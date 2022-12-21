Knight implores administrators to invest in women’s internationals to counter franchise threat

Heather Knight has pleaded with cricket’s trustees to invest in women’s international cricket to ensure it remains “the pinnacle of the game” against the backdrop of several franchise competitions set to launch in 2023.

The inaugural seasons of the Women’s IPL and PCB’s Women’s T20 League will both be held in March following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in South Africa. opportunities for foreign players.

Knight’s England side spent a low-key tour to the Caribbean this month and are looking for a 5-0 T20I sweep in Barbados on Thursday night, having previously won the ODI series 3-0.

The tour was played in front of a small audience with limited media coverage and broadcast that relied on the live stream from the CWI. Knight said investments are needed to ensure international play continues to take precedence over franchise tournaments.

“It’s all about money, isn’t it? It’s so important to keep the international game really strong,” said Knight. “Obviously there are a lot of changes on the horizon with franchise leagues: IPL, PSL, a lot of those are starting. It’s really important that international cricket is taken care of and it’s strong in all countries and it’s still the pinnacle of the game, of course it still is.

“But you see the changes that are happening in the men’s game and actually I think the changes in the women’s game could affect things more if people decide to go down the franchise route and potentially play less cricket for more money.

“I think international cricket needs to be taken care of and it can affect women’s game more with the difference in professionalism around the world and the difference in some teams in depth, because of the differences in national leagues and things like that. It’s a little reminder, I think, that international cricket really needs to be cared for and invested.

Alice Capsey faces a race to be fit for the T20 World Cup•CWI Media

Teams have not had access to a third referee or the Decision Review System during the tour in the Caribbean, which Knight described as “almost like going back in time”. She said: “You just get used to it and you take it for granted that you have those things – like in domestic games at home. But at the end of the day it’s all about money, isn’t it? And there is money available to put into those resources .

“It felt like a weird quiet tour… no media here, not a huge amount of attention. It felt like we could do our job. Obviously with the [T20] The World Cup is coming, it will be very different and we will be very much in the spotlight. It’s been a bit strange.”

Knight gave an encouraging update on Alice Capsey’s fitness, suggesting she remains in contention for England’s World Cup squad despite leaving the tour early after suffering a broken collarbone in the first ODI. “We are still hoping that Alice will be fit for the World Cup, but it’s getting pretty tight,” she said.

She also praised the “new and fresh” atmosphere since the appointment of Jon Lewis as head coach, although admitted that the West Indies had struggled to compete. “We haven’t been challenged hugely, which is a shame, but I think we did a lot of things really well and a lot of the boxes we wanted to tick have been ticked.

“The West Indies have been putting pressure on us in the last couple of games. If you want to grow as a side you always want to be under pressure and win those tight games because it makes you sharper, but if we haven’t, , we tried to create a few things where we put pressure on ourselves and we tried a few different things.

“[But] winning is great: you get so much confidence and momentum from winning, so that’s really important. I think we’ve done as much of this trip as possible, and then we have a few games before the World Cup to fine-tune things and be super ready for that first game.”