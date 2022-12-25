Knotwords Daily Classic answer (December 26) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?

Knotwords is an exciting word game that combines puzzle elements with more traditional word-guessing puzzles used in games such as Wordle. It features a free Daily Classic mode that gives all players a challenging daily puzzle to solve for free. This guide explains the answer to today’s puzzle and outlines where each word fits within it so you don’t waste any time on hints.

December 26

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

UTTER

MA

CUBE

HOPES

SUM

TACO

AT

UP

BE

TRUES

December 25

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

UPS

VETS

WON

BOWL

CUP

ON

BE

SUBGROUP

SURPRISE

BUN

NET

SILOS

VICES

HI

AS

HA

REACTS

CONNECTS

TUN

SKI

PRINTERS

TRIVIA

SO

NEARER

SPAWNS

AUTHOR

ARTICLE

RELEASES

VAN

BUY

HEMS

EDGER

UNDER

VIA

POI

CRITERIA

CAT

USE

BUSINESS

LIAR

OPUSES

HAS

BET

PI

SCORE

WHO

RAMPARTS

ORB

ANTI

AN

VENOUS

NUN

UNINTENTIONALLY

SUE

COUNTERS

GAS

SOLS

December 24

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HIP

SEA

ELAN

HUT

EH

SPA

VICTIMS

ACE

SAGGER

CHI

OVA

OBSCENE

LIARS

ENDEARS

PHYSIC

HO

PERMISSIBLE

SIN

AH

CAD

NUKING

ERE

EON

STARVE

EPIC

ASHAMED

December 23

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SODAS

HA

SOMBREROS

PRO

LAG

THESAURI

SIS

FAIRNESS

OX

SPATS

HO

HI

SAMPLES

ADO

BRAS

DEROGATORY

SIR

ELK

OBLIGES

SAX

December 22

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

AD

IFS

POSTED

COD

BYE

EXCUSE

RAM

RELUCTANT

AT

IS

OH

TELLS

BYTES

OR

APPEAR

DO

ARTSY

SCHEME

TO

LITE

FED

CAUSES

BUS

TALE

FLY

ERA

EH

NO

AUTHOR

December 21

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CRISPS

IGNORING

JAY

TO

NOTED

JOY

RODS

TWIN

NO

ENJOY

FRY

OAT

DRYER

AS

DO

PLANT

IS

GOBS

December 20

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

LATER

IN

EH

STOPS

PIRATE

NETS

LISP

WANTING

ORE

PATH

CRESTS

December 19

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

LAST

UPON

RIFT

FLOUR

PI

IS

OF

TINT

December 18

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

NARC

BY

PI

INCLUDE

TATTOO

KINGS

MODIFIED

FIRE

SOFT

DEPLANED

HE

OR

SO

LINCHPIN

BULLETINS

AS

AN

SOL

AM

EON

FLY

BUSINESS

TO

ANYWHERE

PROBABLY

NIT

IS

US

AIM

ILL

OFFS

LAMBS

CITED

LIEN

NO

IF

HI

CONFIDENTIALITY

IRE

NOW

UPKEEP

HASSLE

ID

LOP

BEEN

VARIABLES

DESIRES

ONES

DOCKS

December 17

MIRACLE

VIE

ENLARGE

CAD

TIP

REVENGE

PAD

AD

VOMIT

PLY

RADIOS

ENDWAYS

BATHS

VATS

EXPLORE

MA

ID

EH

CONCEPTIONS

LAVA

EVADED

SOW

GALLEY

REMEDY

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

December 16

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SUET

HO

THREATEN

WIVE

LUAU

ERE

ENVISAGE

EYETOOTH

EH

CURRENCY

EWE

SOT

IRE

HAVEN

EAR

VAT

TABLESPOON

HEY

INJURED

December 15

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ROOF

AMP

UPSET

AT

CREPT

CHARACTER

HI

HO

DISCO

MARCH

LASTS

IS

CUP

DELI

CHI

AS

SCHISMS

OPERA

CAT

TERRORS

PA

MATCH

HE

APT

TOT

LEARNS

December 14

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

STUDY

FRO

PI

ELEVATOR

NO

DOGS

SWORE

TERMS

MISS

FLEW

SORE

DOTS

ORES

UP

ANGER

DITTOS

SO

DRAWN

December 13

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CAMP

DO

MANIAS

WE

GAINS

HOLDS

CAME

GO

MANUALS

ID

DAWNS

LOSES

December 12

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

IRIS

DO

EDGE

SAGS

IDEAS

ROD

SEEKS

December 11

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FEW

OBIT

HIS

HEN

CONTINUE

ITS

VALUABLE

HA

SAG

SAX

OMIT

HARASSED

THO

ITSELF

MISLEADS

PRINTOUTS

FLAW

EH

DATE

APTITUDE

THREE

IDENTIFY

ANDS

ATTMEPTS

OFT

WHOA

STIES

LEFT

IN

PA

HI

STRAIGHTFORWARD

AH

PEE

NOUS

ROMAN

TEN

BYE

BIASES

OPT

OLD

THERE

SELECTED

HAD

SHED

ANTRHAX

ASSURING

December 10

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

RECYCLED

STUMBLE

MA

DIM

ETCH

MEIN

AHA

MUD

TRILOGY

MEG

WIRETAP

JOURNAL

STIMULI

MED

COMMENTATOR

BAT

ELL

IMP

EXHALE

HOGS

RAGTAG

YAWS

December 9

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ACE

JAB

PA

CASTERS

AVID

SIP

INSOMNIA

GNARLING

EXCHANGING

JUSTICES

HA

OAR

RUTS

CUPS

SPRANG

December 8

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

VIAL

GOSH

TAD

EH

SEXISTS

SOP

USES

HUH

EAT

RUT

SIR

RAPT

OR

ENABLE

LESSON

OHM

ATE

PHRASE

LAX

UP

DISKETTES

SO

NO

OUTPUTS

AN

HE

PETROL

HI

REV

December 7

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OCCURS

SCAM

HE

MOVES

TAXI

BE

FUND

POSTS

SHELF

ICE

UP

NO

COMMANDS

OX

VIBES

SENSE

December 6

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ARISE

ME

SMALL

HEAT

TYING

IMAGE

AM

PI

RESET

MAY

STATING

SLOGS

December 5

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DEAR

ON

SCAN

EH

DOSE

BENCH

FRANK

December 4

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

YOU

SCOW

NO

PROOF

DAWNS

CAMEOS

RYE

DOE

HEROES

AHA

BUSS

AS

TOT

AMUSES

FORMAL

DOG

IRE

IT

CONTROLS

EH

SERA

IS

MAIMS

REV

ENSURING

WASTE

CASSETTE

AT

YELLOWS

FIRMER

TO

TOR

UPS

RECEIVES

OHO

AM

OHS

SO

MA

CONGRATULATIONS

OH

OHOS

CREATED

DAYS

SOILS

NAME

SEMI

OWE

UP

RAN

NONES

STRAIGHT

LESS

CLEAREST

December 3

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SOX

CARROTS

ASSERTS

OARS

ROMANCE

COOK

CAMPUS

HOPPING

SQUALID

ARK

NEWNESS

BEGS

SEAR

ICES

OHM

HELM

PEA

ASTONISHING

SAC

ODES

RECAP

PAN

TUX

IRE

SKUNKS

December 2

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SOCKS

EH

HI

IMAGINES

ID

GENITIVE

MANDARINS

FIENDISH

EGGS

EMIGRATING

SHADE

HO

NOD

CHILI

SKIN

TORSI

SEVENTHS

December 1

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for December 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SLEEP

