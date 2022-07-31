Kmart shopper uses a wine rack to store pantry food containers

A savvy Kmart shopper has chosen to use a wine rack to organize her food storage containers.

Mother Nicole, from New South Wales, was praised by others online for her ‘genius’ idea after she shared photos to a popular Facebook group.

“I thought I’d share my idea with all of you (I’m not a wine drinker), so I used these storage containers to fill the wine rack in my kitchen island with all the stash foods. I just need to label them,” she wrote in the statement. caption.

“Really helps get things back in the right place.”

The photos show that the 30 1.9L flip-lock food containers fit perfectly in every compartment of the wine rack in Nicole’s kitchen.

Mother Nicole kept 30 containers of Kmart in an unused wine rack (pictured)

“I thought I’d share my idea with all of you (I’m not a wine drinker), so I used these storage containers to fill the wine rack in my kitchen island with all the stash foods. I just need to label them,” she wrote in the statement. caption. The containers were used to store dry food such as rice and pasta

Nicole used the convenient $6.50 containers to store her dry foods such as pasta, treats, nuts, and instant coffee.

In the comments, she added how the containers will keep the food fresh for at least five weeks.

Others in the online community called the idea “genius” and “brilliant.”

“I’m going to do the same with my built-in wine rack!” one woman wrote, another added: ‘Aren’t you smart!’

A third woman wrote: ‘Can you turn them around? That way you can see what’s inside and you’re less likely to accidentally open one when you take it out.’

Nicole listened to the tip and turned them all over, which not only looked better but also made it easier to see the contents of the containers.

In the comments, another woman suggested turning the containers over to see what’s inside, which Nicole did to make it easier on herself (pictured)

Earlier this year, another customer showcased her impressive refrigerator organization with similar budget containers from Kmart.

Milk, cheese and sauces were neatly lined up on the fridge door, while all other items were placed on the shelves.

“Love Kmart’s new clear containers! My fridge looks great,” the mother wrote online.

All of Kmart’s containers and products cost less than $10 and have hundreds of positive reviews online.

Earlier this year, a Sydney mom transformed her fridge using affordable Kmart containers (pictured)