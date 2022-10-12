Klopp’s sarcastic Hamann comments ‘uncalled for’ says ex-Liverpool teammate Murphy

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy says Jurgen Klopp was not okay with his comments about former Reds team-mates Dietmar Hamann.

The Anfield boss responded with a sarcastic comment to Hamann during his recent interview on talkSPORT, where the Champions League winning midfielder said Liverpool have lost their signature energy.

Hamann said the Reds team looks “tired”, “pedestrian”, “flat” and said he is “not sure where the spark will come from” as they are 10th in the Premier League table with only two wins from their first eight games this season.

He also noted that Arsenal were ‘everything Liverpool was four or five years ago’ in their 3-2 win over the Merseysiders last weekend, which doomed the Reds to their worst start in 10 years.

A journalist at Klopp’s press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League trip to meet Rangers at Ibrox used Hamann’s comments to put a question to the Liverpool boss, who then lashed out at the former Reds ace.

“Who said that? Hamann? Oh great, he’s a fantastic resource, respected everywhere,” Klopp said sarcastically.

“Yes [he’s a former Liverpool midfielder] – that doesn’t give you the right to say what you want, especially if you have no idea.”

Klopp’s own reaction sparked further backlash from fans and talkSPORT pundits such as Gabby Agbonlahor, who called the manager “a petulant kid”, while Ally McCoist said the German was “wrong”.

Murphy believes Klopp was honest in his response to the journalist. He accused him of using Hamann’s comments in a loaded way and told him to “ask your own question.”

But the former midfielder admitted he regretted Klopp’s comments to his old friend.

“The part about how he reacted to Dietmar Hamann in the first place saying, ‘Oh a fantastic resource, respected everywhere’, in a sarcastic way, I think that was inappropriate,” Murphy told White and Jordan.

“I don’t think that was necessary. Jurgen Klopp is much more intelligent than that and he doesn’t have to get riled up by comments from former players.

“He’s frustrated, he’s on edge. I think he could have handled that better and just kept going.

“What he doesn’t want to do every week is go to press conferences and start responding to” what former Liverpool players have said, because you will always find someone who says something negative.

“Dietmar is a friend of mine and he’s a fantastic guy, and he’s very honest, but I find it strange, I don’t know why he said ‘five years ago’ – Liverpool played that football last season. ‘Until this season. ‘ he should have said.

“But what he said wasn’t particularly wrong, but Klopp is tense, he’s fickle. He’s not happy with what he sees, he wants to do better and he comes in front of the press and is excited and says things that he probably looks back on. and thinks, “Why did I react to that?”

“I don’t think he would be ashamed of it, but he should have taken it better.

“Dietmar has a right to think what he thinks, he is a Champions League winner for Liverpool.

“But I don’t think the journalist should have quoted Hamann, that’s my opinion. I think the journalist should be better than that, more intelligent than that.

“I loved what Klopp said about ‘asking your own question’ – he would have known what Hamann was saying.

“I thought what he said to the journalist was correct, but in terms of reaction to Dietmar, I think he could have handled that much better.”