle for July 7 above. We’ve listed every word required for the solution below, starting with the ones running left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
COLON
LIMBO
OAK
SINGS
CULTS
LEMON
BAG
NOOKS
July 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle is above. See below for a list of every word required for it starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SHAFT
CUB
REHAB
WARPS
SCREWHUE
ABHOR
TUBES
July 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
See above for the completed Knotwords Daily Mini puzzle for July 5. We’ve outlined every word required for this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FETCH
RABID
DUNE
LEMON
EVADE
BUM
CHINO
DEN
July 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Above is the final answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for July 4. See below for a list of every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RURAL
CHARM
LIP
DUMMY
RICED
REALM
RIM
LUMPY
July 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
You can see the solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for July 3 above. Check out the list below for every word required to complete it, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FARCE
AD
TOWNS
ROTE
INK
FAT
ADORE
WOK
CANT
SEA
July 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for July 2. We’ve outlined every word required for it in the below list, starting with those running from left to right, then those running top to bottom.
HA
SOBER
HAREM
ORALS
SHOE
BOAR
BRA
HEELS
ARMS
July 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for July 1 is above. You can find every word you’ll need to solve it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LUMPS
SAUCE
SOW
OBEYS
LASSO
MOUSE
COY
SLEWS
June 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Above you can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 30. Below, we’ve outlined the words required for this solution, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CAIDS
COPES
ONUS
TENSE
COT
ALONE
PUN
DRESS
June 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 29. The words you’ll need to complete it are listed below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
NEEDY
VIE
OVA
POKES
NAPPY
EVOKE
DIVE
YEAST
June 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 28 is above. We’ve put all the words you’ll need to solve it in the list below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SCABS
AH
TERSE
AD
ID
GOWNS
TAG
CREDO
BASIN
SHEDS
June 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
The solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 27 is above. We’ve collected all the words you’ll need for it in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
CHORE
RADAR
DIG
CELLO
CRACK
HA
ODDLY
RAIL
ERGO
June 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
The above image contains the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 26. See the list of words below for everything you’ll need to solve it, starting with words running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SNAFU
LADES
OBOES
SLOB
NAB
RADON
FEE
FUSSY
June 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 25 above. We’ve listed all the words you need for this puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running top to bottom.
WIPES
ELITE
DAM
SHEDS
WEEPS
PRIDE
TAD
STEMS
June 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check the above image for the solution to the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 24. We’ve outlined every word you’ll need to complete it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DUAR
DEP
PROSE
WET
TINS
June 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
The Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle solution for June 23 is above. You can see all the words you’ll need to complete it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AWASH
MAYO
EXERT
SWISH
AMENS
WAX
AYE
SORES
June 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 22 is above. Check the list below for all the words you’ll need to complete the puzzle today, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RESTS
CREDO
WOT
RUSTY
RACER
STEWS
DOT
SOOTY
June 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
See the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 21 above. We’ve put every word required for this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
CHASM
RUM
EMBED
PERMS
CREEP
HUM
AMBER
MODES
June 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
The solution to the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 20 is above. You can see every word required to complete it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right and then from top to bottom.
RIB
ABIDE
MAS
BAKES
JAMBS
BAA
RISKS
ID
BEAST
June 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check the answer to the Daily Mini Puzzle for June 19 above. You can see the words you’ll need to complete the puzzle in our list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
FUSSY
VEALS
DYE
RUSES
FEVER
SCADS
LYE
YESES
June 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 18. Check below for a list of every word you’ll need to solve the puzzle, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
PANEL
BALE
DOGMA
WEARY
ABODE
NAG
ELM
LEAFY
June 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 17 is above. We’ve listed all the words you need for it below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
AD
YUMMY
NAPE
HULLS
PEE
SUNUP
MALE
AMPLE
DYES
June 16
Screenshot by DoubleXP
See the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 16 above. We’ve compiled a list of every word required for the answer below, starting with those running left to right and then top to bottom.
ALPHA
ION
JOKES
OXES
BANJO
OX
SPIKE
HOES
BANS
June 15
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 15 above. We’ve put every word you’ll need for the day’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running top to bottom.
RASPY
PEA
CROWN
PULPS
RECAP
SPOIL
PEW
YANKS
June 14
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 14. The words you’ll need to complete it are listed below, starting with those that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.
BOSOM
BLOWN
LID
POETS
BEBOP
STOLE
WIT
MENDS
June 13
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 13. Check out the list of words below to see what the solution is comprised of, starting with words running from left to right, then the ones running top to bottom.
COP
BRAIN
RUNNY
AMOK
COBRA
RUM
PAINO
INK
TINY
June 10
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 10. See below for a list of every word required for the solution, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
PIANO
BIB
BALLS
SHES
PUBS
AH
CABLE
NILS
GOBS
June 9
Screenshot by DoubleXP
See the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 9. We’ve put together a list of all the words required to complete it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RACED
VALVE
LET
NESTS
RAVEN
CELLS
VET
DIETS
June 8
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for June 8’s Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those running left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CUFFS
BANJO
GUT
CHITS
CUBIC
FUNGI
JUT
SHOTS
June 7
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 7. We’ve put every word in the puzzle in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then the ones running from top to bottom.
