Kmart shoppers in a frenzy over 10cent charcuterie boards – but stock won’t last long

Kmart has slashed the price of its wooden serving boards — from $20 to just 10 cents — in a sale that has sent the retailer’s fans into a frenzy.

The deal appeared to be store-specific, and shoppers at Perth’s Baldivis store were in luck.

A lucky customer who managed to get his hands on a few of the boards posted a photo of the clearance item on a Kmart fans Facebook group.

And people were quick to jump on the offer: “Great, I want ten,” said one woman.

While others tagged their friends and boasted about spotting the incredible bargain.

‘Oh no, someone’s getting fired. This is definitely a huge mistake,’ one man wrote.

“Surely it should say $10,” said another.

Others were upset, noting that it would be ‘impossible’ for them to get any of the super cheap boards.

“They’d all be gone now, for ten cents,” complained one woman.

“I would love this for a craft project, but I don’t know anyone who lives near that store,” complained another.

“Why does my Kmart never have sales like this,” complained a third.

But one woman gave them hope, noting she also got a good deal on the board at a NSW store.

“My husband got me one from the Figtree store,” said the woman.

The product is no longer available on the retailer’s website.