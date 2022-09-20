Kmart customers shocked by September Christmas display

<!–

Despite Christmas being more than three months away, Kmart has already started selling holiday decorations.

A Reddit user shared a photo on Sept. 10 of shelves lined with Christmas trees and decorations, sparking a debate online.

‘How early is too early to start selling Christmas decorations?’ the user wrote, with many questioning whether September is ‘too early’ to release the festive products.

Vote Is September too early to sell Christmas products?

‘Absolutely ridiculous. What the hell,’ one person commented.

Another added: ‘Seriously? It’s not Christmas time yet, the spooky season.’

But others didn’t seem too surprised, saying Christmas decorations are released every September.

“It was around this time last year that they started selling Christmas stuff,” one person wrote.

“The market only cares about demand. If people buy, they sell,” commented another.

Some Reddit users seemed perfectly happy with the new product line.

‘I’m okay with this. Some people like to start buying their Christmas stuff early so they can spread the cost over a few months, rather than plunking down a big chunk of cash at the end of November,’ added another.

A former Kmart employee also jumped into the conversation and provided some clarity.

‘Worked at Kmart for a few years, it happens at the same time every year. Halloween and Christmas stock come in at the same time,’ the former employee wrote.

‘Bigs have no control over it, so they have to turn it off or it’s taking up valuable space out there. Christmas music starts in the store in mid-October.’

In August, customers also noticed that Costco began selling Christmas products more than four months before the holiday.

Mum-of-two Mykayla spotted the purchase in Ringwood, Victoria and shared the pictures to a Christmas-themed Facebook group.

While some were keen to get a deal in advance, others slammed the early stocking as ‘pure madness’ and a ‘money grab’.

Photos show Christmas trees displayed alongside Disney Mickey Mouse Nutcracker statues, priced at $119.99 for a set of two.

‘None! I’m not ready for Christmas yet,’ one person commented, not sounding pleased.

But another wrote: ‘This makes me so happy, I can’t wait to decorate again.’

Others found it amusing that Christmas products were readily available four months before the big day.

The large Christmas tree, which is almost 3 meters tall, also sells for a whopping $1199.99.

Those who wish to shop at Costco require a membership.