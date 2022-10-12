WhatsNew2Day
Knicks vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The New York Knicks (2-0) play against the Indiana Pacers (1-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

New York Knicks 7, Indiana Pacers 6 (Q1 09:05)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Mike Woodson checks in pic.twitter.com/HQ8srJBWxQ7:11 pm

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Knicks are on. – 19:10

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Appetizer:
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson- 19:06

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Play for each other. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/QLGa0XFF3H18:58

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

I really enjoyed @LegsESPN’s ‘Difference Makers’ series on NBA Today.
Today: Ben Simmons
Thursday: Jalen Brunson
Friday: Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/g2ld9xaau318:56

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

new start 5⃣ for preseason game 3⃣. pic.twitter.com/0QcfnNermU18:29

Tommy Bear @TommyBear

Quentin Grimes (Sore left ankle) officially ruled out tonight. Knicks will also let Derrick Rose rest. – 18:26

New York Knicks @nyknicks

2x Hall of Famer check-in pic.twitter.com/wmy2Ljjgbu6:24 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury report for tonight’s game against New York:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (low back pain)
Trevelin Queen – Away (half time)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (painful left foot) pic.twitter.com/6TjJxtqHGY18:16

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

all about the details pic.twitter.com/R2x1BBHnvA18:08

Scott Agness @Scott Agness

Aaron Nesmith (plantaris fascia) isn’t playing but he’s out pregame getting shots pic.twitter.com/8rdMQHDT1o18:08

Steve Popper @Steve Popper

A week after the season opener, Jalen Brunson plans to lead Knicks by example newsday.com/sports/basketb… through @Newsday18:06

New York Knicks @nyknicks

pic.twitter.com/xiRqwx4Fal17:56

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks Says Derrick Rose Won’t Play Tonight vs. Indiana. It’s a rest night for Rose, the team says. – 5:50 p.m.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Derrick Rose will rest in Indiana tonight, the Knicks say… 5:49 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Injury updates for tonight’s game.
Out:
Quentin Grimes (painful left ankle)
Derrick Rose (rest) pic.twitter.com/4lzLO3OGmo17:48

Tony East @TEastNBA

Preseason home game 1 warm ups for Goga Bitadze. Pacers-Knicks tips at 7am here in Gainbridge: pic.twitter.com/POBxkE9z1o5:45 p.m.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Quentin Grimes (foot) is the only inactive player for the Knicks.
Regular starting position – 17:31

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Per head coach Rick Carlisle, Tyrese Haliburton will not play tonight due to lower back pain.
he is considered from day to day. – 17:26

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Pregame work 1665450601 73 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions pic.twitter.com/PFKdVFIiAU17:21

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton is out for tonight’s game against the Knicks – 5:17 p.m.

Scott Agness @Scott Agness

Tyrese Haliburton (Low Back Pain) is not playing the Knicks tonight. Nothing serious.
Theis and Nesmith also out. – 5:16 p.m.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tyrese Haliburton is not playing the Knicks tonight. He has lower back pain. He is day to day. – 5:16 p.m.

Scott Agness @Scott Agness

First basketball game since closing for renovations in May.
Exhibition v Knicks pic.twitter.com/P6hxODDgEu17:07

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

all roads led to Indy. @Bennedict Mathurin makes his home debut tonight pic.twitter.com/ybEINfhXdg3:45 pm

Buddy Held @buddyhield

Thank God for life, health and strengthKnicks vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions14:55

Scott Agness @Scott Agness

Pacers have picked up options on rookie-scale contracts. All expected.
year 3⃣
Chris Duarte
Isaiah Jackson
year 4⃣
Tyrese Haliburton
Aaron Nesmith- 2:40 pm

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

OFFICIAL: We’ve picked up the fourth-year option on guards Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith, and the third-year option on guard Chris Duarte and attacker Isaiah Jackson.
: pic.twitter.com/5SQLDYhuMd2:40 pm

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The bid on this RJ Barrett card is already $17,000 (which would be a final sale of over $20,000 after buyer’s premium).
pic.twitter.com/6fJzkNeWE914:32

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Obi Toppin: “It’s two points that come up on the scoreboard, but it’s much more than that.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…14:18

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wizards updates for their final preseason game @ NYK Fri:
Beal, who had a non-covid disease, has been practicing hard today
Avdija (left groin strain) still only does 3v3
Porzingis (left ankle sprain) partial participant
Unseld Jr. is hopeful that both Beal and KP will be available on Friday – 2.10 pm

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal was a full-fledged competitor in practice today, said Wes Unseld Jr. The hope is that both Beal and Kristaps Porzingis can play in Friday’s preseason final in New York. Porzingis (sprained left ankle) was part of the training today. – 14:08

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“We don’t really care who gets the credit. That’s a great way to approach (the game), especially in the regular season. That’s how we should keep thinking’
Jalen Brunson on NYK’s approach, an attitude that reflects his new PG: sny.tv/articles/knick…13:51 o’clock

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Happy birthday, Charlie! pic.twitter.com/0QymqS14Ce1:00 pm

