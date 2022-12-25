Knotwords Daily Classic answer (December 26) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?

Knotwords is an exciting word game that combines puzzle elements with more traditional word-guessing puzzles used in games such as Wordle. It features a free Daily Classic mode that gives all players a challenging daily puzzle to solve for free. This guide explains the answer to today’s puzzle and outlines where each word fits within it so you don’t waste any time on hints.
December 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
UTTER
MA
CUBE
HOPES
SUM
TACO
AT
UP
BE
TRUES
December 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
UPS
VETS
WON
BOWL
CUP
ON
BE
SUBGROUP
SURPRISE
BUN
NET
SILOS
VICES
HI
AS
HA
REACTS
CONNECTS
TUN
SKI
PRINTERS
TRIVIA
SO
NEARER
SPAWNS
AUTHOR
ARTICLE
RELEASES
VAN
BUY
HEMS
EDGER
UNDER
VIA
POI
CRITERIA
CAT
USE
BUSINESS
LIAR
OPUSES
HAS
BET
PI
SCORE
WHO
RAMPARTS
ORB
ANTI
AN
VENOUS
NUN
UNINTENTIONALLY
SUE
COUNTERS
GAS
SOLS
December 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HIP
SEA
ELAN
HUT
EH
SPA
VICTIMS
ACE
SAGGER
CHI
OVA
OBSCENE
LIARS
ENDEARS
PHYSIC
HO
PERMISSIBLE
SIN
AH
CAD
NUKING
ERE
EON
STARVE
EPIC
ASHAMED
December 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SODAS
HA
SOMBREROS
PRO
LAG
THESAURI
SIS
FAIRNESS
OX
SPATS
HO
HI
SAMPLES
ADO
BRAS
DEROGATORY
SIR
ELK
OBLIGES
SAX
December 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AD
IFS
POSTED
COD
BYE
EXCUSE
RAM
RELUCTANT
AT
IS
OH
TELLS
BYTES
OR
APPEAR
DO
ARTSY
SCHEME
TO
LITE
FED
CAUSES
BUS
TALE
FLY
ERA
EH
NO
AUTHOR
December 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CRISPS
IGNORING
JAY
TO
NOTED
JOY
RODS
TWIN
NO
ENJOY
FRY
OAT
DRYER
AS
DO
PLANT
IS
GOBS
December 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LATER
IN
EH
STOPS
PIRATE
NETS
LISP
WANTING
ORE
PATH
CRESTS
December 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LAST
UPON
RIFT
FLOUR
PI
IS
OF
TINT
December 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
NARC
BY
PI
INCLUDE
TATTOO
KINGS
MODIFIED
FIRE
SOFT
DEPLANED
HE
OR
SO
LINCHPIN
BULLETINS
AS
AN
SOL
AM
EON
FLY
BUSINESS
TO
ANYWHERE
PROBABLY
NIT
IS
US
AIM
ILL
OFFS
LAMBS
CITED
LIEN
NO
IF
HI
CONFIDENTIALITY
IRE
NOW
UPKEEP
HASSLE
ID
LOP
BEEN
VARIABLES
DESIRES
ONES
DOCKS
December 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
MIRACLE
VIE
ENLARGE
CAD
TIP
REVENGE
PAD
AD
VOMIT
PLY
RADIOS
ENDWAYS
BATHS
VATS
EXPLORE
MA
ID
EH
CONCEPTIONS
LAVA
EVADED
SOW
GALLEY
REMEDY
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
December 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SUET
HO
THREATEN
WIVE
LUAU
ERE
ENVISAGE
EYETOOTH
EH
CURRENCY
EWE
SOT
IRE
HAVEN
EAR
VAT
TABLESPOON
HEY
INJURED
December 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ROOF
AMP
UPSET
AT
CREPT
CHARACTER
HI
HO
DISCO
MARCH
LASTS
IS
CUP
DELI
CHI
AS
SCHISMS
OPERA
CAT
TERRORS
PA
MATCH
HE
APT
TOT
LEARNS
December 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STUDY
FRO
PI
ELEVATOR
NO
DOGS
SWORE
TERMS
MISS
FLEW
SORE
DOTS
ORES
UP
ANGER
DITTOS
SO
DRAWN
December 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CAMP
DO
MANIAS
WE
GAINS
HOLDS
CAME
GO
MANUALS
ID
DAWNS
LOSES
December 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
IRIS
DO
EDGE
SAGS
IDEAS
ROD
SEEKS
December 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FEW
OBIT
HIS
HEN
CONTINUE
ITS
VALUABLE
HA
SAG
SAX
OMIT
HARASSED
THO
ITSELF
MISLEADS
PRINTOUTS
FLAW
EH
DATE
APTITUDE
THREE
IDENTIFY
ANDS
ATTMEPTS
OFT
WHOA
STIES
LEFT
IN
PA
HI
STRAIGHTFORWARD
AH
PEE
NOUS
ROMAN
TEN
BYE
BIASES
OPT
OLD
THERE
SELECTED
HAD
SHED
ANTRHAX
ASSURING
December 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RECYCLED
STUMBLE
MA
DIM
ETCH
MEIN
AHA
MUD
TRILOGY
MEG
WIRETAP
JOURNAL
STIMULI
MED
COMMENTATOR
BAT
ELL
IMP
EXHALE
HOGS
RAGTAG
YAWS
December 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ACE
JAB
PA
CASTERS
AVID
SIP
INSOMNIA
GNARLING
EXCHANGING
JUSTICES
HA
OAR
RUTS
CUPS
SPRANG
December 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
VIAL
GOSH
TAD
EH
SEXISTS
SOP
USES
HUH
EAT
RUT
SIR
RAPT
OR
ENABLE
LESSON
OHM
ATE
PHRASE
LAX
UP
DISKETTES
SO
NO
OUTPUTS
AN
HE
PETROL
HI
REV
December 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OCCURS
SCAM
HE
MOVES
TAXI
BE
FUND
POSTS
SHELF
ICE
UP
NO
COMMANDS
OX
VIBES
SENSE
December 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ARISE
ME
SMALL
HEAT
TYING
IMAGE
AM
PI
RESET
MAY
STATING
SLOGS
December 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DEAR
ON
SCAN
EH
DOSE
BENCH
FRANK
December 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
YOU
SCOW
NO
PROOF
DAWNS
CAMEOS
RYE
DOE
HEROES
AHA
BUSS
AS
TOT
AMUSES
FORMAL
DOG
IRE
IT
CONTROLS
EH
SERA
IS
MAIMS
REV
ENSURING
WASTE
CASSETTE
AT
YELLOWS
FIRMER
TO
TOR
UPS
RECEIVES
OHO
AM
OHS
SO
MA
CONGRATULATIONS
OH
OHOS
CREATED
DAYS
SOILS
NAME
SEMI
OWE
UP
RAN
NONES
STRAIGHT
LESS
CLEAREST
December 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SOX
CARROTS
ASSERTS
OARS
ROMANCE
COOK
CAMPUS
HOPPING
SQUALID
ARK
NEWNESS
BEGS
SEAR
ICES
OHM
HELM
PEA
ASTONISHING
SAC
ODES
RECAP
PAN
TUX
IRE
SKUNKS
December 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SOCKS
EH
HI
IMAGINES
ID
GENITIVE
MANDARINS
FIENDISH
EGGS
EMIGRATING
SHADE
HO
NOD
CHILI
SKIN
TORSI
SEVENTHS
December 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SLEEP
APT
PAIR
ESSENTIAL
ENDEAR
COCOA
GO
FLOATS
SAT
DOT
VICED
LOPE
ASPECTS
IS
NO
AS
PURE
DAFT
PAST
AGO
INROAD
TEA
TOW
LIVEST
November 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TIMED
WARN
DO
MA
APPROACH
AT
CHEATER
SO
PA
WATCH
AD
TROMP
IN
AREAS
TO
EXTRA
CARP
OUGHT
November 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FIB
EATEN
THUS
CLEAVE
IT
UPSETS
TIC
EH
LIP
FAUCETS
ITS
BE
VET
NINE
November 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HATS
AMOK
PROD
HAPPY
AM
TO
SKIDS
November 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
IN
WHO
OVUM
EMPLOYEE
SAY
DIP
CUES
ENABLES
SO
NIL
UP
ELEGY
REAL
BIG
EPIC
AT
PRESUPPOSITIONS
THY
RHEAS
ASKS
BIDDING
OPPOSITE
GASP
FOR
LICENSEE
SOFTEN
SUPERB
NIB
HIE
USUAL
REEKED
MA
AD
SITS
DEVELOPS
IS
GO
ILL
SUGGESTS
NO
COPY
PI
YOU
BIT
SIS
WE
EXPLICIT
IFS
HEMS
OH
TOE
ANYWHERE
BENEFITS
November 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DISTAFF
GOD
THEOREM
CAPE
FUR
POTATO
SEAT
SEW
PELT
NINJA
WINNERS
SISES
OFFENDS
DOCTORS
ID
PAPAWS
COYOTE
FORECASTING
MATE
POWDERY
TIPTOE
November 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
UNWORTHY
AIRSTRIP
