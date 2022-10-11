Kmart launches its own SKINCARE line – with prices starting at just $2.25

The latest range is ideal for those on a tight budget

Customers can get their hands on purchases starting at just $2.25 for a sheet mask

Kmart has launched its own range of budget skincare products across stores

Kmart has launched a skincare line for shoppers on a budget – and the Australian buys are all under $6.

The range features retinol, serum, sheet masks, body scrubs, lip masks and even facial beauty tools; similar purchases cost anywhere between $30 and $300.

In addition to skin care, the retailer has also launched beauty tools, including a $9 facial ice roller, $13 facial massager and $11 electronic face maker.

For the first time, Kmart has released its own skin care range in stores (pictured)

The trio of facial serums available are infused with hyaluronic acid to lock in and retain moisture within the skin’s barrier for a healthy glow.

Customers can also get their hands on $4 pimple patches and hydrating sheet masks for just $2.25 each.

For just $4, an exfoliating sugar scrub is also available along with a ‘de-stress’ body mask.

Kmart is also launching Hairitage by Mindy McKnight in stores – a vegan and cruelty-free hair care range (pictured)

Kmart is also launching Hairitage by Mindy McKnight in stores – a vegan and cruelty-free hair care range.

Products in the collection include shampoos, conditioners, hair masks and styling products with prices starting at $10.

Those looking to update their beauty essentials may wish to purchase from the OXX Cosmetics collection available across Kmart stores.

A ‘beauty hero’ is the OXX cosmetics 20-note eyeshadow palette, priced at $18, and includes a wide selection of pigmented eyeshadow colors.