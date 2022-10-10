Klopp’s worrying update as Diaz ‘leaves on crutches’ and Alexander-Arnold ‘not good’

Things are going from bad to worse for two-star Liverpool leaving the Emirates Stadium with worrying injuries.

Jürgen Klopp’s side came from behind against Arsenal twice but still lost the game when Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to take a 3-2 win.

Getty Diaz will undergo a scan of his knee injury to learn the full extent

It continued their poor start to the season, with the Reds winning just two of their first eight games.

To make matters worse, both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold seem ready for spells on the sidelines.

Diaz had to be substituted for half time with an apparent knee injury, while Alexander-Arnold did not return for the second half due to an ankle problem.

Diaz then left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace.

Liverpool boss Klopp then gave a dismal assessment of the pair’s injuries.

He told his press conference after the game: “Lucho [Diaz] we had to change sooner [half-time]. [It’s] something with the knee, not good.

Getty Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in a challenge with Gabriel Martinelli

Getty Injury of Alexander-Arnold was not good according to Klopp

“He will undergo a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea the size and on top of that Trent is bad with the ankle too.

“[He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, left when he could have played. He was in too much pain, it started to swell right away, so we’ll have to see.”

Liverpool are already 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, while they face reigning champions Man City on Sunday at Anfield.