APT

PAIR

ESSENTIAL

ENDEAR

COCOA

GO

FLOATS

SAT

DOT

VICED

LOPE

ASPECTS

IS

NO

AS

PURE

DAFT

PAST

AGO

INROAD

TEA

TOW

LIVEST

November 30

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TIMED

WARN

DO

MA

APPROACH

AT

CHEATER

SO

PA

WATCH

AD

TROMP

IN

AREAS

TO

EXTRA

CARP

OUGHT

November 29

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FIB

EATEN

THUS

CLEAVE

IT

UPSETS

TIC

EH

LIP

FAUCETS

ITS

BE

VET

NINE

November 28

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HATS

AMOK

PROD

HAPPY

AM

TO

SKIDS

November 27

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

IN

WHO

OVUM

EMPLOYEE

SAY

DIP

CUES

ENABLES

SO

NIL

UP

ELEGY

REAL

BIG

EPIC

AT

PRESUPPOSITIONS

THY

RHEAS

ASKS

BIDDING

OPPOSITE

GASP

FOR

LICENSEE

SOFTEN

SUPERB

NIB

HIE

USUAL

REEKED

MA

AD

SITS

DEVELOPS

IS

GO

ILL

SUGGESTS

NO

COPY

PI

YOU

BIT

SIS

WE

EXPLICIT

IFS

HEMS

OH

TOE

ANYWHERE

BENEFITS

November 26

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DISTAFF

GOD

THEOREM

CAPE

FUR

POTATO

SEAT

SEW

PELT

NINJA

WINNERS

SISES

OFFENDS

DOCTORS

ID

PAPAWS

COYOTE

FORECASTING

MATE

POWDERY

TIPTOE

November 25

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

UNWORTHY

AIRSTRIP

CONSUMER

ANTIDOTE

BRIGHTER

ALBS

INDIGO

ID

POSSESSING

OPTS

CHOICEST

EARL

November 24

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SIT

HEWS

SEASON

ADO

OR

HA

APPROVING

PITY

NO

PENS

SNOT

DATED

SOD

MOD

PINS

IS

GAPE

TEA

PINK

ADOPTS

SORRY

JAM

HO

TO

END

VISAED

HI

CANNOT

GOT

November 23

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MESS

ALARM

PI

MAMAS

DOES

NORTH

TO

PIECES

READ

NIP

DO

MA

OR

HERMETIC

SMASH

US

PARTY

IS

November 22

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SWAPS

SPEND

ROSY

EKED

BEEP

BY

ASKED

WHEREBY

NODE

PADS

YAPS

November 21

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ROLE

AT

ANY

LOSS

TRIAL

NO

LAYS

BET

November 20

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

LOW

NUMEROUS

HE

AIDE

PIGS

DIVISIONS

WEEK

SEARCHES

EON

OX

LID

YOUR

UP

SLIDE

RENNET

ORE

MISAPPROPRIATED

NOW

RAM

SUBJECTS

CHIT

PA

HI

DRAIN

YUCKING

GAG

SO

ENNUI

EXPLAINS

VIA

SOUP

DRAWBACK

READS

CLUE

HIP

EPEES

COMPOSED

IN

REPORTED

SAGS

PAS

IS

AGO

NORM

UTERI

CHI

WHENEVER

TEACHING

MAKING

CREATING

November 19

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CUE

ADS

VECTORS

EGO

DUH

BUNCH

LEA

HERNIA

SOD

DISMAL

ADO

LENGTHY

VAT

EBB

HOED

EVOLVED

OFT

ILK

MODULATIONS

RUNE

ASHCAN

MITT

SPY

FAULTY

November 18

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PARCH

RAVENOUS

HI

ANATHEMAS

THORACIC

IDS

HOS

TAXPAYERS

PA

ABETS

HA

AHA

HO

OX

CAVITY

RASP

INFELICITY

ID

LUNATICS

November 17

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MA

BOP

MAS

CLEARS

HO

DO

DOG

STRICT

NOTICE

DONE

THUGS

SAGE

MODESTY

ODD

NO

LAGOONS

BE

TEAM

LOADS

GO

PROTECTED

EH

AM

PIN

UPS

AH

SOUTH

SHY

November 16

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TRAINS

BROOM

SO

BASIN

YETI

NOBLY

ANGRY

JOBS

ROBE

TO

AT

BROWSING

AM

OR

BY

ONCE

DRY

November 15

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

STICK

TOES

AM

UP

RESORTS

RUNT

TIMES

IS

BAR

MERIT

SUM

IT

ONES

COURTS

KEPT

SODS

November 14

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

NO

ANDS

THEM

YES

NATTY

ON

HE

DIES

AS

November 13

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ARMY

FOXY

OURS

CUE

UP

BUMPS

IRES

LAMBDA

SIR

TEA

NORMS

NOR

CACHE

THE

WORKSHOP

MY

NO

SHE

ENGINING

ESTEEMS

ESCAPISM

MA

JINN

SO

ACADEMIC

BUS

NAP

INTEGRAL

CREATION

ELM

ME

ROES

ARCH

FEEDBACK

TO

ASP

BRANCH

RESIDENT

YOU

OHO

MISREPRESENTING

PRIM

CAR

MOUSERS

MAGICS

PA

YUP

ANT

SNAPS

OH

HI

IONS

PRETENDS

MARSH

November 12

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SICS

CREELS

LOX

OFT

SOB

AGATE

RETRIBUTION

EMS

ROT

ARC

RADISH

CLOSURE

PROF

EMUS

EXTENTS

VANILLA

SAMURAI

IDIOT

TORSO

BEWITCH

SPRINGS

November 11

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

IGNORANT

STRODE

BESOTS

ROE

EXIT

ATE

MA

PET

SPAR

SNOUTING

GUT

RUBY

CAF

OHO

PA

DISCREETER

APE

OX

ATHEISM

ADO

November 10

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HOPING

FEARED

OHM

ALL

TIN

IF

DISC

SOB

TOE

ENCHANTED

OAT

ON

BLACKS

WHITE

EBB

AN

FOUND

COIL

EH

HA

HAM

STATIC

OR

ARC

PEEL

TOPS

ID

LISTEN

FOOD

GIGS

BE

November 9

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FLAT

COMIC

VICE

NO

FED

DO

TITLE

FUSE

DUBS

STUB

IF

IS

ACCEPTED

TOED

BE

BIND

AS

COOLS

November 8

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

THIS

FORUM

TO

PA

ITEM

ALOHA

NONES

VIEWS

OIL

IF

TONE

SOMEHOW

MANS

CUP

MAILS

November 7

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

NAIL

DO

LAST

EH

ANGLE

AH

BIDS

LOTS

November 6

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DEVELOPS

ODDS

HO

HER

SPASM

AT

LAMER

TEARS

ESTIMATE

IS

TO

DO

EMS

EH

OR

LIT

STAYS

RETINAL

KID

CONFIDENTIALITY

PI

AD

CHANNELS

ASK

GOB

SOX

LEG

UPS

ABSOLUTE

ABET

CANS

SOLUTION

AMP

OH

DELIVERY

FLACKS

DRAM

SKI

MAPS

ID

PA

SET

ORDERING

PREPARE

NO

VIA

TATS

EBB

STIMULI

LAMES

IN

ABASE

DETAILED

PHARAOH

SOTS

TRIANGLE

SMARMY

November 5

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PRO

AMATEUR

PEDAL

SPY

HEFTS

VIREO

AWL

DIVERSE

SPICY

TON

ASSIGNS

INVADES

OPT

REVS

AD

TOURISTS

MAS

POI

ALPHABETING

YEW

FLUFFY

ASHY

November 4

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BIB

ISLETS

DOMESTIC

PROHIBIT

EGO

WARNINGS

PEE

SAG

BUILDUP

REAPS

OGRE

TELEPHONES

LININGS

November 3

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

QUIT

DRYS

TOE

HELLO

ME

FLY

SEARCH

OR

BYPASS

WHY

NO

CRAMS

PRETTY

TWOS

HELL

BYE

ILLS

SOP

TOLERANCE

DO

SORT

REMARKS

AT

MY

SO

CHUMPS

November 2

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HEATh

SIXTH

PLUM

SUM

EASY

GAINS

HEM

BASES

BUGS

MA

HI

HA

EXPENSES

ATLAS

ME

THUS

MY

November 1

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for November 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PUTTS

CHOSE

PANE

JOIN

RADIO

LESS

ORE

UTOPIAS

SANDS

THEN

OH

October 31

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 31 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

