Kmart hack: DIY pro transforms a $20 coffee table into a chic luxury-inspired design

A clever mom has turned a used $20 coffee table into a luxury-inspired piece of furniture — and managed to avoid spending nearly $2,000.

Lyla, from Western Australia, was inspired to upcycle the table after seeing a simple Kmart hack on Facebook.

Sharing photos to a popular online group, Lyla said the DIY cost her about $115 using two $45 Kmart side tables, bleach and sandpaper for her Ryboi sander.

‘I bought two Kmart ribbed side tables and sanded this old table back and bam! There she is,’ she wrote online.

Lyla initially looked at coffee tables from dealers online, but wasn’t willing to spend between $1,200 and $2,000.

Lyla, from Western Australia, wanted a smart coffee table for her home but wasn’t willing to spend $2000. Instead, she cycled an old table bought for $20 from Facebook’s marketplace (pictured)

To transform the table, Lyla sanded the slab back and bleached the inlay with regular household bleach, then removed the old legs. She bought two side tables from Kmart to use for the new legs. The simple DIY costs only about $115

Lyla bought the table from the Facebook marketplace and was happy with the end result.

“I’m currently studying interior design, so finding sustainable ways to design a space is where a lot of my inspiration comes from and what I’ve learned along the way,” Lyla told FEMAIL.

She came up with the idea for the coffee table after redecorating her home’s formal living room, which had a lot of French provincial furniture.

“I didn’t want to throw out the oval coffee table we had, and I had seen a beautiful coffee table online, but the price of what I wanted was just ridiculous — some could easily be picked up for around $2,000,” said she.

‘I honestly thought I can do it easily and for under $100.’

To transform the table, she sanded back the top and bleached the inlay with regular household bleach, then removed the old legs.

She used two ribbed side tables from Kmart to create the new legs, which were ‘perfect’.

After gluing and screwing, the new table legs were complete and Lyla managed to sell the coffee table for $300.

‘I have started my next project for the room that the coffee table was intended for; I have started the ottoman which has cost me less than the retail price again, she said.

Lyla also did not expect the positive response from others on social media and was ‘overwhelmed’ with the beautiful responses.

In the comments on the post, many agreed that the end result looked ‘beautiful’, ‘fantastic’ and praised Lyla for the effort.