PROMS
RIVE
OPALS
SISSY
PROFS
RIP
OVA
MELDS
June 6
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle above. We’ve collected each word you’ll need for it in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
INANE
RUT
EKE
RUDER
FIVER
CARED
NUKE
DETER
June 5
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the answer for June 5’s Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle. We’ve listed every word you’ll need to complete it below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BOB
AXIOM
BAA
COLTS
BATCH
OX
BIBLE
OAT
SMASH
June 4
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 4. See below for our list of words you’ll need for this puzzle, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CIDER
YEAHS
MAT
TRAYS
CRYPT
DRAMA
HAY
RESTS
June 3
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 3 is above. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to complete it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OPERA
ELF
MOTIF
SPY
POEMS
PLOP
HEFTY
GRAFFS
June 2
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 2. We’ve listed the words you’ll need to complete the puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AUDIT
SKILL
EEL
NODES
ARSON
DRIED
LEE
TOLLS
June 1
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can find the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 1 above. We’ve compiled the words you’ll need for this solution in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DAUBS
GUILT
TOTE
DENSE
ACUTE
IONBOLTS
TEE
May 31
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 31 above. We’ve put every word you’ll need to complete it in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FETID
SIRE
SPAN
CASTS
ESSAY
TIPS
IRATE
DENS
May 30
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 30 above. The list of words you’ll need to complete the puzzle is outlined below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EASED
GRASS
FOE
SOUPS
EDGES
SNAFU
SOP
DOSES
May 29
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 29 above. See below for a list of every word required to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ACRID
LORE
RADON
OKAYS
CLACK
ROD
IRONY
DEN
May 28
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 28. We’ve listed each word that you’ll need to complete it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PROW
PA
AMBER
PORE
SPAS
PUMPS
BOP
OPERA
WARES
May 27
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 27. We’ve outlined every word that you’ll need to complete the puzzle in the list below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RIPES
ADAGE
OX
ERASE
RATED
ID
PA
EGOS
SEXES
May 26
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 26. See below for a list of the words you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DEBUG
MANGO
PIG
SLOTS
DAMPS
AIL
BONGO
GLOWS
May 25
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle is above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need to complete it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BEVEL
GALA
GNUS
HEEDS
AD
HA
EGGED
VANE
ELUDE
LASS
May 24
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 24. See below for a list of every word in the solution, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SNOWS
LOB
ADORE
EASES
SLAKE
NOD
OBOES
SHEDS
May 23
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 23. We’ve collected every word in the answer in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SCREW
PEDAL
OPT
RANTS
SUPER
RADON
APT
WILTS
May 22
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 22. We’ve put every word you’ll need for it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DRAIN
SPOOL
CUR
OBEYS
DISCO
PUB
ADORE
NULLS
May 21
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 21 is above. We’ve put together a list of every word you’ll need below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ALIBI
SIN
ANKLE
YEW
RADAR
RISKY
BILE
SINEW
May 20
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The above image shows the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 20. We’ve listed every word you need for the puzzle below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MAPS
OZONE
AURA
TREKS
MOAT
AZURE
PORE
SNAKE
May 19
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 19. We’ve put every word required in a list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AFOOT
RABBI
MAUL
JEANS
FLAME
BAA
BUN
TAILS
May 18
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 18. We’ve written out every word in the solution below, starting with the ones running from right to left, then those running from top to bottom.
CAVES
ACE
BRA
BELTS
CABBY
ACRE
VEALS
SISSY
May 17
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 17. We’ve outlined each word in the solution below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RISKY
PIE
BEATS
DOSES
ROBED
SPAYS
KIT
YESES
May 16
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle on May 16. Below you can see every word listed as they appear, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SCOPE
FRATS
VIAL
BELLY
CURVE
AIL
PETAL
SLY
May 15
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 15. We’ve written out each word in the puzzle below, starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
BICEP
THORN
ION
NERDY
BATON
CHIOR
ROD
PENNY
May 14
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full solution to the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 14. We’ve outlined what each word is below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those from top to bottom.
CROWN
SPOIL
KEN
SPEWS
CASKS
PEP
OZONE
NULLS
May 13
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle is as above. We’ve written up every word in the puzzle that you’ll need below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STASH
DIGIT
PINE
TENSE
TRIPE
GIN
SKINS
TEE
May 12
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle is above. We’ve listed every word below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MIDST
TRACT
TILT
OBESE
MOTTO
RIB
ALE
SECTS
May 11
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 11. Below we’ve listed every answer starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MATTE
CHEER
RUM
OBEYS
MACRO
HUB
THEME
EARNS
May 10
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer to the Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle for May 10. We’ve listed all the answers below, starting with those running from left to right and then from top to bottom.
ELBOW
SPOOL
RODE
NODES
PRO
BLOOD
ODE
WILDES
These smaller puzzles differ from the primary offerings in Knotwords because they’re much more condensed versions of the same thing. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re easier. The difficulty ramps up over the week in the Daily Puzzles, while in these Mini Puzzles, the difficulty is always the same. This means that the solutions are much trickier to find and understand, forcing you to try to use words that aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. In some ways, they’re better than the main Daily Puzzles because they require less time, but they always leave you wanting more.