IMAGE

GO

AN

HO

ID

RUNS

HIGH

MOOR

HA

GAIN

LENDS

October 30

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

IF

SUPPOSED

VISA

TO

SUPPOSES

SERIOUS

AS

OR

BARK

NOTWITHSTANDING

OF

EMU

FORGO

AT

BE

PAS

NUN

FATE

ART

CHIC

WE

READILY

HOTCAKES

GO

OH

LETUPS

YOU

NO

EXAMS

TAME

SHORTEST

SO

APART

INFERNO

ARE

LOX

IS

OFFSTAGE

FASCIST

DOT

WARD

UPS

PLOP

POSITION

POSTS

STANCH

HOLY

SCUBAS

FIT

AN

ACCOUNTS

GET

HARDEST

AH

OAT

DOC

SKIM

NUB

WENS

SPOTTING

EYES

October 29

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ESCAPED

ADDICTS

HA

COMFORTABLE

EEL

RYE

IDS

YEARLY

DOWRIES

CHARTED

DUO

SOD

MERCY

FEY

CHOLERA

TAR

RUE

EMS

TWIRL

VERBOSE

BOREDOM

October 28

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CHI

PROD

TADS

UPS

AD

RESCUED

TROT

PINS

APSES

EH

EONS

HA

KITH

TERMINATED

MA

DISMISS

AUTOPSY

CRUDER

HI

HOP

DOWNBEAT

IDS

October 27

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OAT

ABSORBS

LIE

EXCUSE

CON

ON

VAT

IN

IMPACTS

RUE

GOO

DENT

REMISS

October 26

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DOGS

SO

ACTIVITY

ON

US

SAD

OF

BUSS

IT

MAST

TYKES

AN

DISC

SUIT

TOASTY

FINDS

ME

AS

STUFFS

JOYS

TO

October 25

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CUPS

UP

DREAM

PALE

TOKEN

IS

CEASE

TIC

PURPOSE

SPEAK

ALE

WOMEN

October 24

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

AMPS

REIN

SPAT

EATS

ARISE

ME

PA

PI

AT

SNOTS

October 23

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FACTS

MOWED

REV

AT

DUE

UPBRAIDS

PARBOIL

AN

NOT

SEE

DILEMMA

STRUMS

ACETIC

ANT

GRAFFITI

SPA

ON

STILL

IMPELLED

TEASE

ME

GOON

INS

HE

FINISHED

AS

SAGO

UP

EAT

CLEAVE

REACTION

ABED

SWIRLS

HI

VULNERABILITIES

MEN

BALM

PAS

WARN

ATTACHES

ETA

IN

LED

INFLICTS

DO

POEM

BUSTS

EXPANDED

October 22

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OPENLY

SUE

INNINGS

SUNLAMPS

TARTEST

OAK

GOO

OPPRESS

ISLANDS

BIASING

CONTEND

HESITATIONS

NUN

MA

GLEN

PROP

STAR

EKE

TIGHTS

TOSS

October 21

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

UNIVERSE

SENILITY

ROUNDUPS

HOS

EH

NOTARIES

ID

GENEROUS

SHARPENING

HOD

HUH

NOVAE

ADS

HO

TRAPEZES

October 20

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CUP

WASP

PEA

TAB

POSTPONES

WENT

TO

OR

REEKS

FAD

FLYING

TOOTH

BORROW

WOW

UPPER

PEON

FLY

ASTRAY

EDITOR

NO

STOCK

GO

PAN

SO

BET

OHS

SONS

October 19

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PLEA

TRIOS

EDIT

FALSER

AS

SHOWS

READY

EASY

LED

HE

IF

ATTACHED

KIDS

EAST

USERS

October 18

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BICEP

PASS

HINTS

PI

WAITS

ENDS

UP

OWE

AH

AN

INSIPID

SNITS

PLUSH

October 17

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CONE

UPON

TART

ELMS

ACUTE

OPAL

NORM

TENTS

October 16

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PIT

BULLETIN

AMEN

NEEDY

ATTITUDE

DOES

COVER

USER

AH

PIE

GO

REARMS

CHEETAH

APT

BE

DESTORYS

AS

REV

OH

AUNT

WIN

IMAGES

FRENCH

OAT

EARNS

DEPENDS

SKY

October 15

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

INDEXED

BAY

SUMPS

AH

LADEN

HA

SPUMONI

REV

OHO

HERE

NOISES

DESKTOP

ASH

BAH

TROD

AHA

ICY

BONUS

HO

DISAPPOINTS

HEAP

EXPLORES

SANER

DIVERTS

SINGLES

October 14

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PACES

HAM

CORALS

AD

UPS

LIT

IMPETIGO

MA

PARANOIA

SMALLISH

PAS

ACADEMIA

REDEEMABLE

AHA

TAN

CALCULI

ID

EMS

PIG

STOMACHS

October 13

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ANGLERS

LENS

SIR

OR

PUP

WAS

NAIVER

COLLAPSES

ATE

GAUDY

DISCS

EH

ON

ASKS

ALLOWS

ADO

ERA

TIN

SCORES

LISP

UNPLUGS

SPA

SKI

POUTS

REV

YES

PHRASE

October 12

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SICK

DONE

NO

TWEED

FEAR

TO

AMASS

RARES

MY

KID

CLEAR

ID

AM

CONTRARY

KNOW

ME

ASK

GETS

DOSED

October 11

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SOD

MA

OFFS

AM

REFLECT

TO

OH

BUSY

WADES

MARROW

SAME

HA

DO

LOBE

US

FACTS

IS

TOYS

October 10

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TO

GO

OR

KNOT

SONS

TALKS

NO

GOON

SORTS

October 9

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

WHOA

CONTINUED

OR

STEW

ACCURATE

ARE

DAMPS

ONE

PA

POMPOUS

ESPECIAL

PINT

SIT

EMS

CONGRATULATIONS

SWAG

SHE

DRY

ENTRANCES

GASP

RISE

OUTRAGED

WORKSHOPS

CHAIR

IMPROVED

AFRAID

PI

RUE

ON

GO

COMPUTER

PAS

MA

HE

NORMS

STRENGTH

INTEREST

AREA

HAS

US

OWES

TWINGE

MET

AN

CILIA

CAD

DECREPIT

OGRES

SPY

RELEASES

October 8

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

RESPELL

ODES

SEA

KIN

FEES

SPEARS

HOG

LAM

ERA

FRAGMENTING

SIP

EGO

LESSON

EEL

REHASH

PITFALL

TOE

ALIASES

SIR

GIGS

SHAMPOO

LOAF

ENGINES

EKE

SIS

LEISURE

EARN

MAGICAL

October 7

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

EH

TOT

SHORTENS

SOT

PA

OBSERVER

PORTABLE

ALLERGIC

HO

MA

ECHO

BOON

PREDESTINE

TOES

VIBE

NOPE

HI

STARRED

October 6

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

GO

CUP

SOPS

HID

CHAPERONE

EH

SO

ANTS

OF

BEET

ORE

FLY

PRIED

HI

ASK

SENIOR

SCHOOLS

OH

FRY

SPAS

HE

SPOT

PIN

RABBI

PHONE

EAR

INTENDS

OLDEST

October 5

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

GRIP

GLAD

BE

ON

FOR

AM

UPSTAIRS

IN

CLUED

YOUR

QUICK

GLOSS

UP

RAN

TIE

ID

HANDY

BOARD

TERMS

October 4

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OTHER

COO

USERS

SODA

FORE

BLAME

LOCKS

TO

THOUS

SOFA

FREEDOM

RARE

LOSS

October 3

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

STUB

PA

OXEN

SUBS

SPOTS

TAX

BANDS

October 2

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DUH

PROOFS

EPIGRAMS

MAY

OX

FINISHED

BY

DO

OOPS

PARTIES

AS

DEN

SOL

USAGE

FIREBOMB

WAS

RAT

MALIGN

ANTI

AH

PROMISED

SIT

ERR

PI

SAC

REELECT

DIVIDING

DOE

SIS

VAGRANT

SOBS

GOBS

CAM

REV

DEVELOPS

ABUSE

UP

EGG

HIM

HARDSHIPS

GAB

TEA

GRIPE

CRY

BRING

NOTICING

TO

USE

WAIFS

FANS

ADO

INCONSISTENCIES

SUPPLER

OH

BAA

RED

FIXED

ANOTHER

IS

DOCS

NIT

BEARINGS

October 1

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for October 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OPT

