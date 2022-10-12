Klopp jokes he’ll get drunk after Liverpool win but knows City will be very different

Jurgen Klopp joked that he would probably get drunk celebrating Liverpool’s thumping 7-1 win over Rangers in the Champions League.

Liverpool secured their first away win of the season when they came back from behind Ibrox in a game that saw Roberto Firmino score twice and Mohamed Salah score the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history.

Getty This was much more like Liverpool. But they have a much bigger test this weekend

It was a beautiful evening on what was a far from great season, but a known problem arose for the Reds in Glasgow.

Scott Arfield opened the scoring for Rangers, meaning Liverpool have fallen behind in nine of their 12 games this season, and 15 in their last 19 encounters since the end of last season.

They had enough quality to come back into the game and take a stunning win, but Klopp, who revealed the tradition of the team having a beer to celebrate after winning an away game, admitted things were this weekend will be different.

Amid his joke about getting drunk, there was a hint of seriousness in his words with Liverpool hosting reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at their next meeting on Sunday.

Speaking of the win, Klopp said: “It has definitely changed the mood, it’s completely different.

“Usually we drink a beer after winning away games, it’s been so long since I’m probably drunk after an away game!

AFP Klopp was in a much better mood after the game

“It’s good, but we all know who we welcome on Sunday and this is going to be a different game, but it’s better to go into a game with the feeling we have tonight than any other.”

Meanwhile, Jason Cundy of talkSPORT believes this is an issue that needs to be resolved ASAP.

Cundy told The Sports Bar: “There is no doubt that they are struggling at the moment and they continue to concede the first goal – they have to stop that.

“We saw recently what happened to Brighton, they went 2-0 up and started playing with a swagger and Liverpool, because they conceded the first goal, have to keep chasing the game.

Getty A great win for Liverpool, but they need to fix their game start problems

“Liverpool at their best, where they have you where they want you is when they are 1-0 up and you have to chase the game.

“Those games there, there are very few where Liverpool like to be.

“Last season they went 1-0 and 2-0 in the Champions League and eliminated teams. That doesn’t happen now and there is a problem, stop conceding the first goal.

“When you played against Liverpool a year and a half ago, you were afraid… they have to get that back, especially at Anfield. They’ve lost that.”