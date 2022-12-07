Knife-wielding monkey that terrorized neighborhood in Brazil is feared to be back

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He needs to stop scurrying around.

Residents of the northeastern Brazilian city of Aroazes fear a monkey released into the wild after being caught sharpening knives and stealing clothes is now tearing roofs off houses and stealing cookies at a new location.

Chico, a small primate that ran amok in the town of Corrente, was released into the wild two months ago. A capuchin monkey, said to resemble Chico, was spotted 532 miles away from its last target city last week, according to Brazilian news outlet G1.

Residents of Aroazes reported in recent days that the monkey has shown some restraint but still interacts with humans. Although he seemed afraid of human contact, he would sometimes walk straight up to people to be fed.

A farm owner told the outlet that he saw the monkey on the property this week and fed it before it ran off.

A capuchin monkey, said to resemble Chico, the tiny primate that ran amok in the town of Corrente six months ago, was spotted 532 miles away last week

Residents caught the monkey and caged it to return it to the wild, but it may have returned to a stench in a new township

“He doesn’t go far, he stays here with the houses,” he said. “The city’s Environment Department is trying to get hold of him, but he’s run away. Today I already had contact with him, I fed him, but in the end he escapes.’

Brazil’s Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources is working with law enforcement and government agencies in the state of Piauí to trap the monkey.

Only then will the Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources be able to confirm whether it is a new monkey that has invaded the Azores, or whether it is the same mini-threat.

Chico had a tracking device placed on him after he was released into the woods in October.

If the monkey isn’t Chico, the agency will have to put it through an extensive rehabilitation process to acclimate it to the wild. If it turns out to be Chico, they can put him in a zoo.

Chico went viral in June when he was filmed sharpening a knife in a shopping center in Corrente

Brazil’s Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources is working with law enforcement and government agencies in Piauí State to capture and identify the monkey

If the monkey isn’t Chico, the agency will have to put it through an extensive rehabilitation process to acclimate it to the wild. If it turns out to be Chico, they can put him in a zoo

Chico went viral in June when he was filmed sharpening a knife in a shopping center in Corrente and wouldn’t let go.

Residents also saw him opening water tanks and wandering the roofs of houses.

Another video showed him smashing clothes against the outside wall of a building.

Azoares resident Alessandro Gomes said at the time that there were neighbors who were afraid to leave the windows and doors of their houses open because they were afraid that Chico would break in while others simply laughed at the monkey’s foolishness.