CONSUMER
ANTIDOTE
BRIGHTER
ALBS
INDIGO
ID
POSSESSING
OPTS
CHOICEST
EARL
November 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SIT
HEWS
SEASON
ADO
OR
HA
APPROVING
PITY
NO
PENS
SNOT
DATED
SOD
MOD
PINS
IS
GAPE
TEA
PINK
ADOPTS
SORRY
JAM
HO
TO
END
VISAED
HI
CANNOT
GOT
November 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MESS
ALARM
PI
MAMAS
DOES
NORTH
TO
PIECES
READ
NIP
DO
MA
OR
HERMETIC
SMASH
US
PARTY
IS
November 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SWAPS
SPEND
ROSY
EKED
BEEP
BY
ASKED
WHEREBY
NODE
PADS
YAPS
November 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ROLE
AT
ANY
LOSS
TRIAL
NO
LAYS
BET
November 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LOW
NUMEROUS
HE
AIDE
PIGS
DIVISIONS
WEEK
SEARCHES
EON
OX
LID
YOUR
UP
SLIDE
RENNET
ORE
MISAPPROPRIATED
NOW
RAM
SUBJECTS
CHIT
PA
HI
DRAIN
YUCKING
GAG
SO
ENNUI
EXPLAINS
VIA
SOUP
DRAWBACK
READS
CLUE
HIP
EPEES
COMPOSED
IN
REPORTED
SAGS
PAS
IS
AGO
NORM
UTERI
CHI
WHENEVER
TEACHING
MAKING
CREATING
November 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CUE
ADS
VECTORS
EGO
DUH
BUNCH
LEA
HERNIA
SOD
DISMAL
ADO
LENGTHY
VAT
EBB
HOED
EVOLVED
OFT
ILK
MODULATIONS
RUNE
ASHCAN
MITT
SPY
FAULTY
November 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PARCH
RAVENOUS
HI
ANATHEMAS
THORACIC
IDS
HOS
TAXPAYERS
PA
ABETS
HA
AHA
HO
OX
CAVITY
RASP
INFELICITY
ID
LUNATICS
November 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MA
BOP
MAS
CLEARS
HO
DO
DOG
STRICT
NOTICE
DONE
THUGS
SAGE
MODESTY
ODD
NO
LAGOONS
BE
TEAM
LOADS
GO
PROTECTED
EH
AM
PIN
UPS
AH
SOUTH
SHY
November 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TRAINS
BROOM
SO
BASIN
YETI
NOBLY
ANGRY
JOBS
ROBE
TO
AT
BROWSING
AM
OR
BY
ONCE
DRY
November 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STICK
TOES
AM
UP
RESORTS
RUNT
TIMES
IS
BAR
MERIT
SUM
IT
ONES
COURTS
KEPT
SODS
November 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
NO
ANDS
THEM
YES
NATTY
ON
HE
DIES
AS
November 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ARMY
FOXY
OURS
CUE
UP
BUMPS
IRES
LAMBDA
SIR
TEA
NORMS
NOR
CACHE
THE
WORKSHOP
MY
NO
SHE
ENGINING
ESTEEMS
ESCAPISM
MA
JINN
SO
ACADEMIC
BUS
NAP
INTEGRAL
CREATION
ELM
ME
ROES
ARCH
FEEDBACK
TO
ASP
BRANCH
RESIDENT
YOU
OHO
MISREPRESENTING
PRIM
CAR
MOUSERS
MAGICS
PA
YUP
ANT
SNAPS
OH
HI
IONS
PRETENDS
MARSH
November 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SICS
CREELS
LOX
OFT
SOB
AGATE
RETRIBUTION
EMS
ROT
ARC
RADISH
CLOSURE
PROF
EMUS
EXTENTS
VANILLA
SAMURAI
IDIOT
TORSO
BEWITCH
SPRINGS
November 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
IGNORANT
STRODE
BESOTS
ROE
EXIT
ATE
MA
PET
SPAR
SNOUTING
GUT
RUBY
CAF
OHO
PA
DISCREETER
APE
OX
ATHEISM
ADO
November 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HOPING
FEARED
OHM
ALL
TIN
IF
DISC
SOB
TOE
ENCHANTED
OAT
ON
BLACKS
WHITE
EBB
AN
FOUND
COIL
EH
HA
HAM
STATIC
OR
ARC
PEEL
TOPS
ID
LISTEN
FOOD
GIGS
BE
November 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FLAT
COMIC
VICE
NO
FED
DO
TITLE
FUSE
DUBS
STUB
IF
IS
ACCEPTED
TOED
BE
BIND
AS
COOLS
November 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
THIS
FORUM
TO
PA
ITEM
ALOHA
NONES
VIEWS
OIL
IF
TONE
SOMEHOW
MANS
CUP
MAILS
November 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
NAIL
DO
LAST
EH
ANGLE
AH
BIDS
LOTS
November 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DEVELOPS
ODDS
HO
HER
SPASM
AT
LAMER
TEARS
ESTIMATE
IS
TO
DO
EMS
EH
OR
LIT
STAYS
RETINAL
KID
CONFIDENTIALITY
PI
AD
CHANNELS
ASK
GOB
SOX
LEG
UPS
ABSOLUTE
ABET
CANS
SOLUTION
AMP
OH
DELIVERY
FLACKS
DRAM
SKI
MAPS
ID
PA
SET
ORDERING
PREPARE
NO
VIA
TATS
EBB
STIMULI
LAMES
IN
ABASE
DETAILED
PHARAOH
SOTS
TRIANGLE
SMARMY
November 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PRO
AMATEUR
PEDAL
SPY
HEFTS
VIREO
AWL
DIVERSE
SPICY
TON
ASSIGNS
INVADES
OPT
REVS
AD
TOURISTS
MAS
POI
ALPHABETING
YEW
FLUFFY
ASHY
November 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BIB
ISLETS
DOMESTIC
PROHIBIT
EGO
WARNINGS
PEE
SAG
BUILDUP
REAPS
OGRE
TELEPHONES
LININGS
November 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
QUIT
DRYS
TOE
HELLO
ME
FLY
SEARCH
OR
BYPASS
WHY
NO
CRAMS
PRETTY
TWOS
HELL
BYE
ILLS
SOP
TOLERANCE
DO
SORT
REMARKS
AT
MY
SO
CHUMPS
November 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HEATh
SIXTH
PLUM
SUM
EASY
GAINS
HEM
BASES
BUGS
MA
HI
HA
EXPENSES
ATLAS
ME
THUS
MY
November 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PUTTS
CHOSE
PANE
JOIN
RADIO
LESS
ORE
UTOPIAS
SANDS
THEN
OH
October 31
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 31 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
IMAGE
GO
AN
HO
ID
RUNS
HIGH
MOOR
HA
GAIN
LENDS
October 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
IF
SUPPOSED
VISA
TO
SUPPOSES
SERIOUS
AS
OR
BARK
NOTWITHSTANDING
OF
EMU
FORGO
AT
BE
PAS
NUN
FATE
ART
CHIC
WE
READILY
HOTCAKES
GO
OH
LETUPS
YOU
NO
EXAMS
TAME
SHORTEST
SO
APART
INFERNO
ARE
LOX
IS
OFFSTAGE
FASCIST
DOT
WARD
UPS
PLOP
POSITION
POSTS
STANCH
HOLY
SCUBAS
FIT
AN
ACCOUNTS
GET
HARDEST
AH
OAT
DOC
SKIM
NUB
WENS
SPOTTING
EYES
October 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ESCAPED
ADDICTS
HA
COMFORTABLE
EEL
RYE
IDS
YEARLY
DOWRIES
CHARTED
DUO
SOD
MERCY
FEY
CHOLERA
TAR
RUE
EMS
TWIRL
VERBOSE
BOREDOM
October 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CHI
PROD
TADS
UPS
AD
RESCUED
TROT
PINS
APSES
EH
EONS
HA
KITH
TERMINATED
MA
DISMISS
AUTOPSY
CRUDER
HI
HOP
DOWNBEAT
IDS
October 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OAT
ABSORBS
LIE
EXCUSE
CON
ON
VAT
IN
IMPACTS
RUE
GOO
DENT
REMISS
October 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DOGS
SO
ACTIVITY
ON
US
SAD
OF
BUSS
IT
MAST
TYKES
AN
DISC
SUIT
TOASTY
FINDS
ME
AS
STUFFS
JOYS
TO
October 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CUPS
UP
DREAM
PALE
TOKEN
IS
CEASE
TIC
PURPOSE
SPEAK
ALE
WOMEN
October 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AMPS
REIN
SPAT
EATS
ARISE
ME
PA
PI
AT
SNOTS
October 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FACTS
MOWED
REV
AT
DUE
UPBRAIDS
PARBOIL
AN
NOT
SEE
DILEMMA
STRUMS
ACETIC
ANT
GRAFFITI
SPA
ON
STILL
IMPELLED
TEASE
ME
GOON
INS
HE
FINISHED
AS
SAGO
UP
EAT
CLEAVE
REACTION
ABED
SWIRLS
HI
VULNERABILITIES
MEN
BALM
PAS
WARN
ATTACHES
ETA
IN
LED
INFLICTS
DO
POEM
BUSTS
EXPANDED
October 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OPENLY
SUE
INNINGS
SUNLAMPS
TARTEST
OAK
GOO
OPPRESS
ISLANDS
BIASING
CONTEND
HESITATIONS
NUN
MA
GLEN
PROP
STAR
EKE
TIGHTS
TOSS
October 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
UNIVERSE
SENILITY
ROUNDUPS
HOS
EH
NOTARIES