LUMP

NOVA

ERE

SOLDIER

ID

WEPT

DIP

STY

CAREERS

AFT

SCUMS

TOE

EH

DEGRADE

SUET

PURSUIT

YAWED

LID

ADDICTS

PA

CUR

OVERWHELMED

PAR

SHE

EXPIRY

September 30

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CONCOCTS

INDUCE

OX

FLAKES

AD

DOERS

DIAGONAL

CORONARY

HO

HI

CONCLUDING

CHUCKLED

MA

ASSESSES

September 29

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

WHO

GEM

ONE

AT

TAB

OR

ORIGIN

GAVELS

HEAT

PIT

SPRINGING

HEM

TOO

HAVENS

DO

OHS

OHM

HO

ONTO

ALPHA

EAR

REVS

BIG

TIME

GAP

GIVING

SO

MA

NET

IT

TO

NODS

RUSE

GOO

September 28

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FORUM

MY

INLAY

AN

HIS

HARDBACK

AD

WE

NODES

MONO

FAITHS

LARGE

AND

NO

MAY

BACON

HAD

DO

MUSIC

SKITS

September 27

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

REACTS

COOL

ALSO

DATA

TAD

GUESS

RICED

OAT

COLLATE

AS

LORDS

September 26

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

REAL

CHUG

KISS

TRICK

bHI

US

PLUGS

September 25

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ACTS

BUS

WEIRDO

HER

NABOBS

ELEMENTS

MAT

INS

EAT

PINS

SEE

DAMAGING

ISM

FACES

HAT

SO

TORT

RUNT

IT

ON

WEN

DO

POT

INAPPROPRIATELY

AYE

TAKEN

TENTED

OR

GYRATE

HI

MORNINGS

TREMBLED

JOB

BYE

OH

DISTRICT

SHE

STATION

LIE

COT

ARKS

WHENEVER

DEEMS

STOPPING

IRE

NOR

YOWL

NEATH

TOG

AD

TAM

AT

HAM

CONSTANT

TOR

REGISTER

PI

SUN

DOMINION

BANGS

THREATEN

MUSTS

LYE

GOB

ANNOYED

September 24

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

GUTS

VETOED

INSECTS

NIL

GUILLOTINES

SKI

PA

EVE

LOLLS

MAS

POLITER

CUPS

GALLOPS

TENNIS

SILK

LEI

JELLIES

EMIR

SKIP

NAPS

ENSUE

SIMILES

September 23

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

EDITIONS

CAN

ABANDONS

EH

GLAUCOMA

DURATION

NARCS

ALGA

NUT

CICADAS

TAN

INDECENTER

HO

OHO

NUN

SHAPING

September 22

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

US

LASSES

PAIR

ATE

AS

LIMBS

RAPT

STERILITY

SEE

CON

OH

END

GRIPS

FRO

SPLITS

OFF

TON

LIABLE

ARTS

OR

WITHIN

SO

ARISES

SLAP

TEN

STAYED

September 21

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BASIC

ALLOW

AGREE

EATEN

DISC

ID

HINT

PIPE

SO

FINALS

BED

DIPS

IDIOT

SLABS

CHEFS

CARE

LEARNING

LET

HO

WANTS

September 20

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TOPIC

FINAl

IF

IDOLS

CONS

BE

SHUTS

OFFICES

PI

DO

IN

ON

CALLS

AS

September 19

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HA

LEAN

SONG

ENDS

FALSE

EON

HAND

FANGS

September 18

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

EXPLICIT

ANY

RID

NORMS

OR

HEP

SPECIFIC

CURS

REARS

BET

DONS

DRYS

PACED

DAD

MANEGE

CUB

ON

SIROCCOS

CIRCLE

EH

MY

ION

SUBPLOT

TORSI

PI

EON

WET

AYES

GAGS

SON

ERA

ACADEMIC

PROPERLY

NOR

PEE

LIRE

STENCIL

ID

LOOP

MISREPRESENTING

IN

ETA

TO

CREATING

RECORDED

OH

SODA

AREA

ASHY

SOY

GASP

COMBINE

YIPS

BUSY

September 17

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TUX

CARIBOU

SIR

ROD

ENGINES

CHEMIST

TATS

CEILING

OGLE

ESPY

YOKELS

SACKS

HASTY

COY

THRESH

EGO

ILK

GEM

LEE

EARNESTNESS

ROE

TAGS

IDS

GASSY

HUNTED

September 16

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PLUMBS

AILS

OSIERS

NAG

CRAM

ROMANTIC

THESAURI

OUTRIGHT

PLOTTER

THO

INCUMBENTS

EAR

BARGAIN

SIS

ASH

CYCLISTS

September 15

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SALAMI

ENSURE

PA

OR

US

OVERTHROW

UP

AM

BE

DRIVER

ORE

ENEMAS

GAS

VAT

SO

DO

PROPER

BEHAVES

ME

MEN

INPUTS

REV

SASH

MA

BOAT

REMOVERS

WE

September 14

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HA

SHARPS

MA

EMPHASIS

PA

ONES

STRAYS

KEEPS

AS

MATS

HI

WHOA

ARM

ANY

PAUSES

US

IS

HAS

September 13

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

WILD

ON

RAM

MENUS

AS

GO

SKIS

LEVEL

LOSS

WOODS

IN

MAILS

DRESSES

AN

SMUG

EH

SOUL

September 12

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

AUNT

TOGA

SNOT

RANTS

ON

IN

GO

TEAT

September 11

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

NOWADAYS

SOY

PERHAPS

NOR

PROTECTS

EH

CROWED

DADO

IRE

AD

CRITERIA

AT

ASH

SAMPAN

SYMPTOMS

SIT

EPEE

TARTS

CHAIRMAN

DEFRAYAL

USE

CARPI

SOL

ANY

CLAIMING

WAS

PI

ADO

ASPECTS

WARNS

DATA

MOD

MESAS

ASK

UP

REALM

SPUR

RANSOM

IS

PAN

NOTWITHSTANDING

GOT

ERE

READER

MOTIFS

ROD

STATE

BACTERIAL

SHE

OPT

YAW

MESSAGES

REFUSE

September 10

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CANT

DISABLE

PLY

WAGE

UMIAKS

VERB

EVOLVES

ERA

AD

TACKLED

HAM

NITS

PIT

TOADS

ADS

VIED

WEE

SPA

RETRACT

ALGEBRA

BYE

ACE

PA

ID

EQUIVALENTS

ODE

AERIAL

DOTH

KNEADS

September 9

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

UPGRADES

CONFETTI

APPALLED

HA

ESCAPING

COMPETES

AH

COMPASSION

RAFFIA

AMPS

LIMP

DENTAL

INDULGES

September 8

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BE

OF

FLY

BOA

COWS

EXTRA

OH

EON

CREDITS

SOLO

HO

BEYOND

AM

SLEEP

SPELLS

ASK

JOB

BEE

LEVER

FOX

COY

LATER

OOPS

BY

ROE

CANDIDATE

DO

WORTHY

FISH

SO

BUS

September 7

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

STAFF

TOO

GRAPH

CLEAN

LEGAL

SON

WORSTS

TRACER

SO

TO

NO

GAL

FAIRNESS

GOT

PLANS

INCH

September 6

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

APPLE

AREA

MAYBE

MAS

BED

SPITE

HIS

ARMS

PEA

PAYMENT

BAD

EYES

September 5

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HOST

ORES

NEST

SHOWN

OR

SETS

ITS

September 4

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ODIUM

CHIGNONS

US

OHO

HILLS

REFS

SPEAK

HEATH

DIAGRAMS

ME

PAT

ERA

PI

INCONVENIENCING

AH

TON

BAR

FLASHED

AGO

AN

HAMS

UTILITY

TEA

BASSISTS

MARIMBA

OHS

AGATE

CHIP

MACARONI

HOLE

OH

LIB

LAD

HI

SKI

EVALUATES

ONE

ACRE

MY

DO

BIG

ANDS

IN

USE

HAPPENED

REMAIN

EAST

SOFT

WITHDRAW

SHED

NO

IGNORING

September 3

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ASSIGNS

OVATION

BAT

PA

PROM

ASP

DOE

CHLORINATED

ATRIUM

AMENDED

SQUAD

COMPACT

ASH

TAB

PLATEAU

TAT

MA

SPIT

DRAINED

POI

ION

RENAMED

TEMPTED

ONWARDS

September 2

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OVAL

HUT

EH

HI

ASSEMBLE

PREGNANT

CARRIAGE

ASPIRANT

HA

HISTORIANS

TEENAGER

VERBENA

AHA

AH

EMPTIEST

September 1

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for September 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BUS

ALE

MOTIVATES

BE

AD

AS

US

NO

SO

BIN

HURTS

AN

ORE

HUNG

DOG

LEGACY

SCHOOL

GOB

URGE

TENURE

PI

PA

VANISH

ADO

SAT

BAND

LEASING

LESSON

August 31

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 31 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CUTS

