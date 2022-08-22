Knives Out 2 finally has a release date

Considering the nearly half a billion dollars Netflix has spent on the rights to director Rian Johnson’s Blades off follow-ups and the streamer’s plan to debut the first of the two sequels this winter, you’d think we’d know more a Glass Onion: A Knife Mystery then his name. Unfortunately, we don’t. But at least we now have a good streaming release date and an announcement… for another announcement about when Glass Onion will be in the cinema.

Together with a new photo of Glass Onion: A Knife MysteryNetflix cast members Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jessica Henwick, shared today that the film will be available to stream from December 23.

Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista star in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – which is coming to select theaters on a date yet to be announced. announced and worldwide on Netflix December 23! pic.twitter.com/H1kh0T6pOL — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 22, 2022

While we knew Glass Onion was set to premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival in September, Netflix also announced today that the film will be showing in theaters from “a date yet to be announced.” Variety noteswill qualify it for the upcoming awards season.

Glass Onion: A Knife Mystery also starring Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke and will hit theaters soon.