ID
GENEROUS
SHARPENING
HOD
HUH
NOVAE
ADS
HO
TRAPEZES
October 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CUP
WASP
PEA
TAB
POSTPONES
WENT
TO
OR
REEKS
FAD
FLYING
TOOTH
BORROW
WOW
UPPER
PEON
FLY
ASTRAY
EDITOR
NO
STOCK
GO
PAN
SO
BET
OHS
SONS
October 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PLEA
TRIOS
EDIT
FALSER
AS
SHOWS
READY
EASY
LED
HE
IF
ATTACHED
KIDS
EAST
USERS
October 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BICEP
PASS
HINTS
PI
WAITS
ENDS
UP
OWE
AH
AN
INSIPID
SNITS
PLUSH
October 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CONE
UPON
TART
ELMS
ACUTE
OPAL
NORM
TENTS
October 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PIT
BULLETIN
AMEN
NEEDY
ATTITUDE
DOES
COVER
USER
AH
PIE
GO
REARMS
CHEETAH
APT
BE
DESTORYS
AS
REV
OH
AUNT
WIN
IMAGES
FRENCH
OAT
EARNS
DEPENDS
SKY
October 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
INDEXED
BAY
SUMPS
AH
LADEN
HA
SPUMONI
REV
OHO
HERE
NOISES
DESKTOP
ASH
BAH
TROD
AHA
ICY
BONUS
HO
DISAPPOINTS
HEAP
EXPLORES
SANER
DIVERTS
SINGLES
October 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PACES
HAM
CORALS
AD
UPS
LIT
IMPETIGO
MA
PARANOIA
SMALLISH
PAS
ACADEMIA
REDEEMABLE
AHA
TAN
CALCULI
ID
EMS
PIG
STOMACHS
October 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ANGLERS
LENS
SIR
OR
PUP
WAS
NAIVER
COLLAPSES
ATE
GAUDY
DISCS
EH
ON
ASKS
ALLOWS
ADO
ERA
TIN
SCORES
LISP
UNPLUGS
SPA
SKI
POUTS
REV
YES
PHRASE
October 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SICK
DONE
NO
TWEED
FEAR
TO
AMASS
RARES
MY
KID
CLEAR
ID
AM
CONTRARY
KNOW
ME
ASK
GETS
DOSED
October 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SOD
MA
OFFS
AM
REFLECT
TO
OH
BUSY
WADES
MARROW
SAME
HA
DO
LOBE
US
FACTS
IS
TOYS
October 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TO
GO
OR
KNOT
SONS
TALKS
NO
GOON
SORTS
October 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WHOA
CONTINUED
OR
STEW
ACCURATE
ARE
DAMPS
ONE
PA
POMPOUS
ESPECIAL
PINT
SIT
EMS
CONGRATULATIONS
SWAG
SHE
DRY
ENTRANCES
GASP
RISE
OUTRAGED
WORKSHOPS
CHAIR
IMPROVED
AFRAID
PI
RUE
ON
GO
COMPUTER
PAS
MA
HE
NORMS
STRENGTH
INTEREST
AREA
HAS
US
OWES
TWINGE
MET
AN
CILIA
CAD
DECREPIT
OGRES
SPY
RELEASES
October 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RESPELL
ODES
SEA
KIN
FEES
SPEARS
HOG
LAM
ERA
FRAGMENTING
SIP
EGO
LESSON
EEL
REHASH
PITFALL
TOE
ALIASES
SIR
GIGS
SHAMPOO
LOAF
ENGINES
EKE
SIS
LEISURE
EARN
MAGICAL
October 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EH
TOT
SHORTENS
SOT
PA
OBSERVER
PORTABLE
ALLERGIC
HO
MA
ECHO
BOON
PREDESTINE
TOES
VIBE
NOPE
HI
STARRED
October 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GO
CUP
SOPS
HID
CHAPERONE
EH
SO
ANTS
OF
BEET
ORE
FLY
PRIED
HI
ASK
SENIOR
SCHOOLS
OH
FRY
SPAS
HE
SPOT
PIN
RABBI
PHONE
EAR
INTENDS
OLDEST
October 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GRIP
GLAD
BE
ON
FOR
AM
UPSTAIRS
IN
CLUED
YOUR
QUICK
GLOSS
UP
RAN
TIE
ID
HANDY
BOARD
TERMS
October 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OTHER
COO
USERS
SODA
FORE
BLAME
LOCKS
TO
THOUS
SOFA
FREEDOM
RARE
LOSS
October 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STUB
PA
OXEN
SUBS
SPOTS
TAX
BANDS
October 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DUH
PROOFS
EPIGRAMS
MAY
OX
FINISHED
BY
DO
OOPS
PARTIES
AS
DEN
SOL
USAGE
FIREBOMB
WAS
RAT
MALIGN
ANTI
AH
PROMISED
SIT
ERR
PI
SAC
REELECT
DIVIDING
DOE
SIS
VAGRANT
SOBS
GOBS
CAM
REV
DEVELOPS
ABUSE
UP
EGG
HIM
HARDSHIPS
GAB
TEA
GRIPE
CRY
BRING
NOTICING
TO
USE
WAIFS
FANS
ADO
INCONSISTENCIES
SUPPLER
OH
BAA
RED
FIXED
ANOTHER
IS
DOCS
NIT
BEARINGS
October 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OPT
LUMP
NOVA
ERE
SOLDIER
ID
WEPT
DIP
STY
CAREERS
AFT
SCUMS
TOE
EH
DEGRADE
SUET
PURSUIT
YAWED
LID
ADDICTS
PA
CUR
OVERWHELMED
PAR
SHE
EXPIRY
September 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CONCOCTS
INDUCE
OX
FLAKES
AD
DOERS
DIAGONAL
CORONARY
HO
HI
CONCLUDING
CHUCKLED
MA
ASSESSES
September 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WHO
GEM
ONE
AT
TAB
OR
ORIGIN
GAVELS
HEAT
PIT
SPRINGING
HEM
TOO
HAVENS
DO
OHS
OHM
HO
ONTO
ALPHA
EAR
REVS
BIG
TIME
GAP
GIVING
SO
MA
NET
IT
TO
NODS
RUSE
GOO
September 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FORUM
MY
INLAY
AN
HIS
HARDBACK
AD
WE
NODES
MONO
FAITHS
LARGE
AND
NO
MAY
BACON
HAD
DO
MUSIC
SKITS
September 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
REACTS
COOL
ALSO
DATA
TAD
GUESS
RICED
OAT
COLLATE
AS
LORDS
September 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
REAL
CHUG
KISS
TRICK
bHI
US
PLUGS
September 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ACTS
BUS
WEIRDO
HER
NABOBS
ELEMENTS
MAT
INS
EAT
PINS
SEE
DAMAGING
ISM
FACES
HAT
SO
TORT
RUNT
IT
ON
WEN
DO
POT
INAPPROPRIATELY
AYE
TAKEN
TENTED
OR
GYRATE
HI
MORNINGS
TREMBLED
JOB
BYE
OH
DISTRICT
SHE
STATION
LIE
COT
ARKS
WHENEVER
DEEMS
STOPPING
IRE
NOR
YOWL
NEATH
TOG
AD
TAM
AT
HAM
CONSTANT
TOR
REGISTER
PI
SUN
DOMINION
BANGS
THREATEN
MUSTS
LYE
GOB
ANNOYED
September 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GUTS
VETOED
INSECTS
NIL
GUILLOTINES
SKI
PA
EVE
LOLLS
MAS
POLITER
CUPS
GALLOPS
TENNIS
SILK
LEI
JELLIES
EMIR
SKIP
NAPS
ENSUE
SIMILES
September 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EDITIONS
CAN
ABANDONS
EH
GLAUCOMA
DURATION
NARCS
ALGA
NUT
CICADAS
TAN
INDECENTER
HO
OHO
NUN
SHAPING
September 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
US
LASSES
PAIR
ATE
AS
LIMBS
RAPT
STERILITY
SEE
CON
OH
END
GRIPS
FRO
SPLITS
OFF
TON
LIABLE
ARTS
OR
WITHIN
SO
ARISES
SLAP
TEN
STAYED
September 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BASIC
ALLOW
AGREE
EATEN
DISC
ID
HINT
PIPE
SO
FINALS
BED
DIPS
IDIOT
SLABS
CHEFS
CARE
LEARNING
LET
HO
WANTS
September 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TOPIC
FINAl
IF
IDOLS
CONS
BE
SHUTS
OFFICES
PI
DO
IN
ON
CALLS
AS
September 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HA
LEAN
SONG
ENDS
FALSE
EON
HAND
FANGS
September 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EXPLICIT
ANY
RID
NORMS
OR
HEP
SPECIFIC
CURS
REARS
BET
DONS
DRYS
PACED
DAD
MANEGE
CUB
ON
SIROCCOS
CIRCLE
EH
MY
ION
SUBPLOT
TORSI
PI
EON
WET
AYES
GAGS
SON
ERA
ACADEMIC
PROPERLY
NOR
PEE
LIRE
STENCIL
ID
LOOP
MISREPRESENTING
IN
ETA
TO
CREATING
RECORDED
OH
SODA
AREA
ASHY
SOY
GASP
COMBINE
YIPS
BUSY
September 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TUX
CARIBOU
SIR
ROD
ENGINES
CHEMIST
TATS
CEILING
OGLE
ESPY
YOKELS
SACKS
HASTY
COY
THRESH
EGO
ILK
GEM
LEE
EARNESTNESS
ROE
TAGS
IDS
GASSY
HUNTED
September 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PLUMBS
AILS
OSIERS
NAG
CRAM