ONTO

NO

MANGY

CAM

DOE

INPUT

DIPS

NOISE

ON

KNOCK

COMMANDS

PIE

TEND

UP

GOATS

BYE

August 30

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

WIDTHS

CHIPS

VATS

SUITS

ANGLER

WICKS

DRIVING

PAT

HOSTS

OR

August 29

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SUMS

UP

MA

PEST

SLIPS

MUMS

SPATS

August 28

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

THEREOF

ARCS

SNOBS

SUPPER

OHMS

WEE

CUP

CHILDREN

PAIN

AN

DO

BOAT

RAM

EXTRAORDINARILY

LEE

LIE

CASSETTE

IS

TWO

EGO

PUB

END

DUO

OPPOSED

TO

DEPENDED

SNUFFBOX

ARE

ATE

ESPECIAL

GO

ONE

BOOKSHOP

FOREIGN

OR

AD

TYPO

ASK

DRASTIC

US

BE

AVOWED

RASH

HEN

WAR

WE

COME

MILLIONS

LEIS

EMPLOYEE

August 27

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

EKE

NTH

COPILOT

OVERLOADING

ASH

PADDY

OFT

OHO

PAUSES

TRUISMS

ALERT

STARVES

HOD

CUR

EGO

LAPTOPS

PRO

HAM

ARDUOUS

CLAD

IVY

JET

BATON

GEESE

August 26

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

GNU

HAVOC

ORBS

RAFFIA

DOH

COHERED

DOTE

WEE

ASHY

EMS

AH

WAX

APPROACHES

AH

EH

HO

CONFINED

RODEO

BRACKET

UPS

DENSE

August 25

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FAR

HO

MA

TAKINGS

INN

ILL

NODS

HAT

BE

GALLOWS

OPPOSE

PA

AGENTS

BECOME

AM

BOX

BY

ASLEEP

PORCH

AT

AGO

RAIN

AS

AMP

KNOWLEDGE

HIND

ON

SHOP

AWAITS

SEATS

August 24

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TO

BIG

SOFTEN

OF

CHI

SPLIT

CLUB

ELECT

SPAR

BACKS

TOO

OFF

SOBER

BE

INCLUDES

HI

CITY

August 23

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

IS

TOOTH

PURR

IN

MAT

GAINS

ROUGHS

PI

STUNG

OR

FORMING

AN

CHATS

August 22

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SOFA

OKRA

MY

FUSE

SPOOF

FARMS

AYE

August 21

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ILL

INTERACT

OH

DIS

APPROACH

SCHLEP

HIT

HO

OF

SOAR

OMIT

GRAFFITO

ME

NIT

MAIN

MOP

SHINE

BE

IDEALS

WORE

AT

ROAD

MISREPRESENTING

SON

HOPE

CABLING

AS

US

SOUR

SPY

PIP

ASSURING

COW

ENTITLED

TON

OHOS

LOSS

MINIMUM

PA

CHIT

PAYS

SHOT

FINISHES

IS

GASES

EACH

TORPOR

HA

EH

FAMILIAR

BURN

AH

FANS

TELLS

PI

FIE

CAPTAIN

SCREENS

ON

GO

SOMEWHAT

UP

DADO

DISTRICT

SIC

AMP

NO

POL

SHARE

DESIGNED

WE

August 20

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FASCIST

ELFIN

BILLION

TARE

NAUSEA

ASH

TROYS

ACE

EVENLY

CLICHE

ENJOYED

FOB

ADS

INNS

SOL

AHA

LEE

CHI

INS

EH

TENTATIVELY

OINKED

NICELY

STY

August 19

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PADS

BELONGED

MA

PSYCHICS

MODERATE

YOUNGEST

OMISSION

PUB

EMS

OHO

DELAYED

ANCHORAGES

EXCITES

GAD

TUN

August 18

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MA

SELECTS

WOT

YOUR

USE

PUT

EH

BANANA

SO

OR

ASCENDING

YAK

OH

SYSTEMS

YOU

AS

SUBWAYS

ELSE

SAY

KNOCKS

HEY

ARE

TWO

RANDOM

SOUP

TRUES

NO

THOUGHT

August 17

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CLEFT

TREAT

GONGS

FIRM

EAR

USING

STOPS

CAT

US

RAILS

IS

FRAGMENT

TO

AGO

NOR

FLAG

SICS

August 16

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DRANK

PI

SCUMS

SPA

CODES

AS

MEETS

SCAM

DISPOSE

CAD

EAT

NUMBS

August 15

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

IF

DO

EVER

AT

RELY

FREER

IDEAL

FORTY

August 14

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

LOCATIONS

ATE

OFT

QUOTED

STINKER

SCREENS

DIVOTS

COLLEGES

HIS

TOR

TO

BY

EXPLAINS

OHS

GO

ON

IT

EXPERIMENTATION

DO

SON

SHOWS

EXIT

NOWHERE

OUR

ERE

NO

NEWTS

TRASHY

ACT

UPS

RELEASED

COLT

OX

AFTER

LOB

OPINIONS

EVERYONE

OH

RUT

UNDERGO

NUN

SIS

HIM

MORE

AS

TESTED

ORTHODOX

NOSH

HEWS

TENDS

ELEVATOR

WEEK

TUBE

HISS

RAISING

MEG

SOON

August 13

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OVERLAP

COO

RADIAL

ORE

HIDEOUS

BAG

ARE

SPIT

DUO

DEEPEST

BESIDE

DUOS

CROWDED

ROAR

ODE

SODS

BOP

AHA

ID

ENLIGHTENED

LIMED

POLO

HUBRIS

TANS

August 12

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BLIMPS

ALE

LASSOS

LEI

PA

EXTOLS

REV

EH

EBBS

OVERVIEW

TAILORS

POT

BELIEVABLE

INSETS

DIG

PEOPLES

SASH

AWE

August 11

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 11 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MOWS

LIMPS

EH

AS

WHILST

ON

OWNERS

DOT

EMPLOY

ASPEN

ENGINE

CREDOS

METHOD

AD

OH

WOES

ANT

PAR

SAW

SHORTENED

INS

NO

ILL

PIGS

SO

PUT

KNOWN

August 10

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 10 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TOO

AT

BE

AM

DOCUMENT

ERR

DUE

AGAIN

ASH

USERS

WADDED

OR

SCRAPS

TEAM

MEDIAS

NUNS

HATE

HO

August 9

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 9 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FATE

AM

GO

ME

HI

BLASTED

ICE

OINKS

FORTY

MAYBE

MAJOR

AGES

IT

TO

TINY

HECK

SIDES

August 8

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 8 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DUDE

ID

PI

BEST

DOUBT

DIPS

EDITS

August 7

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 7 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

INCLINES

BEET

CONVINCE

HE

AM

RANT

LETTERS

ERER

YEAR

HOLIDAYS

AN

TOGA

SCHEME

NOT

GUEST

MARIACHI

ALBS

WE

ENNUI

SHAD

DIRECTOR

SOY

DOE

DISTINCT

SOX

HAGGLERS

NORMAL

ON

EEL

PEON

TRIM

ISOLATED

STAID

ME

ARC

IFS

BRR

SHIP

SYSTEMS

MA

CHARACTERISTICS

BEEN

HO

TO

AWARD

KEYS

ADVANCED

OH

PARTIALS

August 6

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 6 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

GASOHOL

UNREAD

HELMS

CHI

ANTHEMS

EH

SAX

SNEAKED

ASH

JELLIES

PUNCHES

HAYS

URIC

HA

GAMINES

AD

NOEL

FORESEEABLE

MOMMAS

LASH

DISH

August 5

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 5 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

EWE

ROCOCO

AH

ADVERTS

SOLO

HESITATED

SHOES

SUED

TANGO

ALPHABET

SIN

GOLDFISH

WHOLESALES

ROT

SUE

BOOTLEG

SOD

ADS

August 4

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 4 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

IS

EMBED

AS

BE

ELDERS

BASIS

DIREST

AHA

CHI

COWS

PUT

NOTES

SIGNS

EBB

MAP

MEAT

FACTS

WE

ID

DESIGNING

ON

SAD

EXACTS

SEES

HOE

THAWS

WISE

August 3

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 3 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ABET

RARED

LATE

NUN

ACIDS

EACH

EH

NEEDS

ODDS

AND

ACED

BRANCHES

EAT

TREND

USE

DON

August 2

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 2 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DOLED

EVE

GASPS

TOE

DIETS

BED

DEGRADE

OVA

ID

LEST

POET

DOSE

SO

August 1

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for August 1 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MOPS

UNIT

KILN

MUKRY

ON

PI

STINT

July 31

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 31 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

UPS

PRESERVES

ELK

EGO

IMPLYING

BASHES

HAM

US

SHADED

PEON

NO

MIND

ALLOWING

FELT

LATHES

GLADDER

GONER

MILKMEN

DO

REV

EXTRACTS

ZEBUS

ROSEBUDS

AS

FITS

MEGS

PILL

ME

REPRESENTATIVES

HELL

SHOD

SKY

AN

KIT

ALE

GRIND

ENLARGE

DOLT

ON

OH

USED

ANSWERED

IS

ROD

SMOKY

TIN

GARROTTE

July 30

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 30 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DISTAFF

APACE

PATCHED

PYLONS

PRO

ROMAN

AMP

GYPS

TEES

INSPIRES

TAD

BINS

SUEDE

PAT

REPAIRS

CORPORATION

OMEN

LIMPEST

SPA

TUNING

IDS

ASHY

SUPREME

FIDDLED

July 29

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 29 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OPTIMUMS

HA

SHOOTING

MA

TRUNCATE

LEXICONS

NOD

RESIGNED

PEASANTS

LYE

ID

JOURNEYING

CON

MEDIEVAL

ODE

GOVERNS

July 28

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 28 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SO

VOMIT

HAT

AS

BANKED

EWE

BRED

PUS

ID

PAIN

STRANGLEY

EVENED

SON

MOTOR

SPA

WET

SERIES

WED

THEM

BED

NO

PLANET

MANY

DO

THE

UNLESS

ADDS

AT

BUYING

July 27

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 27 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

JABS

SO

BADMOUTH

BY

ON

SACS

STORE

EH

SMALLS

JOB

ABATES

BODY

OHM

LOOSE

STOCK

JOHNS

July 26

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 26 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CYCLE

BE

JUMP

IT

PILLS

OPAL

BASED

MESSY

AM

COMPOSE

PIPES

LADS

BILL

BETS

July 25

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 25 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

LAVA

OR

WEB

SAYS

GLOWS

AREA

BY

SAT

July 24

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 24 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BANKBOOK

OHO

ME

HE

ID

NOT

TAXATION

TAPE

SATISFY

AIMS

ERGO

PROMOS

RAP

FAR

HERE

ARES

STUDIES

EH

ON

SPREADER

AUDIO

URN

DRIVEN

QUICKEST

STANDBYS

HIS

MEASURED

PERT

PA

OR

NETWORKS

ADEPT

BOUT

SUPPOSED

AH

THEN

NO

TRY

OF

HA

MA

DO

EXTRAORDINARILY

IS

IT

HAS

DUKE

DISASTER

IRE

RECKONS

INCLINES

TOY

July 23

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 23 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SERVANTS

ARC

NODDING

TRIFLED

ADO

LEA

TOG

NUN

RASHER

GASH

SHAKING

SIRE

TILLING

VENTILATORS

NOD

LAUGHS

DYED

SKI

DOWRIES

ENGAGED

July 22

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 22 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PROBES

AH

HI

MARABOU

ATTRACTS

VERTICAL

SEA

ASH

PRIMITIVES

REV

ETA

BANANAS

EH

ACES

OUTSELLS

July 21

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 21 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

LIMITS

PROOF

MAD

EH

MY

DO

ARE

SPENDS

IS

TOO

WASTE

TERM

CHARS

PLAYED

HEAT

SIN

GAP

DREW

ATE

OH

OR

TO

PROMPT

FUSE

AH

IMMEDIACY

MAY

SHE

DID

TADS

DRIVER

SHOES

SON

July 20

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 20 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CRISPS

IGNORING

JAY

TO

NOTED

JOY

RODS

TWIN

NO

ENJOY

FRY

OAT

DRYER

AS

DO

PLANT

IS

GOBS

July 19

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 19 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TOPAZ

