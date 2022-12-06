Kmart is selling a $49 dupe of Assouline travel coffee table books

Shoppers are obsessed with a new Kmart version of Assouline travel books

Customers are obsessed with new hardback books from Kmart that are an “exact copy” for high-end Assouline travel coffee table editions.

The popular Assouline hardback books cost a hefty $170 each, but the Kmart versions are available for just $49.

Assouline’s travel books are coveted by interior stylists and travel enthusiasts for their aesthetic style and useful tips.

Kmart’s bound books were released as part of the store’s Black Friday sale, which they call the “Bright Friday” sale.

The cheap replica comes in four different styles, with destinations including Palm Springs, the Greek Islands, the Maldives and the French Riviera.

The books contain beautiful photos of each location and details about the destination.

They are available in limited edition online and in store.

However, at the moment only the Maldives travel book is available online.

Fans are obsessed with Assouline’s knockoff.

Holiday vibes in the house! I couldn’t resist these books from Kmart during their Black Friday sale,” one home styling enthusiast said when she posted a video of her purchase.

“Not only are they full of beautiful photos, but the covers are divine.”

‘Kmart delivers the goods again! I like the colors!’ another customer commented.

“These books are beautiful,” said one woman.

“Saw these today and now I regret not picking them up,” wrote another.

‘Thanks for sharing! I love these books,” said another.

Kmart previously launched other wildly popular hardback coffee table books featuring the designs of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Yves Saint Laurent for just $49.

The Australian retailer offered three of its popular Catwalk hardcovers for less than half the price of its competitors.

The books, which contain beautiful photos of each of the designers’ collections, usually sell for $100.

The books were eagerly awaited by shoppers following the announcement of their launch.

“I can’t wait for these books to arrive on Friday,” said one mother.

“Kmart has the goods,” another agreed.

“So cheap, all I need now is the Prada,” said another.

The books are also being released in Prada and Dior, but they don’t seem to be part of the collection available at Kmart.