ROMANTIC
THESAURI
OUTRIGHT
PLOTTER
THO
INCUMBENTS
EAR
BARGAIN
SIS
ASH
CYCLISTS
September 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SALAMI
ENSURE
PA
OR
US
OVERTHROW
UP
AM
BE
DRIVER
ORE
ENEMAS
GAS
VAT
SO
DO
PROPER
BEHAVES
ME
MEN
INPUTS
REV
SASH
MA
BOAT
REMOVERS
WE
September 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HA
SHARPS
MA
EMPHASIS
PA
ONES
STRAYS
KEEPS
AS
MATS
HI
WHOA
ARM
ANY
PAUSES
US
IS
HAS
September 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WILD
ON
RAM
MENUS
AS
GO
SKIS
LEVEL
LOSS
WOODS
IN
MAILS
DRESSES
AN
SMUG
EH
SOUL
September 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AUNT
TOGA
SNOT
RANTS
ON
IN
GO
TEAT
September 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
NOWADAYS
SOY
PERHAPS
NOR
PROTECTS
EH
CROWED
DADO
IRE
AD
CRITERIA
AT
ASH
SAMPAN
SYMPTOMS
SIT
EPEE
TARTS
CHAIRMAN
DEFRAYAL
USE
CARPI
SOL
ANY
CLAIMING
WAS
PI
ADO
ASPECTS
WARNS
DATA
MOD
MESAS
ASK
UP
REALM
SPUR
RANSOM
IS
PAN
NOTWITHSTANDING
GOT
ERE
READER
MOTIFS
ROD
STATE
BACTERIAL
SHE
OPT
YAW
MESSAGES
REFUSE
September 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CANT
DISABLE
PLY
WAGE
UMIAKS
VERB
EVOLVES
ERA
AD
TACKLED
HAM
NITS
PIT
TOADS
ADS
VIED
WEE
SPA
RETRACT
ALGEBRA
BYE
ACE
PA
ID
EQUIVALENTS
ODE
AERIAL
DOTH
KNEADS
September 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
UPGRADES
CONFETTI
APPALLED
HA
ESCAPING
COMPETES
AH
COMPASSION
RAFFIA
AMPS
LIMP
DENTAL
INDULGES
September 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BE
OF
FLY
BOA
COWS
EXTRA
OH
EON
CREDITS
SOLO
HO
BEYOND
AM
SLEEP
SPELLS
ASK
JOB
BEE
LEVER
FOX
COY
LATER
OOPS
BY
ROE
CANDIDATE
DO
WORTHY
FISH
SO
BUS
September 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STAFF
TOO
GRAPH
CLEAN
LEGAL
SON
WORSTS
TRACER
SO
TO
NO
GAL
FAIRNESS
GOT
PLANS
INCH
September 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
APPLE
AREA
MAYBE
MAS
BED
SPITE
HIS
ARMS
PEA
PAYMENT
BAD
EYES
September 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HOST
ORES
NEST
SHOWN
OR
SETS
ITS
September 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ODIUM
CHIGNONS
US
OHO
HILLS
REFS
SPEAK
HEATH
DIAGRAMS
ME
PAT
ERA
PI
INCONVENIENCING
AH
TON
BAR
FLASHED
AGO
AN
HAMS
UTILITY
TEA
BASSISTS
MARIMBA
OHS
AGATE
CHIP
MACARONI
HOLE
OH
LIB
LAD
HI
SKI
EVALUATES
ONE
ACRE
MY
DO
BIG
ANDS
IN
USE
HAPPENED
REMAIN
EAST
SOFT
WITHDRAW
SHED
NO
IGNORING
September 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ASSIGNS
OVATION
BAT
PA
PROM
ASP
DOE
CHLORINATED
ATRIUM
AMENDED
SQUAD
COMPACT
ASH
TAB
PLATEAU
TAT
MA
SPIT
DRAINED
POI
ION
RENAMED
TEMPTED
ONWARDS
September 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OVAL
HUT
EH
HI
ASSEMBLE
PREGNANT
CARRIAGE
ASPIRANT
HA
HISTORIANS
TEENAGER
VERBENA
AHA
AH
EMPTIEST
September 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BUS
ALE
MOTIVATES
BE
AD
AS
US
NO
SO
BIN
HURTS
AN
ORE
HUNG
DOG
LEGACY
SCHOOL
GOB
URGE
TENURE
PI
PA
VANISH
ADO
SAT
BAND
LEASING
LESSON
August 31
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 31 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CUTS
ONTO
NO
MANGY
CAM
DOE
INPUT
DIPS
NOISE
ON
KNOCK
COMMANDS
PIE
TEND
UP
GOATS
BYE
August 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WIDTHS
CHIPS
VATS
SUITS
ANGLER
WICKS
DRIVING
PAT
HOSTS
OR
August 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SUMS
UP
MA
PEST
SLIPS
MUMS
SPATS
August 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
THEREOF
ARCS
SNOBS
SUPPER
OHMS
WEE
CUP
CHILDREN
PAIN
AN
DO
BOAT
RAM
EXTRAORDINARILY
LEE
LIE
CASSETTE
IS
TWO
EGO
PUB
END
DUO
OPPOSED
TO
DEPENDED
SNUFFBOX
ARE
ATE
ESPECIAL
GO
ONE
BOOKSHOP
FOREIGN
OR
AD
TYPO
ASK
DRASTIC
US
BE
AVOWED
RASH
HEN
WAR
WE
COME
MILLIONS
LEIS
EMPLOYEE
August 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EKE
NTH
COPILOT
OVERLOADING
ASH
PADDY
OFT
OHO
PAUSES
TRUISMS
ALERT
STARVES
HOD
CUR
EGO
LAPTOPS
PRO
HAM
ARDUOUS
CLAD
IVY
JET
BATON
GEESE
August 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GNU
HAVOC
ORBS
RAFFIA
DOH
COHERED
DOTE
WEE
ASHY
EMS
AH
WAX
APPROACHES
AH
EH
HO
CONFINED
RODEO
BRACKET
UPS
DENSE
August 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FAR
HO
MA
TAKINGS
INN
ILL
NODS
HAT
BE
GALLOWS
OPPOSE
PA
AGENTS
BECOME
AM
BOX
BY
ASLEEP
PORCH
AT
AGO
RAIN
AS
AMP
KNOWLEDGE
HIND
ON
SHOP
AWAITS
SEATS
August 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TO
BIG
SOFTEN
OF
CHI
SPLIT
CLUB
ELECT
SPAR
BACKS
TOO
OFF
SOBER
BE
INCLUDES
HI
CITY
August 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
IS
TOOTH
PURR
IN
MAT
GAINS
ROUGHS
PI
STUNG
OR
FORMING
AN
CHATS
August 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SOFA
OKRA
MY
FUSE
SPOOF
FARMS
AYE
August 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ILL
INTERACT
OH
DIS
APPROACH
SCHLEP
HIT
HO
OF
SOAR
OMIT
GRAFFITO
ME
NIT
MAIN
MOP
SHINE
BE
IDEALS
WORE
AT
ROAD
MISREPRESENTING
SON
HOPE
CABLING
AS
US
SOUR
SPY
PIP
ASSURING
COW
ENTITLED
TON
OHOS
LOSS
MINIMUM
PA
CHIT
PAYS
SHOT
FINISHES
IS
GASES
EACH
TORPOR
HA
EH
FAMILIAR
BURN
AH
FANS
TELLS
PI
FIE
CAPTAIN
SCREENS
ON
GO
SOMEWHAT
UP
DADO
DISTRICT
SIC
AMP
NO
POL
SHARE
DESIGNED
WE
August 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FASCIST
ELFIN
BILLION
TARE
NAUSEA
ASH
TROYS
ACE
EVENLY
CLICHE
ENJOYED
FOB
ADS
INNS
SOL
AHA
LEE
CHI
INS
EH
TENTATIVELY
OINKED
NICELY
STY
August 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PADS
BELONGED
MA
PSYCHICS
MODERATE
YOUNGEST
OMISSION
PUB
EMS
OHO
DELAYED
ANCHORAGES
EXCITES
GAD
TUN
August 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MA
SELECTS
WOT
YOUR
USE
PUT
EH
BANANA
SO
OR
ASCENDING
YAK
OH
SYSTEMS
YOU
AS
SUBWAYS
ELSE
SAY
KNOCKS
HEY
ARE
TWO
RANDOM
SOUP
TRUES
NO
THOUGHT
August 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CLEFT
TREAT
GONGS
FIRM
EAR
USING
STOPS
CAT
US
RAILS
IS
FRAGMENT
TO
AGO
NOR
FLAG
SICS
August 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DRANK
PI
SCUMS
SPA
CODES
AS
MEETS
SCAM
DISPOSE
CAD
EAT
NUMBS
August 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
IF
DO
EVER
AT
RELY
FREER
IDEAL
FORTY
August 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LOCATIONS
ATE
OFT
QUOTED
STINKER
SCREENS
DIVOTS
COLLEGES
HIS
TOR
TO
BY
EXPLAINS
OHS
GO
ON
IT
EXPERIMENTATION
DO
SON
SHOWS
EXIT
NOWHERE
OUR
ERE
NO
NEWTS
TRASHY
ACT
UPS
RELEASED
COLT
OX
AFTER
LOB
OPINIONS
EVERYONE
OH
RUT
UNDERGO
NUN
SIS
HIM
MORE
AS
TESTED
ORTHODOX
NOSH
HEWS
TENDS
ELEVATOR
WEEK
TUBE
HISS
RAISING
MEG
SOON
August 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OVERLAP
COO
RADIAL
ORE
HIDEOUS
BAG
ARE
SPIT
DUO
DEEPEST
BESIDE
DUOS
CROWDED
ROAR
ODE
SODS
BOP
AHA
ID
