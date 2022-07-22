Knifeman tries to STAB NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at Rochester campaign rally

The Governor of New York, the hopeful Rep. Lee Zeldin was nearly stabbed during a campaign rally in Fairport, New York, a small town just outside Rochester.

The Republican was in the middle of a speech about bail reform as part of his “United to Fire Hochul” campaign when he was confronted.

A group of Zeldin supporters held down the attacker.

The man who took down Zeldin’s would-be attacker was named as AMVETS National Director Joe Chenelly, reports Rochester first.

The event took place at a VFW in Fairport.

The candidate was not injured in the incident and returned to the podium after the suspect was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect is said to have said words along the lines of, “Okay, you’re done,” before launching his attack, police said. WHEC.

Zeldin appears during the New York Republican government debate at the Spectrum News NY1 studios on June 20, 2022 in New York

Zeldin, a staunch ally of ex-President Donald Trump, is the Republican candidate to replace current New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Since 2015, Zeldin has represented New York’s first district in Congress, representing the affluent Hamptons area of ​​Long Island.

He opposed New York’s bail reform laws, which eliminated cash bail for nonviolent and felony charges.

More to follow…