Kmart shopper slammed after making a ‘dangerous’ hanging pendant

A Kmart shopper has received a serious warning after making her own seagrass pendant made from raffia palm.

The woman shared photos with a popular Australian Facebook group and was proud of her creative efforts, but was criticized by others who considered the DIY a ‘fire hazard’.

Some blatantly branded the house project “disgusting,” “dangerous,” and an ultimate “failure.”

Capping the photos, the woman wrote, “I’ve always wanted a seagrass pendant light, but without the price tag, so I thought I’d make one.”

She used a $32 Kmart pendant lamp, $3 raffia and a hot glue gun to break it up, then deleted the post on social media after realizing the idea was dangerous.

In the comments, the woman was warned of the potential risk as the heat from the light bulb could catch fire and many urged her to turn it off immediately.

The wife made the pendant for $60 to save money

Another woman who lost “everything” in the floods in Lismore earlier this year also noted:

“Keep in mind that this could catch fire as it’s not designed to be used that way. Would hate if something bad happened,” one wrote.

‘Oh no!! So dangerous. I’d put it down as pretty as it is. The light bulb can get way too hot and go up in flames the raffia will go,” said another.

A third added: ‘Please turn off these lights. I lost my house and everything in it during the floods in Lismore, believe me, you don’t want to lose your house and everything you own to a fire.’

Others also scoffed at the woman’s design, calling it “ugly.”

“It looks like my damaged hair after bleaching it for the fifth time,” one person wrote, another added: “Spin, that’s all I have to say.”

“Awe man, I thought it was two minutes of noodles in there,” said another.

The most common fire hazards are smoking, cooking, electrical cables and improper handling of storage.