ENLIGHTENED
LIMED
POLO
HUBRIS
TANS
August 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BLIMPS
ALE
LASSOS
LEI
PA
EXTOLS
REV
EH
EBBS
OVERVIEW
TAILORS
POT
BELIEVABLE
INSETS
DIG
PEOPLES
SASH
AWE
August 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MOWS
LIMPS
EH
AS
WHILST
ON
OWNERS
DOT
EMPLOY
ASPEN
ENGINE
CREDOS
METHOD
AD
OH
WOES
ANT
PAR
SAW
SHORTENED
INS
NO
ILL
PIGS
SO
PUT
KNOWN
August 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TOO
AT
BE
AM
DOCUMENT
ERR
DUE
AGAIN
ASH
USERS
WADDED
OR
SCRAPS
TEAM
MEDIAS
NUNS
HATE
HO
August 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FATE
AM
GO
ME
HI
BLASTED
ICE
OINKS
FORTY
MAYBE
MAJOR
AGES
IT
TO
TINY
HECK
SIDES
August 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DUDE
ID
PI
BEST
DOUBT
DIPS
EDITS
August 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
INCLINES
BEET
CONVINCE
HE
AM
RANT
LETTERS
ERER
YEAR
HOLIDAYS
AN
TOGA
SCHEME
NOT
GUEST
MARIACHI
ALBS
WE
ENNUI
SHAD
DIRECTOR
SOY
DOE
DISTINCT
SOX
HAGGLERS
NORMAL
ON
EEL
PEON
TRIM
ISOLATED
STAID
ME
ARC
IFS
BRR
SHIP
SYSTEMS
MA
CHARACTERISTICS
BEEN
HO
TO
AWARD
KEYS
ADVANCED
OH
PARTIALS
August 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GASOHOL
UNREAD
HELMS
CHI
ANTHEMS
EH
SAX
SNEAKED
ASH
JELLIES
PUNCHES
HAYS
URIC
HA
GAMINES
AD
NOEL
FORESEEABLE
MOMMAS
LASH
DISH
August 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EWE
ROCOCO
AH
ADVERTS
SOLO
HESITATED
SHOES
SUED
TANGO
ALPHABET
SIN
GOLDFISH
WHOLESALES
ROT
SUE
BOOTLEG
SOD
ADS
August 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
IS
EMBED
AS
BE
ELDERS
BASIS
DIREST
AHA
CHI
COWS
PUT
NOTES
SIGNS
EBB
MAP
MEAT
FACTS
WE
ID
DESIGNING
ON
SAD
EXACTS
SEES
HOE
THAWS
WISE
August 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ABET
RARED
LATE
NUN
ACIDS
EACH
EH
NEEDS
ODDS
AND
ACED
BRANCHES
EAT
TREND
USE
DON
August 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DOLED
EVE
GASPS
TOE
DIETS
BED
DEGRADE
OVA
ID
LEST
POET
DOSE
SO
August 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MOPS
UNIT
KILN
MUKRY
ON
PI
STINT
July 31
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 31 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
UPS
PRESERVES
ELK
EGO
IMPLYING
BASHES
HAM
US
SHADED
PEON
NO
MIND
ALLOWING
FELT
LATHES
GLADDER
GONER
MILKMEN
DO
REV
EXTRACTS
ZEBUS
ROSEBUDS
AS
FITS
MEGS
PILL
ME
REPRESENTATIVES
HELL
SHOD
SKY
AN
KIT
ALE
GRIND
ENLARGE
DOLT
ON
OH
USED
ANSWERED
IS
ROD
SMOKY
TIN
GARROTTE
July 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DISTAFF
APACE
PATCHED
PYLONS
PRO
ROMAN
AMP
GYPS
TEES
INSPIRES
TAD
BINS
SUEDE
PAT
REPAIRS
CORPORATION
OMEN
LIMPEST
SPA
TUNING
IDS
ASHY
SUPREME
FIDDLED
July 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OPTIMUMS
HA
SHOOTING
MA
TRUNCATE
LEXICONS
NOD
RESIGNED
PEASANTS
LYE
ID
JOURNEYING
CON
MEDIEVAL
ODE
GOVERNS
July 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SO
VOMIT
HAT
AS
BANKED
EWE
BRED
PUS
ID
PAIN
STRANGLEY
EVENED
SON
MOTOR
SPA
WET
SERIES
WED
THEM
BED
NO
PLANET
MANY
DO
THE
UNLESS
ADDS
AT
BUYING
July 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
JABS
SO
BADMOUTH
BY
ON
SACS
STORE
EH
SMALLS
JOB
ABATES
BODY
OHM
LOOSE
STOCK
JOHNS
July 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CYCLE
BE
JUMP
IT
PILLS
OPAL
BASED
MESSY
AM
COMPOSE
PIPES
LADS
BILL
BETS
July 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LAVA
OR
WEB
SAYS
GLOWS
AREA
BY
SAT
July 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BANKBOOK
OHO
ME
HE
ID
NOT
TAXATION
TAPE
SATISFY
AIMS
ERGO
PROMOS
RAP
FAR
HERE
ARES
STUDIES
EH
ON
SPREADER
AUDIO
URN
DRIVEN
QUICKEST
STANDBYS
HIS
MEASURED
PERT
PA
OR
NETWORKS
ADEPT
BOUT
SUPPOSED
AH
THEN
NO
TRY
OF
HA
MA
DO
EXTRAORDINARILY
IS
IT
HAS
DUKE
DISASTER
IRE
RECKONS
INCLINES
TOY
July 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SERVANTS
ARC
NODDING
TRIFLED
ADO
LEA
TOG
NUN
RASHER
GASH
SHAKING
SIRE
TILLING
VENTILATORS
NOD
LAUGHS
DYED
SKI
DOWRIES
ENGAGED
July 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PROBES
AH
HI
MARABOU
ATTRACTS
VERTICAL
SEA
ASH
PRIMITIVES
REV
ETA
BANANAS
EH
ACES
OUTSELLS
July 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LIMITS
PROOF
MAD
EH
MY
DO
ARE
SPENDS
IS
TOO
WASTE
TERM
CHARS
PLAYED
HEAT
SIN
GAP
DREW
ATE
OH
OR
TO
PROMPT
FUSE
AH
IMMEDIACY
MAY
SHE
DID
TADS
DRIVER
SHOES
SON
July 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CRISPS
IGNORING
JAY
TO
NOTED
JOY
RODS
TWIN
NO
ENJOY
FRY
OAT
DRYER
AS
DO
PLANT
IS
GOBS
July 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TOPAZ
DO
OUT
ON
SPARE
USED
ASKED
SO
US
OUTPUTS
AS
ADORE
ZONED
July 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AS
CHAR
TO
SWAB
ACTS
SHOWS
GRUBS
July 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ICES
INHERING
ORE
NUN
MAT
LONG
DO
ERG
IN
REV
THOUSANDS
ATE
EH
SOP
NOR
EAR
ME
INSTILLS
HER
NOISOME
AHA
ESTIMATE
IF
PIG
NOW
ISMS
AGREEING
RACCOONS
DIET
INCONVENIENCING
ON
FOR
TARS
WE
ENOUGH
SUP
RUN
SILO
INGENUE
MEG
SHELVES
ITS
COMMANDS
AM
ERA
SOMEWHATS
SETS
PER
AT
EVE
July 16
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DENTIST
COP
ABSORBS
UNPICK
AD
MA
SCHOOLHOUSE
TOE
HO
IDS
TANNERS
ARE
RAIL
ILLNESS
CHUM
PRO
NASTIER
COD
RICHEST
AUK
OXEN
ASH
ERE
SWORD
OPERAS
SIS
ABOLISH
EONS
July 15
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PUMP
URNS
MEGABYTE
SCENARIO
AH
GRABBING
BEY
PREMISE
ARCS
MANGLES
UNBEARABLE
HI
KNIT
ECOLOGY
July 14
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WOMB
VIA
AM
OF
SCORES
OR
TOPS
INVENT
PA
AHA
RADII
US
STICKS
STUDIOS
NO
NOR
TOO
UPS
FRIARS
TO
ADO
WASTE
IS
COMPETITION
OPT
SO
BARS
ARCH
ME
KEN
STRAPS
OH
July 13
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
LOAN
MET
BY
AM
FIGHT
ON
WHEREVER
AT
IN
COME
HASH
LEAF
WAXY
MIGHT
BATHE
MY
IVIES
WOMEN
TO
July 12
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
FINALE
IN
DOPED
OXIDE
WE
ISSUE
WINDOWS
OXES
PI
FLIED
ENDED
July 11
Screenshot by Gamepur
See above for the complete solution of the July 11 Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle. We’ve put together every word required for today’s puzzle in the list below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CANT
UP
BEAN
SOBS
CUBES
APE
TINTS
July 10
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check above for the complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 10. Below is a list of all the words in this solution, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SAUCES
FREQUENT
US
OR
DOER
HIS
JUSTIFY
LETUP
SIR
SAC
TOME
HARMLESS
EKED
LEI
AT
MEN
IFS
EXPERIMENTATION
AMP
DO
EXHIBITS
UNMAN
AHA
ME
EXPOS
RED
BUS
INSISTED
SOP
SUBJECTS