DO

OUT

ON

SPARE

USED

ASKED

SO

US

OUTPUTS

AS

ADORE

ZONED

July 18

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 18 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

AS

CHAR

TO

SWAB

ACTS

SHOWS

GRUBS

July 17

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 17 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ICES

INHERING

ORE

NUN

MAT

LONG

DO

ERG

IN

REV

THOUSANDS

ATE

EH

SOP

NOR

EAR

ME

INSTILLS

HER

NOISOME

AHA

ESTIMATE

IF

PIG

NOW

ISMS

AGREEING

RACCOONS

DIET

INCONVENIENCING

ON

FOR

TARS

WE

ENOUGH

SUP

RUN

SILO

INGENUE

MEG

SHELVES

ITS

COMMANDS

AM

ERA

SOMEWHATS

SETS

PER

AT

EVE

July 16

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 16 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DENTIST

COP

ABSORBS

UNPICK

AD

MA

SCHOOLHOUSE

TOE

HO

IDS

TANNERS

ARE

RAIL

ILLNESS

CHUM

PRO

NASTIER

COD

RICHEST

AUK

OXEN

ASH

ERE

SWORD

OPERAS

SIS

ABOLISH

EONS

July 15

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 15 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PUMP

URNS

MEGABYTE

SCENARIO

AH

GRABBING

BEY

PREMISE

ARCS

MANGLES

UNBEARABLE

HI

KNIT

ECOLOGY

July 14

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 14 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

WOMB

VIA

AM

OF

SCORES

OR

TOPS

INVENT

PA

AHA

RADII

US

STICKS

STUDIOS

NO

NOR

TOO

UPS

FRIARS

TO

ADO

WASTE

IS

COMPETITION

OPT

SO

BARS

ARCH

ME

KEN

STRAPS

OH

July 13

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 13 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

LOAN

MET

BY

AM

FIGHT

ON

WHEREVER

AT

IN

COME

HASH

LEAF

WAXY

MIGHT

BATHE

MY

IVIES

WOMEN

TO

July 12

Check out the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 12 above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need for today below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FINALE

IN

DOPED

OXIDE

WE

ISSUE

WINDOWS

OXES

PI

FLIED

ENDED

July 11

See above for the complete solution of the July 11 Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle. We’ve put together every word required for today’s puzzle in the list below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CANT

UP

BEAN

SOBS

CUBES

APE

TINTS

July 10

Check above for the complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 10. Below is a list of all the words in this solution, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SAUCES

FREQUENT

US

OR

DOER

HIS

JUSTIFY

LETUP

SIR

SAC

TOME

HARMLESS

EKED

LEI

AT

MEN

IFS

EXPERIMENTATION

AMP

DO

EXHIBITS

UNMAN

AHA

ME

EXPOS

RED

BUS

INSISTED

SOP

SUBJECTS

DUMP

AS

EVERYONE

ISMS

AH

DISCARD

EASINESS

OF

ARM

EYE

MULTIPLE

PIP

ON

LIFETIME

HISS

HE

ENNUI

QUITS

SHUNT

BITS

SUIT

ANTI

PROHIBIT

TARE

NO

FINISHED

TRIAGE

ALSO

AD

NODS

July 9

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 9 is above. See below for a list of every word you’ll need to solve the puzzle, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

IMPS

SICKEN

EH

VIOLENT

NETHER

PAD

STIRRUP

FUR

IVY

ISM

OAT

ASH

PHYSICS

NATIVES

SIEVED

CHIT

OHS

FLOP

LET

AH

INFERIORITY

POSTERS

SHIPPED

July 8

You can check the complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 8 in the image above. We’ve outlined every word required to solve the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ASH

GEMS

TOWS

LIBRETTO

ADS

PA

HI

MUDDLING

CHAMPION

RECYCLED

RECLAIM

CUE

ID

SUBSIDIARY

STEEP

LOP

HO

TAXI

IRE

WOT

ORIGINS

July 7

The solution to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 7 is above. We’ve put every word required to complete the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

AMID

SPIN

TENOR

AN

ON

EBB

GAVE

TOT

SO

AWRY

WHILE

AWRY

WHILE

IMP

NO

TO

CLINKS

GLASSY

ATOMS

MEN

OWN

IN

HOCKS

DO

REVOLTING

BE

EON

PA

TWITS

INFORM

IS

TYPED

July 6

The final solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 6 is above. See below for a list of every word required for today’s puzzle, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TOUCHY

HA

UP

TERRIBLE

AT

AN

HE

ID

TO

SAID

SNOTS

THETA

ETHOS

COURT

SO

PI

HAT

IS

LAID

AMEND

July 5

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for July 5 is above. See below for a list of every word you’ll need for it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OMIT

HE

DRAGS

HI

MAT

AMISS

FLED

OH

MEDICAL

ME

TEAM

ID

GAPS

LOST

SO

July 4

The final answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 4. Check the list below to see all the words you’ll need to complete the puzzle, starting with the ones running left to right, then the ones running top to bottom.

ASKS

TYPE

LAD

BETS

STYLE

PAT

SEEDS

July 3

You can see the solution to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 3 above. The below list has every word you need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

VEX

PROPOSAL

ALSO

CANTS

US

TIER

ADD

CAPITAL

ID

LIMB

AGO

TOT

WAS

GIN

CHESTNUT

IT

OH

HA

COMPARE

SOD

TRILOGY

FOLLOWS

IN

PA

DUN

ACRONYM

DOT

VIA

CITRIC

TEA

ADO

TO

SUP

MY

POSIT

GAP

FRO

OCTAL

NORMALLY

PAIL

HE

ONE

STOP

STRAIGHTFORWARD

AS

DIS

AMBUSH

TABLOIDS

REDRAWN

GNU

GAUDILY

COMPOST

July 2

We’ve completed the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 2 for you above. See below for a list of every word you need to solve it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

JUSTICE

NARC

BASSES

SUE

ETERNAL

ICON

CAD

UNDULY

BANANA

SPOILS

OBSCENE

MARITAL

URNS

NUNS

TERSE

NAP

CONSECUTIVE

AURAL

TRENDY

SLY

FLAMES

July 1

The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for July 1 is above. You can check the list below for every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those that run left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

GOWN

LADE

IMPALAS

SPECS

OPT

DOCS

ADO

EH

TICS

GIGS

FLOODING

DIPLOMATIC

GEM

DIG

POSTDOCS

NIL

ACCUSED

GAS

June 30

Above, you can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 30. We’ve pulled together all the words you’ll need to solve it in the list below, starting with the ones running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

ANSWER

BET

AH

MY

ADDS

HE

HO

MA

SICS

TIN

AGENDA

IF

NO

ON

SON

OUR

INSIST

FEELS

June 29

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 29 is above. We’ve listed all the words you need for the puzzle below, starting with the ones running left to right, then the ones running top to bottom.

WIRE

SCENE

MA

FATAL

OFF

IONS

NO

SELLS

STOOD

US

IS

CUFFS

WE

IN

SO

RETAINED

TOOL

MAN

ORALS

June 28

The above image contains the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 28. Below, we’ve outlined the words required to complete it, starting with those that run from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BLACKS

TRAPS

PAP

TUNE

SPORES

ITS

LOTS

UP

NO

CHAPTER

PA

SPITS

June 27

Above is the solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 27. You can see all the words you’ll need to solve today’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

MALT

OF

TAXI

OR

MOTOR

AFAR

TWINS

June 26

The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 26 is above. We’ve collected every word you’ll need for this monster of a puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

WHILST

AND

EAT

PULL

WAIFES

TOO

SEE

TWEE

INS

RAN

ARGUMENT

EYRIE

ACT

CASHMERE

PAS

SNORT

BE

DOLED

ARTICLES

AT

HABITS

PI

NO

PROGRESS

June 25

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 25. We’ve outlined what every word in this solution is below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

HOG

ALOOF

DISCLOSURES

GAL

VACANT

MID

AD

EGO

TEMPED

PETS

RESCUE

SHY

PET

VAT

BRIGADE

SAC

MAST

UNCLASP

EMUS

ABORTED

EH

UNMOVED

HO

OFFENDS

SUE

June 24

The above image contains the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 24. See the list below for every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

GIBBONS

SCHLEP

CLEVERER

ADOPTION

YEP

ALPHABET

GLAUCOMA

DAW

STEREOTYPE

EH

HOE

PAS

NIL

RESIN

SPARKING

June 23

The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 23 is above. See the list below to find all the words you’ll need for it, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

OBJECTS

MUSIC

ASH

BY

HART

SNAIL

AM

TO

CONCERNED

RAN

ME

IRE

MISTS

SPREAD

BET

RISK

MY

CARP

SOONER

BISON

EH

ARC

MA

CHI

ID

ALARMS

TEAR

NETS

STATES

AH

MODE

June 22

The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 22 is above. We’ve compiled a list of all the words you’ll need to solve the puzzle below, starting with the ones that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.

AS

MY

AT

AN

SOFTWARE

OR

INFUSE

NO

BEGAN

AIMS

YOUNG

PA

SAT

USE

TWOS

ARENA

BAR

ON

NEAR

June 21

Check out the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 21 above. We’ve collected every word you need for the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right and then those running top to bottom.

