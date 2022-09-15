Knifeman in black hoodie STABS victim with 12-inch bread knife outside church

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A hooded brute who stabbed a stranger outside a church in broad daylight is being hunted down by police after the stabbing was captured on video.

Shocked bystanders gasped as the thug shoved the 12-inch knife into a man as church bells rang in the background.

A young couple walking by turned to stare as the knife found its mark, then hurriedly looked away and walked away.

The victim, who appeared to be standing still, cringed as his attacker, who appears to be carrying a knapsack, lunged at him.

Police were called by Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at 6:40pm on Wednesday to find two men being treated for stab wounds.

Police say the injuries appear to be stabbing and are not life-threatening.

Officers believe the brutal attack took place around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Byram Street and Kirkgate.

The attacker held a 12-inch long knife as he walked down Huddersfield Street

The victim appeared to raise his hands in a plea for mercy, but it fell on deaf ears before the attack

Video shows the attacker stabbing him before the victim was taken to hospital with injuries

The suspect fled in the direction of Houtstraat.

Detective Inspector Richard Hulme of Kirklees CID said: ‘This is a serious incident which took place in broad daylight on the streets of Huddersfield Town Centre.

‘We take knife crime in the neighborhood very seriously and we are working on identifying those responsible.

“We have seen the video footage circulating on social media and we are conducting a number of investigations.

“Local Neighborhood Police teams will conduct further patrols in the area to reassure the public.”

The video shared on social media sites Twitter and Instagram was filmed outside Huddersfield Parish Church.

It captures someone attempting to attack another man in broad daylight yesterday with a large knife in the middle of the busy street in Huddersfield town centre.

The video shared on social media sites Twitter and Instagram was filmed outside Huddersfield Parish Church

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Investigators are now calling on witnesses to provide information.

The images shocked social media users. One commented, “This is my once great hometown.

“How terribly disappointing (to say the least) unfortunately we don’t have the police numbers needed to secure our streets anywhere.”

Another posted: ‘How much longer do we have to put up with this in our streets. We’ve had enough!’

Another indignant comment read: ‘Should get 4 years for this. If I were to brandish a knife in the street like that, I expect to get 4 years. I hope the police catch him, otherwise he’ll do it again soon and he can serve 15 years next time.’

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘Police are investigating reports of a stabbing in Huddersfield town center last night.

Officers were called at 6:40 PM by Huddersfield Royal Infirmary to report two men present with injuries consistent with a stabbing and not life-threatening.

Early research suggests the stabbing happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Byram Street and Kirkgate. The suspect took off in the direction of Wood Street.’