Kmart is now selling a $19 magnetic laundry station for those with limited storage space

By Shania Obrien for Daily Mail Australia

Shoppers rush to buy a new one $19 magnetic wash station from Kmart that promises quick and easy access to washing and drying supplies.

The budget product surprised thousands after a mother posted a now viral post on a Facebook group dedicated to Kmart-inspired homes.

“This magnetic wash station from Kmart is a winner at $19!” she said after proudly displaying the product in her laundry room.

“We have a fairly small laundry room and only have storage space under the cupboard, but this keeps everything off the couch, but still within reach.”

The handy product is optimal for organizing laundry and cleaning accessories within a limited space.

It can be easily attached to any metal object such as the side of a washing machine or dryer and comes with a bamboo hanging pole.

Hundreds raved about the product’s easy assembly and sturdy frame.

“It only took a few minutes to put it together and hang it up – although a screwdriver is needed,” one man wrote.

‘It’s quite sturdy, with a good magnet. It’s good for the price and should last a long time.’

“The magnets stick very well – it was difficult for me to move it after the original placement,” the mother wrote.

Many have also revealed that the product can be used in a variety of contexts, as long as there is a magnetic base to which it can be attached.

“I put garbage bags on the paper towel rail for lack of space – and it holds up very well,” said one woman.

“The device is quite strong and has a bit of weight – can use it for everything, including steel cabinets.”

“I use mine on my fridge for extra storage in the kitchen,” added another.

