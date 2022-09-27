Kmart worker shares the $10 Christmas item Aussies ‘must buy’: A cookie candle

Christmas is just around the corner and fans of the holiday season are already raving about a celebratory cookie candle from Kmart that has been described by store employees as “the most delicious thing I’ve ever smelled in my life.”

A video shared by one such employee on TikTok explains that the $10 sprinkling candle is the perfect treat now that the special day is only three months away.

“Feel this candle in the Christmas department right now. The most delicious thing I’ve ever smelled in my life and the sprinkles! It’s the taste of Christmas cookies. How beautiful is that,” said the employee.

Other Kmart fans were quick to jump on the trend and other videos have been shared about the trending candle despite it only becoming available in recent weeks.

A TikTok user named @themadsocialco raved about the candle.

“If you know me, you know I love my candles. As a social media manager I am always at my desk, so I always have a candle lit. It just helps me work better,” she said.

“Anyway, I ran, I didn’t walk, and I went to get this candle. There was only a few left.

“It smells like you just took a fresh batch of cookies out of the oven.

‘I don’t think you can buy it online yet. Go to Kmart, buy a candle, you won’t regret it, I think I’ll go there now and buy a few more.’

TikTok user @Gloriaamicki said “run not walk” to Kmart.

“This Christmas cookie candle is only $10 and it smells so good. 10/10 would recommend.’

Another said it is the ‘best candle at Kmart’.

The video of Kmart employees attracted hundreds of comments. Many users were excited to try the candle.

“Okay, I’m going to get one today, I’m excited,” said one.

“I buy ten every year to last me until next Christmas,” added another.

However, some think it’s a bit early to be ‘obsessed’ with Christmas products.

“We haven’t even had Halloween yet,” said one user.

However, the TikToker replied, “I have no control over when the Christmas stock comes out, it’s not my decision.”