WITH

SALE

FLAKE

IT

FIRSTS

AGAIN

IF

WAFTING

ILL

TEATS

TIN

HEWS

June 20

See the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 20 above. You can check the words required for the solution in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MA

TIED

ONTO

DUCT

STOOD

IN

MET

ADOPT

June 19

You can see the complete answer to the Daily Classic Puzzle for June 19 below. We’ve compiled a list of every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TRAINING

END

ANY

OFT

SPELLINGS

LEE

AH

SPECIFIC

PAW

PI

CONTRACT

OHO

MADCAPS

CELESTA

EH

OH

UPS

LOST

WARNING

OR

ISLE

SPLIT

HAT

ECONOMIC

HIS

HOLDS

REFUSING

ANT

SOLE

ID

BED

ELECTRIC

TO

ELF

NAUSEA

HO

LEI

AM

ELECTROMAGNETIC

AHA

NAP

CODE

NIX

AGHAST

CHUGS

INS

POSSESS

REHASH

June 18

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 18 above. Below is a list of every word you’ll need for the solution, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

PET

ETHIC

COMPARATIVE

VACATE

EVE

HI

EH

RANTING

ODE

SIS

RATTLED

CATERS

EGO

VAIN

MAVENS

WHIP

CHINA

CURTAIN

GUT

DEVOTEES

ORE

INVOKED

HEY

June 17

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 17 is above. See below for a complete list of the words you’ll need to solve it, starting with those that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.

REVISION

MA

STOPPAGE

CARTOONS

MINDLESS

INCURRED

EXTRACTION

LIMPETS

SAP

HI

EAR

ORGANICS

SOD

June 16

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 16. We’ve put every word you’ll need to solve the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

AD

PIT

NO

YEAR

HO

SOUGHT

DONOR

AHA

HE

RISKY

IF

ME

FOUNTS

AFFAIRS

OH

TOY

ARE

ADJUSTS

ANY

HIM

DOE

DEFEAT

AGO

FOG

PER

NOTIFY

SO

HORRIFIED

YOU

OR

US

SHAKEN

AS

THY

TORT

ASHES

June 15

You can check the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 15 above. See below for a list of every word you’ll need to complete the puzzle, starting with the ones running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

DITTO

SO

HE

IN

RESIDENT

NO

OX

US

WASH

REV

TOG

OR

IS

ENSUE

TORSO

OUTDO

EXIST

THIN

HO

ENTER

June 14

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 14 above. The words required to solve it are listed below starting with those that run from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SPENDS

ROE

MOMS

RHINO

SO

HISS

USHER

PERMITS

NOON

DEMOS

AS

OH

June 13

You can see the complete answer to the Knotowords Daily Classic Puzzle above. See below for the complete list of all the words you’ll need for it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

AD

ACHE

EMIR

DAD

FARED

MA

AH

ID

DEAR

June 10

You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 10 above. The words required are all listed below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

REPORTER

SERF

ELM

VIOLATED

HO

SWUM

NILS

EH

CENSORED

RESOLVED

OHS

FOLLOWINGS

TOE

STUMBLER

SHE

RAMS

DING

June 9

You can see the answer for the Knowrods Daily Classic Puzzle for June 9. Below is a list of the words you’ll need to solve the puzzle, beginning with those running from left to right and then from top to bottom.

AWE

SIZES

HA

AS

PAR

ASPECT

IDEAL

COW

OHS

NO

SO

EH

FINITE

DOG

BIGGER

PICKED

ADO

HOW

STREWN

HI

OF

ZEAL

BE

SUPPOSING

HOT

WHACKS

EWE

EAST

June 8

You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 8 above. Check the list below for the words you’ll need, beginning with the ones that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.

IMAGES

AM

FINAL

SAC

TONE

CATCH

EH

AMUSES

BASICS

MA

ME

CAT

GLITCHES

NO

HE

SPAN

LEAST

June 7

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is above. You can check every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SKILLS

SOUP

CASE

DEAD

BASICS

STUD

FISCAL

LOAD

PLUS

SPEAKS

June 6

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve put the words you’ll need for the solution in the list below with the ones running from left to right first, then those running from top to bottom.

SOP

CRIB

PI

OPEN

SCOOP

OR

PIPED

BIN

June 5

The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 5 is above. We’ve got every word you’ll need for it below, starting with those that run left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

COMBINED

HIS

ON

ITEMS

REVEALED

SHE

FINISHES

GAG

DOE

PADS

ATTACHED

OFFS

THEE

TAM

MA

IMPLEMENTATIONS

EGO

DOTH

OUTSIZE

BUS

RUSE

VALET

BUSINESS

SHIP

SHUTTING

IT

AM

SELF

PROMPTLY

IS

BE

BOSUN

FOE

OUT

IDEAS

MENUS

SO

MEG

HEFT

NODS

AT

OIL

BLESS

SCHMALTZ

AH

HEAT

HER

LEGATEE

AD

CONFUSES

DOGS

GASPS

June 4

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 4. To complete it, you’ll need to use all the words in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

EVIDENT

VAIN

REFINES

UNTO

RIPPER

PA

DIM

SINE

IGUANAS

DIAGRAM

SHOES

INSPIRE

UPS

SNAILS

EAR

ODES

HI

VIE

DON

INFIRMITIES

ASP

NAP

PEA

SUE

REALMS

June 3

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 3 is above. We’ve put together a list of the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those ruining from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ATTRACTS

APPLAUDS

DIAMETER

COTE

SEMANTIC

AHA

KIDDOS

BYE

RATS

ODE

SLABS

PEACEMAKER

MOM

HI

ETA

AD

CHASTENS

DIS

DARLINGS

June 2

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 2 is above. The words you’ll need for the solution are listed below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BLED

ITS

HERO

OH

IF

RADIO

OAT

AT

SPIRITS

NO

IRIS

RAM

VOTED

KHAKI

ONE

AREA

NEEDS

LOG

ANORAK

MEAT

HAT

HI

WORKED

THIS

AHA

OPTIMA

FORGIVING

EH

SO

DEVOTE

TOE

AS

ENDS

FOOT

AIDES

June 1

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 1 above. We’ve outlined all the words you’ll need for the solution in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DAB

HUE

DITTOS

ODD

OR

FORCE

CLIMB

AT

SPOKES

ON

ADD

ACTS

BID

TOO

HORRIBLE

US

HEELS

May 31

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 31. We’ve outlined all the words you’ll need to solve the day’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HIM

FINALS

ICE

STEAL

PI

CAUSE

HI

INITIAL

MACE

LEAPS

US

LIES

May 30

Above you can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 30. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need to solve it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ORAL

THUD

HOPE

WORTH

HO

UP

SLIDE

May 29

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 29 above. We’ve listed all the words required to solve it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DEVELOPS

DO

CON

ONE

VAMP

ORDERING

TREE

RICH

PA

PAL

EXTRAORDINARILY

ASH

ID

TWINS

FAR

ENTERS

HEAT

TOO

THEN

BLATANT

EAR

USED

REPLYING

OVERHEAT

WE

DEMERIT

INCLUDED

BE

RANT

AS

CASSETTE

RECORD

OH

ROAD

LORE

SON

WONDERED

TWIN

AH

SIR

CONCRETE

AHA

DONE

PRINTERS

LONG

PAID

FALL

YOUTHFUL

May 28

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 28. See below for the list of words you’ll need to use to complete it, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SPIN

HAM

CANOESRUE

SUPERB

EAR

SILLIER

SPEEDS

TERMINI

ASH

RESIGNS

SHY

SPATS

PA

IMPULSE

ID

CREELS

AURAL

INEBRIATING

TENDERS

May 27

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 27 is above. We’ve included every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SHIFTIER

MA

MOBS

POOHS

CIVILIAN

MAGAZINE

TIC

LIGHTEST

DINKY

SHIPS

ID

MOTIVATION

AH

GIG

SPINACH

EGO

DIVINED

UNSEATED

May 26

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 26. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PROP

LYE

RANDOM

MANY

ALIGN

LOT

GALORE

ME

COVER

TOW

EVENED

SET

GLOBAL

LOGOS

PERMIT

HE

OWING

REF

AM

COMPLETES

MA

ONE

WET

TYPES

May 25

Above is the complete solution to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 25. We’ve made a list of every word you’ll need below, starting with those running from left to right, the those running from top to bottom.

