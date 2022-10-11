Klopp hits back at Hamann comments on talkSPORT that Liverpool lack ‘a spark’
Manager Jurgen Klopp reacted angrily when asked about recent comments from ex-Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann on talkSPORT.
The Reds started the season badly with their 3-2 defeat at Arsenal, marking their worst start in a decade.
After the defeat, former Liverpool player Hamann told talkSPORT on Monday: “I think as a big team you are always in transition, but they have been at the peak of their capabilities for the past three or four years.
“What they achieved and what they did last year has been unparalleled. I don’t think that will be achieved again, to be within seven days of winning all four trophies and I think psychologically it would always be difficult this season.
“If you look yesterday, Arsenal in the second half was everything Liverpool was four or five years ago. They were breathtakingly forward. Every time they went forward, you felt something was going to happen.
“This Liverpool team looks tired, they look pedestrian and they just look flat. I’m not sure where the spark comes from as they have won games in the past, of course they have Rangers a few days ago defeated, but they are clearly much better than Rangers.
“I trust they know where the spark comes from, but is this the end of an era? I wouldn’t write them off, but my imagination doesn’t show me where the spark will come from in the coming weeks.”
At the press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League game at Rangers, Klopp was asked about Hamann’s comments about the team lacking spark.
It’s safe to say the comments didn’t sit well with Klopp, who replied: “Oh great, he’s a fantastic resource! Respected everywhere!”
When told that Hamann used to play for Liverpool, Klopp added: “That doesn’t give you the right to say what you want, especially if you have no idea.”
Klopp continued: “I actually think Didi Hamann doesn’t deserve you to use his sentence to ask me a question. Do me a favor and ask your own question.
“Try to ask the question without having to use the word ‘spark’, that’s the challenge!”
When asked by the same reporter about what Liverpool need to do to get some momentum, Klopp replied: “We have to keep fighting, it won’t happen overnight…”
Those battles will continue as the Reds travel to Ibrox for a massive Champions League clash against Rangers
