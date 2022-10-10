Klopp says Liverpool ‘are not in the title race’ and admits ‘deeper concerns’

Liverpool are “not in the title race” and not even close to aiming for it, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German has also admitted he has “deep concerns” this season, but he is looking to work with his team to get through their disappointing start to the season together.

Getty Klopp said his team is going through a tough time

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Arsenal on Sunday, leaving them in tenth place in the league table with no win in the league since late August – their worst start in the Premier League in a decade.

The Gunners’ victory returned them to the top of the league, with Bukayo Saka’s penalty sealing all three points.

Meanwhile, the Reds seem a long way from the team that nearly took Manchester City to the title last season – and Klopp knows that, as he admitted his squad is nothing like title contenders.

Speaking after his side’s defeat in North London, Klopp laughed: “We are not in the title race. It’s naive to sit here and think we’re almost there.

“We are having problems at the moment, but of course [they are] the team in form, the leader of the table, but [we had] huge problems today.

“I think even in a really bad situation for us, with early changes and things like this, there are real problems and that’s the truth for us.”

getty Liverpool have won just two league games this season

Liverpool have faced a number of injury problems this season, with left-back Andy Robertson having been out since early September and Arthur Melo being sidelined for months in need of surgery.

In addition, Klopp then lost right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and winger Luis Diaz at the Emirates, with both stars having to be withdrawn for the second half.

And Klopp suggested these issues and other issues that come into play during his side’s scoreless run in the competition, rather than the formation tweak that has been adopted.

“I think the goals we conceded have nothing to do with the system,” Klopp said.

Getty Liverpool scored two goals in the Emirates via Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino, but it wasn’t enough to beat Arsenal

“Do I have deeper concerns? Yes, of course I’m not happy, how can I? [be]?

“We are in a difficult moment and we want to get through this together. That’s what we’re working on.”