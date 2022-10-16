Kmart finds: Shopper uses new $7.50 rubber broom and squeegee and finds that her carpet is filthy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian shopper used Kmart’s new $7.50 rubber broom and squeegee after vacuuming her home – but was shocked to find her carpet was still “dirty”.

The disgusted woman found layers of invisible dirt, dust and hair after using the new product.

After recommending the budget buy on Facebook, opinions were divided on whether the diet is a ‘must have’ or whether it actually pulls up some of the carpet.

Aussie was shocked to see how much hair and dirt the broom picked up even though she had just vacuumed the carpet

A woman is obsessed with the new Kmart broom and squeegee after discovering it removes dirt her vacuum can’t get

‘Find yourself one of these. No matter how much I vacuum, there is always at least that much to sweep up! It’s just a small patch,’ the woman wrote.

She added that if you want to ‘level up’ the cleanliness of your carpet, you should also use a lint roller.

The woman shared her discovery to the popular Facebook group titled ‘cleaning and organizing inspiration Australia’.

The woman said the amount of dirt and hair in the photo is only from a ‘small patch’ of her carpet

What is the best way to clean a carpet or rug? * Vacuum the underside instead of the top of a large rug to clean it, the dust just falls off the rug and can then be swept up * Sprinkle baking soda on your carpet before vacuuming to clean and remove odors * Wet your rug and apply a layer of shaving cream to it, then take it outside and use a high pressure hose to blow off the shaving cream * Spray Nifti universal cleaning spray on the stain, place a clean towel on top and then iron it for a few seconds and the stain will lift A mother of six used an iron, towel and Nifti cleaning spray to remove unwanted carpet stains. Giving a step-by-step guide online, the woman said she let the Nifti spray soak into the stain for ‘five minutes or so’ before placing the towel on top (right)

Many online seemed eager to buy themselves the latest diet.

“I’m probably going to Kmart,” one woman commented, another wrote, “I don’t even have a blanket but I want one now.”

‘I love the silicone brush. I also use it on my carpets and I also find it good for cobwebs,” said one.

Opinions were divided on Facebook as to whether the broom and lint roller are a good idea or if they are too harsh on the carpet and actually pull up carpet fibers instead of just dirt and hair

But other group members thought the brush was too hard and all the ‘dirt’ found was actually carpet fibres.

“Pretty sure it’s carpet fiber,” one woman commented.

‘Just a hot tip from someone who has seen so many customers ruin their carpet – if the “hair” that the squeegee or lint shaver keeps pulling ominously out of your carpet doesn’t look familiar. It’s actually the carpet,’ one man advised.

“The rubber brush creates friction and pulls strands, and the razor essentially shaves the top of the pile.”

But the woman assured everyone that what she pulled up was dog hair, saying: ‘Pretty sure it’s dog hair and dirt, carpets are clearly not white.’

The photos shared show that her blankets are gray and the litter was white.

Online reviews of the Kmart product are very positive, with only two of 58 reviews leaving less than four stars.

“Great for picking up cat hair – it sticks really well to the rubber brushes,” said one woman.

‘Fantastic product. Sweeps everything up off the floor, especially handy for hair,’ wrote another.