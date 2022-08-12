Kmart Knit Mules return to shelves after selling out: Best shoes under $20
Kmart just re-released a pair of ultra-stylish shoes that have flown off the shelves — and they won’t break the bank.
The budget retailer couldn’t keep up with demand for the $20 Knit Mules when they first released last year, but has recently replenished the fan favorite.
The bestselling Casual Knit Square Toe mules gave shoppers a spin last season and are available at a fraction of the price of comparable designer versions.
Fashion-loving Aussies race to grab Kmart’s best-selling $20 Casual Square Toe Knit Mules
Fashion blogger Curvy Sam went viral when the shoes were first released after she told her followers to “treat herself” to the $20 pair.
‘See these shoes? You have to go buy them now, they were only released recently and they are sold out right away,” she said.
“They didn’t have one at the store I was at, but I went online and bought them tonight—go get them.”
The casual-yet-chic shoes were released this year in black, anthracite, natural beige and khaki green
She said the mules are ‘super stretchy’, comfortable, fit wider feet and ‘last a long time’.
The casual-yet-chic shoes were released this year in the colors black, anthracite, natural beige and khaki green.
They are currently available in sizes five through 11 on the Kmart website, but are starting to pick up in stores across the country.