DUMP
AS
EVERYONE
ISMS
AH
DISCARD
EASINESS
OF
ARM
EYE
MULTIPLE
PIP
ON
LIFETIME
HISS
HE
ENNUI
QUITS
SHUNT
BITS
SUIT
ANTI
PROHIBIT
TARE
NO
FINISHED
TRIAGE
ALSO
AD
NODS
July 9
Screenshot by Gamepur
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 9 is above. See below for a list of every word you’ll need to solve the puzzle, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
IMPS
SICKEN
EH
VIOLENT
NETHER
PAD
STIRRUP
FUR
IVY
ISM
OAT
ASH
PHYSICS
NATIVES
SIEVED
CHIT
OHS
FLOP
LET
AH
INFERIORITY
POSTERS
SHIPPED
July 8
Screenshot by Gamepur
You can check the complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 8 in the image above. We’ve outlined every word required to solve the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ASH
GEMS
TOWS
LIBRETTO
ADS
PA
HI
MUDDLING
CHAMPION
RECYCLED
RECLAIM
CUE
ID
SUBSIDIARY
STEEP
LOP
HO
TAXI
IRE
WOT
ORIGINS
July 7
Screenshot by Gamepur
The solution to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 7 is above. We’ve put every word required to complete the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AMID
SPIN
TENOR
AN
ON
EBB
GAVE
TOT
SO
AWRY
WHILE
AWRY
WHILE
IMP
NO
TO
CLINKS
GLASSY
ATOMS
MEN
OWN
IN
HOCKS
DO
REVOLTING
BE
EON
PA
TWITS
INFORM
IS
TYPED
July 6
Screenshot by Gamepur
The final solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 6 is above. See below for a list of every word required for today’s puzzle, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TOUCHY
HA
UP
TERRIBLE
AT
AN
HE
ID
TO
SAID
SNOTS
THETA
ETHOS
COURT
SO
PI
HAT
IS
LAID
AMEND
July 5
Screenshot by Gamepur
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 5 is above. See below for a list of every word you’ll need for it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
OMIT
HE
DRAGS
HI
MAT
AMISS
FLED
OH
MEDICAL
ME
TEAM
ID
GAPS
LOST
SO
July 4
Screenshot by Gamepur
The final answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 4. Check the list below to see all the words you’ll need to complete the puzzle, starting with the ones running left to right, then the ones running top to bottom.
ASKS
TYPE
LAD
BETS
STYLE
PAT
SEEDS
July 3
Screenshot by Gamepur
You can see the solution to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 3 above. The below list has every word you need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
VEX
PROPOSAL
ALSO
CANTS
US
TIER
ADD
CAPITAL
ID
LIMB
AGO
TOT
WAS
GIN
CHESTNUT
IT
OH
HA
COMPARE
SOD
TRILOGY
FOLLOWS
IN
PA
DUN
ACRONYM
DOT
VIA
CITRIC
TEA
ADO
TO
SUP
MY
POSIT
GAP
FRO
OCTAL
NORMALLY
PAIL
HE
ONE
STOP
STRAIGHTFORWARD
AS
DIS
AMBUSH
TABLOIDS
REDRAWN
GNU
GAUDILY
COMPOST
July 2
Screenshot by Gamepur
We’ve completed the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 2 for you above. See below for a list of every word you need to solve it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
JUSTICE
NARC
BASSES
SUE
ETERNAL
ICON
CAD
UNDULY
BANANA
SPOILS
OBSCENE
MARITAL
URNS
NUNS
TERSE
NAP
CONSECUTIVE
AURAL
TRENDY
SLY
FLAMES
July 1
Screenshot by Gamepur
The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 1 is above. You can check the list below for every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those that run left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
GOWN
LADE
IMPALAS
SPECS
OPT
DOCS
ADO
EH
TICS
GIGS
FLOODING
DIPLOMATIC
GEM
DIG
POSTDOCS
NIL
ACCUSED
GAS
June 30
Screenshot by Gamepur
Above, you can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 30. We’ve pulled together all the words you’ll need to solve it in the list below, starting with the ones running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
ANSWER
BET
AH
MY
ADDS
HE
HO
MA
SICS
TIN
AGENDA
IF
NO
ON
SON
OUR
INSIST
FEELS
June 29
Screenshot by Gamepur
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 29 is above. We’ve listed all the words you need for the puzzle below, starting with the ones running left to right, then the ones running top to bottom.
WIRE
SCENE
MA
FATAL
OFF
IONS
NO
SELLS
STOOD
US
IS
CUFFS
WE
IN
SO
RETAINED
TOOL
MAN
ORALS
June 28
Screenshot by Gamepur
The above image contains the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 28. Below, we’ve outlined the words required to complete it, starting with those that run from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BLACKS
TRAPS
PAP
TUNE
SPORES
ITS
LOTS
UP
NO
CHAPTER
PA
SPITS
June 27
Screenshot by Gamepur
Above is the solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 27. You can see all the words you’ll need to solve today’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
MALT
OF
TAXI
OR
MOTOR
AFAR
TWINS
June 26
Screenshot by Gamepur
The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 26 is above. We’ve collected every word you’ll need for this monster of a puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
WHILST
AND
EAT
PULL
WAIFES
TOO
SEE
TWEE
INS
RAN
ARGUMENT
EYRIE
ACT
CASHMERE
PAS
SNORT
BE
DOLED
ARTICLES
AT
HABITS
PI
NO
PROGRESS
June 25
Screenshot by Gamepur
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 25. We’ve outlined what every word in this solution is below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
HOG
ALOOF
DISCLOSURES
GAL
VACANT
MID
AD
EGO
TEMPED
PETS
RESCUE
SHY
PET
VAT
BRIGADE
SAC
MAST
UNCLASP
EMUS
ABORTED
EH
UNMOVED
HO
OFFENDS
SUE
June 24
Screenshot by Gamepur
The above image contains the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 24. See the list below for every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
GIBBONS
SCHLEP
CLEVERER
ADOPTION
YEP
ALPHABET
GLAUCOMA
DAW
STEREOTYPE
EH
HOE
PAS
NIL
RESIN
SPARKING
June 23
Screenshot by Gamepur
The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 23 is above. See the list below to find all the words you’ll need for it, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
OBJECTS
MUSIC
ASH
BY
HART
SNAIL
AM
TO
CONCERNED
RAN
ME
IRE
MISTS
SPREAD
BET
RISK
MY
CARP
SOONER
BISON
EH
ARC
MA
CHI
ID
ALARMS
TEAR
NETS
STATES
AH
MODE
June 22
Screenshot by Gamepur
The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 22 is above. We’ve compiled a list of all the words you’ll need to solve the puzzle below, starting with the ones that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.
AS
MY
AT
AN
SOFTWARE
OR
INFUSE
NO
BEGAN
AIMS
YOUNG
PA
SAT
USE
TWOS
ARENA
BAR
ON
NEAR
June 21
Screenshot by Gamepur
Check out the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 21 above. We’ve collected every word you need for the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right and then those running top to bottom.
