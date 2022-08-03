Knife rampage at kindergarten leaves three dead and six wounded in China

Three people were killed and six others injured on Wednesday in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southeastern China’s Jiangxi province, police said.

A “gangster in a cap and mask” stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu province at about 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement published on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, she added. “The public security services are doing everything they can to track down the suspect,” the police said.

A video of the scene shared by the state-owned Beijing Daily shows a police officer carrying a small child in his arms to an ambulance.

The ages of the victims have not been disclosed.

Left: A video of the scene shared by the state-owned Beijing Daily shows a police officer carrying a small child in his arms to an ambulance.

The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, police said

Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits civilians from possessing firearms, but there has been a spate of mass stabbings in recent years.

And across the country, deadly attacks targeting preschoolers and students have been carried out by people allegedly seeking revenge against society or over grievances with colleagues.

The attacks have forced authorities to step up security and have led to calls for more investigations into the root causes of such violent actions.

Over the past decade, approximately 100 children and adults have been killed and hundreds injured in apparently uncoordinated ‘lone wolf’ attacks in which the motive was unclear and the predominantly male attackers were either killed, ended their lives or tried and executed.

Last April, two children were killed and 16 others injured when a man with a knife entered a kindergarten in southern China.

In 2020, an attacker with a knife injured 37 students and two adults at a primary school in southern China. Local media identified a guard as the perpetrator.

And later that year, a man was sentenced to death for poisoning dozens of children in revenge against a colleague who left a toddler dead.

A court in central China’s Henan province said the accused, Wang Yun, had put sodium nitrite in porridge to be prepared for her colleague’s students, making 25 people sick.

In other more recent attacks, four people were injured in a stabbing at a major hospital in Shanghai last month before the knife-wielding attacker was shot and subsequently arrested by police.

Six people were also killed and 14 injured after a man stabbed passers-by on a pedestrianized shopping street in the eastern Chinese city of Anqing in June last year.

Violence against China’s youth resonates especially strongly because of the country’s chronically low birth rate, in part due to decades of population control policies.