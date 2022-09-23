Knee injury delays start of Darlington’s season

Pace bowler Hannah Darlington will miss the first part of the WNCL and WBBL tournaments after suffering a knee injury late in pre-season training.

She will have surgery on the meniscus in her left knee on Monday and is aiming to return in the latter part of the WBBL with the Sydney Thunder, which runs until the end of November.

Darlington, who has played two ODIs and two T20Is, took the injury training in Canberra while attending the National Leadership Forum.

“It really was a freak accident,” she told news.com.au. “Just fell a bit while bowling, didn’t actually hit the ground… in quite a lot of pain straight away. I knew something was wrong – I tried to walk off it and couldn’t walk.”

Darlington captained the Sydney Thunder last season in Rachael Hayne’s absence. She was initially a reserve in the ODI World Cup squad but withdrew to manage her mental health.

The injury means Darlington’s first opportunity in the 50-over WNCL with New South Wales is likely to come shortly before Christmas when the competition resumes after the WBBL.