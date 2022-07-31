Knights boss Adam O’Brien defends his coaching record amid dismal season following loss to Bulldogs

Newcastle boss Adam O’Brien vigorously defended his coaching credentials and record on Sunday in a bizarre post-match conference following his team’s loss to Canterbury.

The Knights’ 24-10 defeat at McDonald Jones Stadium leaves them 14th on the NRL ladder, above only the hapless Titans and the Wests Tigers.

Newcastle have won just four games in 20 rounds this season and have the worst defensive record in the league, but O’Brien insisted he was the right man to turn things around.

Adam O’Brien insisted he remains the right man to coach Newcastle despite another loss

“Before I got this job here, I was involved in four major finals. I know how those teams prepared. I know the systems they used defensively,” he said, referring to his stints as an assistant coach with Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters.

‘You cannot unlearn that knowledge. Applying and embedding will obviously take some time.’

O’Brien was one of Craig Bellamy’s assistants at the Storm when Melbourne made the Grand Final in 2012, 2016 and 2018 and was part of the Roosters coaching staff the following season when the Tricolors won their second consecutive Grand Final.

He acknowledged that progress at Newcastle had been slow, but remained adamant that no shortcuts were available to speed up the process.

The Knights are 14th on the NRL ladder after a 24-10 loss at home to the Bulldogs

“We can talk about one part of that defense from week to week and we can fix it in seven days, but then we’ll leave another part of our defense behind,” he said.

“It’s going to take some time and I know some people don’t want to wait that long, but that’s about it.”

Meanwhile, O’Brien insisted that Kalyn Ponga’s absence was not the reason the Knights lost to Canterbury.

The last time the two sides met, it was the Bulldogs collapsing to defeat that ultimately cost coach Trent Barrett his job.

The Knights have scored just 34 points in the past three weeks, less than any other team

But they have the worst defensive record in the NRL, with 522 points so far

But in the two months since, Barrett’s replacement Mick Potter taught the Bulldogs an attacking type of football that proved the difference in the rematch, Jacob Kiraz leading the way with three tries.

Newcastle have yet to confirm when Ponga will return from the headbutt he suffered last week, but if Sunday has anything to offer they will struggle to produce points without him, even against fellow eighth teams.

The Knights have scored just 34 points in the past three weeks, less than any other team.

But O’Brien said Newcastle had bigger problems to worry about, problems that wouldn’t have been solved had their fullback played against Canterbury.

Jacob Kiraz scored a hat-trick as the Bulldogs rioted at McDonald Jones stadium

“He is a very good player for us in attack, but in the end that has not been our problem this year,” he said.

“It’s our defense, our resilience and our character that I’m most concerned about.

“Your fullback clearly defines your line, but there were about 12 or 14 offloads in the first half. Kalyn can’t help us with that.’

With Ponga sidelined, O’Brien hoped that replacing halfback Adam Clune with Jake Clifford would rekindle the squad’s attack, but the move didn’t have the desired effect.

The Bulldogs have won three of their last five games and are on a two-game winning run

Clifford’s first kick was too shallow and invited the Bulldogs into Newcastle territory, where they camped for most of the first half.

The Knights were two tries behind when they tackled in the Bulldogs’ 20-yard zone and Clifford dropped the ball cold in that set.

Newcastle replaced winger Edrick Lee (foot injury) with first division team Simi Sasagi, enabling the Bulldogs to attack from the right, where Kiraz had a try-scoring double within 10 minutes.

He first caught a flick pass from Braidon Burns to score down the short side, then pounced on a cross-field kick from Josh Addo-Carr for the Bulldogs’ second.

Canterbury has played a much more attacking kind of football in the past month

Trailing 14 points at half-time, the Knights needed a renewed defensive intensity in the second half, but within six minutes of the restart Kiraz had his third try.

The Knights managed to work themselves into better fielding position as the half progressed, but Clifford and five-eighth Anthony Milford came up short for answers.

Newcastle enjoyed 37 tackles in the Bulldogs’ 20m during the second half, but only had six points to show for, and fell to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Potter said the Knights pushed his side in the second half.

Bulldogs interim coach Mick Potter thought the Knights scared his team in the second half

“It was a little stressful today,” he said. I was very happy that we showed a decent dose of resilience to stop them.’

O’Brien said it would “take some time” for the Knights to regain the form that led them to the finals in his first two seasons in charge.

“Hopefully we look back on this season as one that has helped us grow. We have to hold on tight and work our way out,” he said.