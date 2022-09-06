Kmart relaunches Sky Dancers the iconic 90s toy that landed a lot of children in trouble

<!–

Kmart fans love the retailer’s latest toy release, which features an iconic must-have from the 1990s.

Sky Dancers have made their way back onto the shelves after a 22-year hiatus in toy stores around the world – but it seems they haven’t been forgotten.

A Kmart shopper took to Facebook to post about the retro toy’s triumphant return in a simple but quickly viral post.

Sky Dancers are back!!! Runnnnnn the wait is over,” she captioned a photo of the five models available.

The post triggered a tsunami of support for the toys sold in most of the country’s major toy stores between 1994 and 2000.

‘I’m going to get these for the girls! This was my childhood toy,’ said one woman excitedly.

“Don’t worry about my 4-year-old, I’m getting one,” another woman confessed.

The dolls are mounted on a decorative spinner base. When the string is pulled, the dolls spin so fast that the arms or wings pop out and they fly off the base into the air.

But it turned out that people had as many bad stories as good ones, with the toys responsible for 1990s kids “getting into trouble.”

“Stopppp it… brings back memories of my childhood when I broke a lot of light bulbs and got a blow from my mother,” said one woman.

An ad from the 1990s shows a young girl using the toy

‘Oh dear God, I loved them! But there was one in my hair as a kid and had to get out, the one and only mullet I’ve ever had,” said another.

“Hahaha my childhood is alive again…my father will still hate this one,” another giggled.

The new Sky Dancers cost $20 each – the price of the doll has varied over the years with models ranging from $8-$25 each.