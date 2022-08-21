Kmart: Shoppers can’t get enough of this new $57 blue power suit

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fashionistas across Australia are raving about a new blue powersuit from Kmart that costs just $57.

The $35 linen-blend blazer and matching $22 pants are considered a “must-have” outfit by shoppers who praised its effortless style on social media.

Perth stylist Breehn Carter posted a now viral video with her 25,000 Instagram followers that was later shared to the official Kmart account.

“When I say RUN, DON’T WALK for this linen-blend blazer and trousers, I mean it,” she wrote online.

Scroll down for video

Fashion enthusiasts across Australia praise Kmart’s new $35 blue linen blazer and matching $22 pants. The two-piece outfit can be worn separately or together.

“These might be the best Kmart style items I’ve ever bought,” Breeahn said in the video.

“I’ve got some of the Kmart linen-blend blazers from a few years ago—they’re still going strong.”

As the outfit is made of light linen material, it is perfect to wear every season and can be combined with other clothes.

Breeahn added that the powersuit is also a great way to add some color to your wardrobe.

“It’s blue, not too offensive like bright pink or orange… who’s going to get this one? I can’t wait to get it out,’ she added.

Stylist and mom of two Lisa Galanopolous also styled the affordable blazer with white drawstring pants, a pink floral top and heels.

“I’m giving you all the nautical vibes of the Greek island today, with the linen blazer in calm sea blue for $35 from Kmart,” she captioned the video.

The product is part of the new spring/summer collection from retailers and is already sold out online in sizes 6 and 18.

Together, both videos have been viewed more than 250,000 times.

“Okay, we need this in every color,” one person commented, another added, “This is cute.”

At the moment, the full set is only available in one color, but customers wish it was available in pink.

The retail giant previously sold a lilac-purple blazer that flew off the shelves at lightning speed.