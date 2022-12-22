Knicks' NBA-leading 8-game win streak ends versus Raptors

NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points as the Toronto Raptors snapped the New York Knicks’ NBA-leading eight-game winning streak 113-106 Wednesday night.

“It’s cool,” Siakam said of posting his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden. “I am not a super basketball historian. I only started playing basketball a little late, but I know how special this building is, and I think the most important thing for me is that my team needed every bucket to win, which is the most important thing for me.”

Siakam added nine rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes as Toronto snapped its six-game slip. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and OG Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors won for the fourth time in 16 road games. It was their first win away from home since November 14.

“We just wanted to win,” said Siakam. “For us it just felt good to win, and the most important thing is to build on it.”

RJ Barrett scored with 30 points and Julius Randle finished with 30 points and had 13 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley added 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting in his first start of the season.

“I thought Quickley played a really solid game,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. “We knew it would happen to him from the way he shoots the ball. He doesn’t hesitate. He lets it go.”

Toronto led by an astonishing 11 points in the fourth quarter before the Knicks used a 17-5 run to take a one-run lead at 102-101. New York limited Siakam to one field goal in the fourth quarter and held him to nine points in that span.

“It was tough and similar to a lot of the games we’ve played here lately,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “We could have folded a few times in the second half and kept answering.”

VanVleet specifically took the deficit for Toronto, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring 10 runs in the fourth. Toronto finished the game with a 12-5 run.

The Knicks had averaged 98 points allowed on their win streak, but no answer for Siakam, who nearly tied his career (44 points) by scoring 43 in three quarters. Siakam totaled 34 points in the second and third quarters, including Toronto’s final 17 points over a seven-minute span in the third.

Siakam scored 26 in the first half, including eight during an 11-0 run in the second quarter, turning a one-point game into a two-digit lead in Toronto. Siakam had 17 of the Raptors’ 35 points in the second and Anunoby had seven points in the second.

“I didn’t think he was involved in the game offensively, and then he got super involved,” Nurse said of Anunoby. “He’s just started making some big drives and some strong finishes.”

Barrett kept New York in the game by scoring 19 points in the first half. Despite shooting 53% in the first half, the Knicks had 11 turnovers and trailed by as many as 14 in the first period and by 10 at halftime.

But New York took the lead with a 13-2 run scored by Quickley’s two 3-pointers.

The NBA announced it had docked the Knicks a second round pick in the 2025 NBA draft after “discovering that (they) were involved in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were allowed .” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declined to comment on the matter. …Toronto security guard Gary Trent, Jr. (quad) and center Khem Birch (non-COVID disease) did not play. Trent missed his fourth game in a row. … New York guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) missed his first game since Nov. 16 after getting injured against Golden State on Tuesday.

Toronto: Friday in Cleveland.

New York: Host Chicago on Friday.

