Knicks’ Jalen Brunson sits out for Dallas meeting with hip pain

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson missed his first meeting in Dallas after the New York Knicks point guard was ruled out of a game with the Mavericks with a sore right hip.

The club announced the decision shortly before kick-off on Tuesday night. Brunson played when the Knicks lost to the Mavericks 121-100 in New York in early December. The rematch was his first game loss of the season.

Brunson was drafted in the second round by Dallas in 2018, the same year Mavs superstar Luka Doncic finished third overall.

Brunson, a two-time NCAA champion at Villanova, became Doncic’s teammate before signing with the Knicks as a free agent last summer.

Wearing a baby blue hoodie on the Knicks’ bench, Brunson watched a tribute video after the first quarter and then waved to the cheering crowd. He hugged several members of the Dallas staff on the way to the locker room at halftime.

Brunson played a pivotal role in the Mavericks’ victory in a first-round series against Utah last season when Doncic missed the first three games of the six-game series with a calf strain.

The Mavericks reached the Western Conference finals, losing to Golden State, who went on to win the title.

Brunson flourished as a starter alongside Doncic in coach Jason Kidd’s debut in Dallas last season, but was interested in being the lead point guard elsewhere.

Brunson had strong ties to the Knicks. His father, Rick Brunson, is an assistant coach and former player for New York. His father’s agent, Leon Rose, is president of the Knicks.

New York played in Dallas six days after the NBA stripped the club of a second-round pick in the 2025 draft for engaging in talks with Brunson before free agency opened on June 30.

