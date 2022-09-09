Knifeman shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ stabs two people before being shot dead by police in Germany 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man with a knife shouting “Allahu Akbar” injured two people in a southern German town on Thursday before being fatally shot by police.

The 30-year-old man attacked several passers-by “with at least one knife,” near the train station in Ansbach, a Bavarian town near Nuremberg, local police said.

Two people were injured, but their lives were not in danger, the statement said.

When security forces intervened, the attacker “attacked the police,” who opened fire, fatally wounding him, the statement said.

Investigators said they were investigating a possible “Islamist or terrorist context.”

“The man yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’ several times while committing the crime,” police said, adding that they were investigating “whether the crime was related to an Islamist or terrorist context.”

Images reportedly show the knifeman chasing people across a parking lot.

Pictured: Footage reportedly showing the knifeman (left) chasing people across a parking lot

A man, seen in the video wearing a navy blue waistcoat over a white t-shirt, is shown stalking a group of people through a parking lot, holding a long knife (pictured), chasing them

A man, seen in the video wearing a navy blue waistcoat over a white t-shirt, is shown stalking a group of people through a parking lot – while holding a long knife.

As he approaches the group, he suddenly sprints towards them. The people run away from the man as the sound of sirens gets closer and closer to the scene. Screaming can be heard in the images, but the words ‘Allahu Akbar’ are not intelligible.

The footage ends with the man running down a path and running out of sight behind a hedge. Some time later, the man was shot dead by the police. According to the German tabloid Bild, he died ‘on the spot’.

Ansbach was the site of a terrorist attack in 2016 in which a suicide bomber injured 15 people outside a wine bar in the city.

The perpetrator was identified as Mohammad Daleel, a 27-year-old Syrian asylum seeker who had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State.

He was the only person to die in the incident.