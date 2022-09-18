Kmart employees share the best time to get a markdown at stores

<!–

An Australian Kmart employee has shared the exact time stores across the country are discounting their products every week so customers can get the best deals.

The team member revealed Monday was the best day to visit the store in response to a TikTok video showing a happy customer picking up glasses for 20 cents and storage containers for $2.

Jessica, who runs the TikTok account @ADayWithJessica, showed her 2,000 followers how she experienced problems with kitchen appliances, skillets, glasses and clothes while visiting Kmart at 8pm on a Monday night.

“Go to Kmart, sales were incredible yesterday,” she said.

“I highly recommend going. The things I found were insane, I’m obsessed.’

In response to her video, an anonymous Kmart employee living in South Australia said that price cuts had been decided early this week.

“As a Kmart employee, the price cuts are made on Mondays, so that’s the best time to grab a bargain!” she said.

‘I would assume it’s the same’ [nationwide] because they go into clearance on the website at the same time.’

Another Kmart employee added: ‘I also work at Kmart and trust me, this is 100 percent true’

In response to the video, some of Jessica’s fans confirmed that they will be testing the theory at their own local Kmart stores on Monday.

“I need those glasses for 20 cents,” one woman said.

“It’s run to Kmart o’clock!” said another.

A third added: ‘I know what we’re going to do this weekend!’