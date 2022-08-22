Knives Out 2 FIRST LOOK: Daniel Craig is seen at a ‘killer dinner party’ in new teaser photos

Netflix teased fans earlier on Monday with first-look photos for its upcoming sequel, Knives Out 2, otherwise known as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The anticipated mystery will premiere on the popular streaming site later this year on December 23. The film will also be shown in select theaters, but the date has not yet been announced.

Daniel Craig, 54, will reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc and will star alongside a new cast of actors such as Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae.

One of the first photos showed the leading cast seated around a long dining table, with an ornate chandelier above it. While everyone is seated, Daniel and Edward stand on opposite sides of the table.

The second teaser showed a behind-the-scenes look at writer and director Rian Johnson talking to Janelle before shooting a scene with a stunning backdrop.

According to Netflix’s Tudum websiteis the premise of the new film: ‘When a tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, invites some of his loved ones for a getaway on his private Greek island, it quickly becomes clear that not everything is perfect in paradise. ‘

Daniel’s character, Detective Blanc, then has a new mystery to solve.

Netflix also posted the teaser photos and premiere date on the company’s main social media pages, adding the caption, “Nothing brings friends together like a great dinner.”

Exciting: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2019 film Knives Out, starring not only Daniel Craig, but also Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

During a newly released interview with Tudum on Monday, Rian opened up about his casting picks and the inspiration behind the sequel’s title.

He likened casting for the film to ‘gathering dinner’. The talented director added: “You try to invite people you like. But the reality is you never know.’

“At the end of the day, you’re just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors best suited for each part. So you also just roll the dice and hold your breath. Fortunately we had a nice group that really connected.’

The talented star spoke of the number of inspirations for the second film’s premise, including Agatha Christie and The Last Of Sheila (1973).

“There are definitely some very clear inspirations that I took from it. First, it is built around a group of friends, or frenemies, who all have a power dynamic with one of their successful friends.’

“It starts with him sending them an invitation to play this murder mystery game in this exotic location. In The Last Of Sheila, it’s on his yacht, and in the end everything goes horribly wrong. That’s essentially how Glass Onion starts.”

The filmmaker revealed that Daniel’s character will play a bigger role in the central storyline in the upcoming sequel.

He explained that Ana de Armas’ character in Knives Out (2019) was the main character. While in this Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We love to meet these people and come into this world through his eyes.’

The second film is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Rian admitted that a Beatles song was the main inspiration for the name.

“So the idea of ​​glass came to me, something that’s obvious,” he explained. ‘I’ll be very honest. I literally grabbed my iPhone and searched my music library for the word “glass.”

“The first thing that came to mind because I’m a huge Beatles fan is ‘Glass Onion’, he concluded.

Knives Out (2019) followed Daniel’s character in an attempt to solve the mysterious death of a wealthy patriarch after celebrating his 85th birthday at a Massachusetts estate.

Other cast members included Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

After the film’s premiere and theatrical release, the production received critical acclaim worldwide for all aspects of the film.

Knives Out received an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay, along with three Golden Globe nominations. With a budget of $40 million, the mystery garnered approximately $311.4 million at the box office worldwide.

Last year, Netflix paid a total of $469 million for the rights to two additional sequels in the hit franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.