WITH
SALE
FLAKE
IT
FIRSTS
AGAIN
IF
WAFTING
ILL
TEATS
TIN
HEWS
June 20
Screenshot by Gamepur
See the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 20 above. You can check the words required for the solution in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MA
TIED
ONTO
DUCT
STOOD
IN
MET
ADOPT
June 19
Screenshot by Gamepur
You can see the complete answer to the Daily Classic Puzzle for June 19 below. We’ve compiled a list of every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TRAINING
END
ANY
OFT
SPELLINGS
LEE
AH
SPECIFIC
PAW
PI
CONTRACT
OHO
MADCAPS
CELESTA
EH
OH
UPS
LOST
WARNING
OR
ISLE
SPLIT
HAT
ECONOMIC
HIS
HOLDS
REFUSING
ANT
SOLE
ID
BED
ELECTRIC
TO
ELF
NAUSEA
HO
LEI
AM
ELECTROMAGNETIC
AHA
NAP
CODE
NIX
AGHAST
CHUGS
INS
POSSESS
REHASH
June 18
Screenshot by Gamepur
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 18 above. Below is a list of every word you’ll need for the solution, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
PET
ETHIC
COMPARATIVE
VACATE
EVE
HI
EH
RANTING
ODE
SIS
RATTLED
CATERS
EGO
VAIN
MAVENS
WHIP
CHINA
CURTAIN
GUT
DEVOTEES
ORE
INVOKED
HEY
June 17
Screenshot by Gamepur
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 17 is above. See below for a complete list of the words you’ll need to solve it, starting with those that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.
REVISION
MA
STOPPAGE
CARTOONS
MINDLESS
INCURRED
EXTRACTION
LIMPETS
SAP
HI
EAR
ORGANICS
SOD
June 16
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 16. We’ve put every word you’ll need to solve the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
AD
PIT
NO
YEAR
HO
SOUGHT
DONOR
AHA
HE
RISKY
IF
ME
FOUNTS
AFFAIRS
OH
TOY
ARE
ADJUSTS
ANY
HIM
DOE
DEFEAT
AGO
FOG
PER
NOTIFY
SO
HORRIFIED
YOU
OR
US
SHAKEN
AS
THY
TORT
ASHES
June 15
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can check the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 15 above. See below for a list of every word you’ll need to complete the puzzle, starting with the ones running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
DITTO
SO
HE
IN
RESIDENT
NO
OX
US
WASH
REV
TOG
OR
IS
ENSUE
TORSO
OUTDO
EXIST
THIN
HO
ENTER
June 14
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 14 above. The words required to solve it are listed below starting with those that run from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SPENDS
ROE
MOMS
RHINO
SO
HISS
USHER
PERMITS
NOON
DEMOS
AS
OH
June 13
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the complete answer to the Knotowords Daily Classic Puzzle above. See below for the complete list of all the words you’ll need for it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
AD
ACHE
EMIR
DAD
FARED
MA
AH
ID
DEAR
June 10
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 10 above. The words required are all listed below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
REPORTER
SERF
ELM
VIOLATED
HO
SWUM
NILS
EH
CENSORED
RESOLVED
OHS
FOLLOWINGS
TOE
STUMBLER
SHE
RAMS
DING
June 9
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the answer for the Knowrods Daily Classic Puzzle for June 9. Below is a list of the words you’ll need to solve the puzzle, beginning with those running from left to right and then from top to bottom.
AWE
SIZES
HA
AS
PAR
ASPECT
IDEAL
COW
OHS
NO
SO
EH
FINITE
DOG
BIGGER
PICKED
ADO
HOW
STREWN
HI
OF
ZEAL
BE
SUPPOSING
HOT
WHACKS
EWE
EAST
June 8
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 8 above. Check the list below for the words you’ll need, beginning with the ones that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.
IMAGES
AM
FINAL
SAC
TONE
CATCH
EH
AMUSES
BASICS
MA
ME
CAT
GLITCHES
NO
HE
SPAN
LEAST
June 7
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is above. You can check every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SKILLS
SOUP
CASE
DEAD
BASICS
STUD
FISCAL
LOAD
PLUS
SPEAKS
June 6
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve put the words you’ll need for the solution in the list below with the ones running from left to right first, then those running from top to bottom.
SOP
CRIB
PI
OPEN
SCOOP
OR
PIPED
BIN
June 5
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 5 is above. We’ve got every word you’ll need for it below, starting with those that run left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
COMBINED
HIS
ON
ITEMS
REVEALED
SHE
FINISHES
GAG
DOE
PADS
ATTACHED
OFFS
THEE
TAM
MA
IMPLEMENTATIONS
EGO
DOTH
OUTSIZE
BUS
RUSE
VALET
BUSINESS
SHIP
SHUTTING
IT
AM
SELF
PROMPTLY
IS
BE
BOSUN
FOE
OUT
IDEAS
MENUS
SO
MEG
HEFT
NODS
AT
OIL
BLESS
SCHMALTZ
AH
HEAT
HER
LEGATEE
AD
CONFUSES
DOGS
GASPS
June 4
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 4. To complete it, you’ll need to use all the words in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EVIDENT
VAIN
REFINES
UNTO
RIPPER
PA
DIM
SINE
IGUANAS
DIAGRAM
SHOES
INSPIRE
UPS
SNAILS
EAR
ODES
HI
VIE
DON
INFIRMITIES
ASP
NAP
PEA
SUE
REALMS
June 3
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 3 is above. We’ve put together a list of the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those ruining from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ATTRACTS
APPLAUDS
DIAMETER
COTE
SEMANTIC
AHA
KIDDOS
BYE
RATS
ODE
SLABS
PEACEMAKER
MOM
HI
ETA
AD
CHASTENS
DIS
DARLINGS
June 2
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 2 is above. The words you’ll need for the solution are listed below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
BLED
ITS
HERO
OH
IF
RADIO
OAT
AT
SPIRITS
NO
IRIS
RAM
VOTED
KHAKI
ONE
AREA
NEEDS
LOG
ANORAK
MEAT
HAT
HI
WORKED
THIS
AHA
OPTIMA
FORGIVING
EH
SO
DEVOTE
TOE
AS
ENDS
FOOT
AIDES
June 1
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 1 above. We’ve outlined all the words you’ll need for the solution in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DAB
HUE
DITTOS
ODD
OR
FORCE
CLIMB
AT
SPOKES
ON
ADD
ACTS
BID
TOO
HORRIBLE
US
HEELS
May 31
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 31. We’ve outlined all the words you’ll need to solve the day’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HIM
FINALS
ICE
STEAL
PI
CAUSE
HI
INITIAL
MACE
LEAPS
US
LIES
May 30
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above you can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 30. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need to solve it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ORAL
THUD
HOPE
WORTH
HO
UP
SLIDE
May 29
Screenshot by DoubleXP
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 29 above. We’ve listed all the words required to solve it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DEVELOPS
DO
CON
ONE
VAMP
ORDERING
TREE
RICH
PA
PAL
EXTRAORDINARILY
ASH
ID
TWINS
FAR
ENTERS
HEAT
TOO
THEN
BLATANT
EAR
USED
REPLYING
OVERHEAT
WE
DEMERIT
INCLUDED
BE
RANT
AS
CASSETTE
RECORD
OH
ROAD
LORE
SON
WONDERED
TWIN
AH
SIR
CONCRETE
AHA
DONE
PRINTERS
LONG
PAID
FALL
YOUTHFUL
May 28
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 28. See below for the list of words you’ll need to use to complete it, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SPIN
HAM
CANOESRUE
SUPERB
EAR
SILLIER
SPEEDS
TERMINI
ASH
RESIGNS
SHY
SPATS
PA
IMPULSE
ID
CREELS
AURAL
INEBRIATING
TENDERS
May 27
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 27 is above. We’ve included every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SHIFTIER
MA
MOBS
POOHS
CIVILIAN
MAGAZINE
TIC
LIGHTEST
DINKY
SHIPS
ID
MOTIVATION
AH
GIG
SPINACH
EGO
DIVINED
UNSEATED
May 26
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 26. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
PROP
LYE
RANDOM
MANY
ALIGN
LOT
GALORE
ME
COVER
TOW
EVENED
SET
GLOBAL
LOGOS
PERMIT
HE
OWING
REF
AM
COMPLETES
MA
ONE
WET
TYPES
May 25
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete solution to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 25. We’ve made a list of every word you’ll need below, starting with those running from left to right, the those running from top to bottom.