KNOWS

EQUAL

OUR

SO

MERIT

HIDED

LARGEST

KNOLLS

RAM

HA

WE

EH

SQUARING

ID

STEPS

ALSO

May 24

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 24. We’ve put a list together of every word in the solution below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ACUTES

TO

CHUNK

NOISE

OR

NECKS

AS

AT

COCOONS

HIRE

THUS

NECK

SO

May 23

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 23. We’ve collected all the words you’ll need in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HASH

OR

TEAT

EATS

HOTEL

AREA

AT

HITS

May 22

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 22. We’ve outlined what each word in this solution is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

RAN

AGOG

OXYMORON

HID

SAKE

SODAS

IF

US

SUPPOSE

USE

UPS

TOTED

HOE

MISINTERPRETING

ADO

OH

PINCERS

AGE

AS

NORMS

SLOW

EKED

EXEMPLAR

SHE

HER

REQUIRED

MEW

PI

NONSENSE

SPARKLER

OX

YOKE

PARSNIP

WE

UP

ITS

SOUTHERN

ARE

SPOOR

CANAL

GO

SIDESTEP

EGO

ON

OF

RARER

HUNDREDS

ME

WHAT

TO

ASKS

IS

SKI

EH

END

NO

AIDE

THOUGHTS

May 21

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 21. We’ve made a list of every word you’ll need for this puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SUPREME

DILEMMA

COD

RIP

APE

INGREDIENTS

WHEREOF

SOD

MUDDLES

REVIEWS

HOB

DANGLED

RENEWED

EYELID

PITFALL

VACANCY

OPT

LOUDEST

May 20

Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic answer for May 20. We’ve outlined what every word for this answer is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SOTS

PAP

OX

ID

HORN

SIR

SEAT

ARMS

TEE

BARRIERS

OVE

ILLNESS

RECALLED

PROVERBS

IRE

SPINSTER

IRRATIONAL

SOD

REEVE

CAMERAS

May 19

Above is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 19. We’ve outlined what every word required for the puzzle is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MAYORS

NO

DISCOS

GO

PI

ORACLE

FORMED

AS

BY

PLAYED

OH

AN

SO

HABITS

ON

DATING

BE

MODIFY

OHS

HA

YES

BOA

COMPLAINT

ORE

ANT

SADLY

SIN

GLANDS

DOES

OR

May 18

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 18. We’ve outlined what every word in the solution is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

HI

ALSO

SO

YEN

AS

IF

WORKS

TO

EXTRA

RUGS

PLAYS

BITES

FOX

FLY

SEW

HONORARY

US

SAKE

BOSS

IS

May 17

Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 17. Below, we’ve outlined every word required for the solution, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CHAR

ADOBE

TABLE

DEEP

AD

STABS

ADMIT

DADDY

HATES

ADAPTED

ROB

BLAB

FEEDS

May 16

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 16. See below for a complete list of the words required, starting with the ones that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

IF

WORN

OWED

ENDS

WOE

FLOWN

RED

FUNDS

May 15

the above is the full answer for May 15’s Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle. We’ve outlined what every word is below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those from top to bottom.

BY

NEED

SPIT

WASH

AT

AM

SO

VIA

ROSTRA

TIERS

WESTERN

ADO

DO

PAR

FINISHED

OTHERS

GONE

MY

TEA

ADMITTED

DUO

OF

ADD

SET

TO

USE

RIPENS

SWALLOWS

TAD

US

AMMO

UP

ADOPTING

SUPPORTS

AT

IS

YETI

WARHEADS

ABED

DEU

AUK

SOAR

MOTELS

STRUT

SKI

TOT

STRAIGHTFORWARD

TIN

NO

ISM

ARE

IN

DROP

MARMOSET

OUT

AUNT

PI

HAS

DEMANDS

SOMEBODY

DEAD

OH

May 14

Above is the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 14. We’ve included every word in this challenging entry below, starting with the ones that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

SICS

HAMS

MOW

UPS

DUN

HALFHEARTED

EMS

SUP

GAD

HUH

SAGS

TAROTS

EH

WEE

OAR

MATCHED

HO

HAW

AWE

CLOSURE

HOE

DASHES

EMU

UNCLASPS

CASH

STAGGER

ASH

CONCEDED

May 13

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. This is a particularly fiendish challenge that took us longer than we’d like to admit. We’ve listed every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DOCS

HI

EH

BOP

OAK

HO

RIND

FALSETTO

BROCCOLI

SQUEEZED

BOSSY

DEBONAIR

OHO

PROSECUTES

DONATION

AD

INK

PONIARDS

May 12

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve included all the words in this solution below starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

COY

HE

HI

DO

VAN

GUIDE

OR

SUSPICION

MEN

NOTES

BEFORE

OH

PED

REDONE

ID

GO

MA

PI

COURSE

BED

UNRED

DEEP

NOR

ORES

EXCITED

OF

HA

SON

INVENT

HES

May 11

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 11. We’ve outlined what each word is below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

THEME

IVY

TO

SAM

SWORN

SO

YODEL

NAIL

US

MEETS

ITS

OWES

HI

EVERYONE

MY

NO

AT

DAIS

CASE

MOLD

May 10

The answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 10 is as above. We’ve written out each word below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

THROW

OIL

APPLE

RIPEST

SIDES

CARDS

PI

SHOPPED

RILE

ROLES

TO

May 9

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve listed each answer below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

EVER

DROP

WE

DEED

ENDED

OWE

RIPED

May 8

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 8 is as above. We’ve outlined every word in the puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

TRIVIA

ACCOUNTS

TAD

HI

ITEM

PUNISH

IS

NEAR

DO

VAN

ELSE

ANY

FASTEST

OR

BY

AHA

CAB

SPARE

ARCH

AWASH

ELK

ILL

WHENEVER

DAM

PIPING

EXISTING

ATTITUDE

AID

RAT

BUS

LAD

IDENTITY

PALM

ME

SAW

AS

RAW

APPRENTICESHIPS

LYE

HE

IT

SUB

PI

ACCIDENT

IN

SO

ARRIVING

OH

CUP

BRASHER

THINNING

SKY

SIS

May 7

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Puzzle for May 7 is above. We’ve listed every word in the answer below, starting with those running from right to left, then moving on to those running from top to bottom.

COXCOMB

REACTOR

MESAS

BUMP

ABACK

FUR

PA

IDLE

HA

ADVERSE

HONESTY

ICONS

SEWN

CRIME

PANE

PAD

SCRUFF

RHO

COMPARISONS

ORE

DENSE

ARCHERS

BIRETTA

HAYS

May 6

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 6 is shown in the image above. We’ve included every answer in the list below, starting with words running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SIS

UNCOUTH

HI

PASSENGERS

SEVENTH

HEN

PREVIEWS

ASHY

SNAP

OHS

NUISANCE

SHANGHAI

SIDESHOW

CROSSING

May 5

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 5 is as above. We’ve outlined every word below, starting with those running from left to right, then moving on to those running from top to bottom.

MIDDLE

HA

BETA

SUM

SIR

HI

ASSESS

FELINE

EH

SOX

SLABS

LOTS

GAINED

NOR

FEDS

SHE

GO

BUILDS

HEM

LOIN

MAT

AN

NO

ASSEMBLER

IS

SOD

DEGREES

SHOTS

EAVES

May 4

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle are above. We’ve listed each word below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

STAYS

AS

TO

IT

SECONDLY

AT

TANK

SLASH

SAGAS

TUBE

CAT

TOTALS

SOON

DYKE

MAIL

STYLE

May 3

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 3 are shown in the above image. We’ve included every word you’ll need below, starting with those that run from left to right, then the words tht run from top to bottom.

SHARPS

AM

TOOTH

AT

UNTO

THIN

HE

SENSES

DEATHS

THEE

AMOUNTS

ON

PUTTY

HO

May 2

The above image contains the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 2. We’ve outlined what each word is below starting from those running left to right, then from top to bottom.

TREK

HA

AVID

TENS

THAT

GRAVE

IN

SKIDS

May 1

The following are the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on May 1. We’ve started with all the words running from right to left and then cover the words running from top to bottom.

PLEASANT

OHS

DAUB

EMS

IMPROVES

EGO

TWEE

SCAN

LYE

IGNITED

ON

PUT

PROPOSE

ASHERS

REDO

LINOLEUM

LATTICE

AD

BEING

HORRIFIC

SMARMY

PHYLAE

ANYWHERE

OR

DEVELOPS

TWOS

AM

NO

ABUSES

SPECTRUM

CAPE

HUMANITARIANISM

SEND

REIN

DO

DOG

INVOLVES

VOLT

YES

PUSHED

DAMAGES

April 30

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle is as above. Below, we’ve outlined what every word is starting with those that run right to left, and then those that run top to bottom.

CONTEST

FIN

MASCARA

EWE

ROT

CHI

MARTINI

SPAR

STOCKPILING

ETA

PAD

WOOLLY

TWISTED

POT

OVUM

MACAW

ARK

TENSOR

TRIALS

SAFARI

IRON

NATIONS

April 29

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on April 29 are organized as in the above image. Starting from the top, the words that run from left to right and then top to bottom are as follows.

DWELLS

FOE

SHEBANGS

ALTRUIST

DRUG

NOTIFIED

DISCARDING

DEFEATS

LOB

LID

LEAGUED

GESTURES

How to play Knotwords

Knotwords is similar to a crossword puzzle. While the layout is the same, the board is split up into sections of multiple squares, but they’re not lined up and down or right to left. Instead, they’re all kinds of shapes, and you’re given a set of letters that fits somewhere within those shapes. The letters you’re given rarely make sense, so you need to look at all the letters on the board and figure out where it makes sense to place them. If you get a line wrong, it will be highlighted pink to indicate that you need to change the placement of at least one letter. When you get a word correct, it will shimmer in a brief animation before allowing you to continue with the rest of the game.