KNOWS
EQUAL
OUR
SO
MERIT
HIDED
LARGEST
KNOLLS
RAM
HA
WE
EH
SQUARING
ID
STEPS
ALSO
May 24
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 24. We’ve put a list together of every word in the solution below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
ACUTES
TO
CHUNK
NOISE
OR
NECKS
AS
AT
COCOONS
HIRE
THUS
NECK
SO
May 23
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 23. We’ve collected all the words you’ll need in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HASH
OR
TEAT
EATS
HOTEL
AREA
AT
HITS
May 22
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 22. We’ve outlined what each word in this solution is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
RAN
AGOG
OXYMORON
HID
SAKE
SODAS
IF
US
SUPPOSE
USE
UPS
TOTED
HOE
MISINTERPRETING
ADO
OH
PINCERS
AGE
AS
NORMS
SLOW
EKED
EXEMPLAR
SHE
HER
REQUIRED
MEW
PI
NONSENSE
SPARKLER
OX
YOKE
PARSNIP
WE
UP
ITS
SOUTHERN
ARE
SPOOR
CANAL
GO
SIDESTEP
EGO
ON
OF
RARER
HUNDREDS
ME
WHAT
TO
ASKS
IS
SKI
EH
END
NO
AIDE
THOUGHTS
May 21
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 21. We’ve made a list of every word you’ll need for this puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SUPREME
DILEMMA
COD
RIP
APE
INGREDIENTS
WHEREOF
SOD
MUDDLES
REVIEWS
HOB
DANGLED
RENEWED
EYELID
PITFALL
VACANCY
OPT
LOUDEST
May 20
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic answer for May 20. We’ve outlined what every word for this answer is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SOTS
PAP
OX
ID
HORN
SIR
SEAT
ARMS
TEE
BARRIERS
OVE
ILLNESS
RECALLED
PROVERBS
IRE
SPINSTER
IRRATIONAL
SOD
REEVE
CAMERAS
May 19
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 19. We’ve outlined what every word required for the puzzle is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
MAYORS
NO
DISCOS
GO
PI
ORACLE
FORMED
AS
BY
PLAYED
OH
AN
SO
HABITS
ON
DATING
BE
MODIFY
OHS
HA
YES
BOA
COMPLAINT
ORE
ANT
SADLY
SIN
GLANDS
DOES
OR
May 18
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 18. We’ve outlined what every word in the solution is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
HI
ALSO
SO
YEN
AS
IF
WORKS
TO
EXTRA
RUGS
PLAYS
BITES
FOX
FLY
SEW
HONORARY
US
SAKE
BOSS
IS
May 17
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 17. Below, we’ve outlined every word required for the solution, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
CHAR
ADOBE
TABLE
DEEP
AD
STABS
ADMIT
DADDY
HATES
ADAPTED
ROB
BLAB
FEEDS
May 16
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 16. See below for a complete list of the words required, starting with the ones that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
IF
WORN
OWED
ENDS
WOE
FLOWN
RED
FUNDS
May 15
Screenshot by DoubleXP
the above is the full answer for May 15’s Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle. We’ve outlined what every word is below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those from top to bottom.
BY
NEED
SPIT
WASH
AT
AM
SO
VIA
ROSTRA
TIERS
WESTERN
ADO
DO
PAR
FINISHED
OTHERS
GONE
MY
TEA
ADMITTED
DUO
OF
ADD
SET
TO
USE
RIPENS
SWALLOWS
TAD
US
AMMO
UP
ADOPTING
SUPPORTS
AT
IS
YETI
WARHEADS
ABED
DEU
AUK
SOAR
MOTELS
STRUT
SKI
TOT
STRAIGHTFORWARD
TIN
NO
ISM
ARE
IN
DROP
MARMOSET
OUT
AUNT
PI
HAS
DEMANDS
SOMEBODY
DEAD
OH
May 14
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 14. We’ve included every word in this challenging entry below, starting with the ones that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
SICS
HAMS
MOW
UPS
DUN
HALFHEARTED
EMS
SUP
GAD
HUH
SAGS
TAROTS
EH
WEE
OAR
MATCHED
HO
HAW
AWE
CLOSURE
HOE
DASHES
EMU
UNCLASPS
CASH
STAGGER
ASH
CONCEDED
May 13
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. This is a particularly fiendish challenge that took us longer than we’d like to admit. We’ve listed every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
DOCS
HI
EH
BOP
OAK
HO
RIND
FALSETTO
BROCCOLI
SQUEEZED
BOSSY
DEBONAIR
OHO
PROSECUTES
DONATION
AD
INK
PONIARDS
May 12
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve included all the words in this solution below starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
COY
HE
HI
DO
VAN
GUIDE
OR
SUSPICION
MEN
NOTES
BEFORE
OH
PED
REDONE
ID
GO
MA
PI
COURSE
BED
UNRED
DEEP
NOR
ORES
EXCITED
OF
HA
SON
INVENT
HES
May 11
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 11. We’ve outlined what each word is below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
THEME
IVY
TO
SAM
SWORN
SO
YODEL
NAIL
US
MEETS
ITS
OWES
HI
EVERYONE
MY
NO
AT
DAIS
CASE
MOLD
May 10
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 10 is as above. We’ve written out each word below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
THROW
OIL
APPLE
RIPEST
SIDES
CARDS
PI
SHOPPED
RILE
ROLES
TO
May 9
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve listed each answer below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
EVER
DROP
WE
DEED
ENDED
OWE
RIPED
May 8
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 8 is as above. We’ve outlined every word in the puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
TRIVIA
ACCOUNTS
TAD
HI
ITEM
PUNISH
IS
NEAR
DO
VAN
ELSE
ANY
FASTEST
OR
BY
AHA
CAB
SPARE
ARCH
AWASH
ELK
ILL
WHENEVER
DAM
PIPING
EXISTING
ATTITUDE
AID
RAT
BUS
LAD
IDENTITY
PALM
ME
SAW
AS
RAW
APPRENTICESHIPS
LYE
HE
IT
SUB
PI
ACCIDENT
IN
SO
ARRIVING
OH
CUP
BRASHER
THINNING
SKY
SIS
May 7
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Puzzle for May 7 is above. We’ve listed every word in the answer below, starting with those running from right to left, then moving on to those running from top to bottom.
COXCOMB
REACTOR
MESAS
BUMP
ABACK
FUR
PA
IDLE
HA
ADVERSE
HONESTY
ICONS
SEWN
CRIME
PANE
PAD
SCRUFF
RHO
COMPARISONS
ORE
DENSE
ARCHERS
BIRETTA
HAYS
May 6
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 6 is shown in the image above. We’ve included every answer in the list below, starting with words running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
SIS
UNCOUTH
HI
PASSENGERS
SEVENTH
HEN
PREVIEWS
ASHY
SNAP
OHS
NUISANCE
SHANGHAI
SIDESHOW
CROSSING
May 5
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 5 is as above. We’ve outlined every word below, starting with those running from left to right, then moving on to those running from top to bottom.
MIDDLE
HA
BETA
SUM
SIR
HI
ASSESS
FELINE
EH
SOX
SLABS
LOTS
GAINED
NOR
FEDS
SHE
GO
BUILDS
HEM
LOIN
MAT
AN
NO
ASSEMBLER
IS
SOD
DEGREES
SHOTS
EAVES
May 4
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle are above. We’ve listed each word below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
STAYS
AS
TO
IT
SECONDLY
AT
TANK
SLASH
SAGAS
TUBE
CAT
TOTALS
SOON
DYKE
MAIL
STYLE
May 3
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 3 are shown in the above image. We’ve included every word you’ll need below, starting with those that run from left to right, then the words tht run from top to bottom.
SHARPS
AM
TOOTH
AT
UNTO
THIN
HE
SENSES
DEATHS
THEE
AMOUNTS
ON
PUTTY
HO
May 2
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The above image contains the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 2. We’ve outlined what each word is below starting from those running left to right, then from top to bottom.
TREK
HA
AVID
TENS
THAT
GRAVE
IN
SKIDS
May 1
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The following are the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on May 1. We’ve started with all the words running from right to left and then cover the words running from top to bottom.
PLEASANT
OHS
DAUB
EMS
IMPROVES
EGO
TWEE
SCAN
LYE
IGNITED
ON
PUT
PROPOSE
ASHERS
REDO
LINOLEUM
LATTICE
AD
BEING
HORRIFIC
SMARMY
PHYLAE
ANYWHERE
OR
DEVELOPS
TWOS
AM
NO
ABUSES
SPECTRUM
CAPE
HUMANITARIANISM
SEND
REIN
DO
DOG
INVOLVES
VOLT
YES
PUSHED
DAMAGES
April 30
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle is as above. Below, we’ve outlined what every word is starting with those that run right to left, and then those that run top to bottom.
CONTEST
FIN
MASCARA
EWE
ROT
CHI
MARTINI
SPAR
STOCKPILING
ETA
PAD
WOOLLY
TWISTED
POT
OVUM
MACAW
ARK
TENSOR
TRIALS
SAFARI
IRON
NATIONS
April 29
Screenshot by DoubleXP
The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on April 29 are organized as in the above image. Starting from the top, the words that run from left to right and then top to bottom are as follows.
DWELLS
FOE
SHEBANGS
ALTRUIST
DRUG
NOTIFIED
DISCARDING
DEFEATS
LOB
LID
LEAGUED
GESTURES
How to play Knotwords
Knotwords is similar to a crossword puzzle. While the layout is the same, the board is split up into sections of multiple squares, but they’re not lined up and down or right to left. Instead, they’re all kinds of shapes, and you’re given a set of letters that fits somewhere within those shapes. The letters you’re given rarely make sense, so you need to look at all the letters on the board and figure out where it makes sense to place them. If you get a line wrong, it will be highlighted pink to indicate that you need to change the placement of at least one letter. When you get a word correct, it will shimmer in a brief animation before allowing you to continue with the rest of the game.