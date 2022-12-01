Klinsmann leads FIFA team analyzing World Cup on the road

For free real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free emails with the latest news

The black SUV packed with football fans wearing Lionel Messi shirts pulls up next to a vehicle with the World Cup logo, both creeping forward into the nighttime traffic after leaving Argentina’s match against Poland.

Two men in the Jeep Wrangler with Bahrain license plates watch, waving and smiling after watching Messi play in the 2-0 win, but oblivious to the legendary occupants in the back of the van.

Jurgen Klinsmann, Faryd Mondragón and Cha Du-ri.

One of them is a World Cup winner. Together they were selected for eight World Cup tournaments. In total, they played 235 matches for Germany, Colombia and South Korea.

And now they’re on the same broadcast team, making quick-response podcasts that break down the team’s tactics and strategy as they drive to the next stadium or back to their hotel in the posh Pearl district.

The data-driven analysis is so fresh that about 20 minutes after the final whistle at Stadium 974, the FIFA vehicle is loaded with microphones prepared and recording.

The Associated Press joined one of FIFA’s podcast squads – three football greats and three expert performance analysts – as they made their first version of the Argentina-Poland match for what will become FIFA’s official World Cup tactical history in Qatar.

The privileged access to the media even extended to Mondragón who relinquished his usual seat next to their regular driver.

“The goalkeeper has to be in the front because he’s the biggest,” said Klinsmann, who took up the middle seat of the middle row for this drive – a hub of the crosstalk with a clear view of the road ahead.

A World Cup winner with West Germany in 1990 and twice a World Cup coach – with Germany in 2006 and the United States in 2014 – Klinsmann is the de facto leader of this broadcasting team. It has easy camaraderie.

There’s a running joke about “soccer versus soccer” language and Klinsmann polls the AP about “shin guards or shin guards?” He is clearly a man of “shin guards” and shin guards’ reply draws cheers from the British contingent.

Shooting begins after the van drives over the parking lot’s speed bumps and the eight-seater enters the Ras Abu Abboud Expressway.

The conversation is clear and collegial. All six contribute against an atmospheric backdrop of soft clicks from the car’s turn signal and Mondragón’s ringtone. It beeps twice before muting down a call from a Colombian TV station that wants it on screen.

The 10-minute conversation ends with you still standing in the twisting traffic jam, all illuminated by the interior lights as someone in neighboring vehicles lifts their gaze from their phones. They do not.

Klinsmann says fans “sometimes wave” to the three players, as Mondragon taps the passenger-side window and jokes, “It’s bulletproof.”

Leaving the stadium was different as all three patiently posed for selfies with fans as they walked down three flights of stairs after leaving their long desks at the front of the media gallery.

The FIFA technical team has a high-tech operation. Each uses an Apple tablet to watch games from cameras on wide-angle vantage points on the centerline and behind each goal. A vertical panel on the screen contains clips of key actions and tactical insight.

The FIFA data expert shares instant analysis that can also be given to official broadcasters.

FIFA has committed to publishing large amounts of data within four hours of each match. It is processed by a team of analysts working in Great Britain, a World Cup debut project to inform and educate fans and coaches around the world.

The bigger picture is the FIFA Training Center website, a free resource to train coaches in all 211 member countries. It is overseen by Arsène Wenger, who once coached Klinsmann in Monaco.

“The wish on FIFA’s side was: ‘Help us understand what is really relevant,'” Klinsmann said. “For the younger generation it’s not a problem, but for us it’s, ‘Okay, how do we connect all this data with all the metrics. Does it make sense?’

“We clash a bit, the data guys with the football guys. We keep learning.”

FIFA has made all podcasts, video clips and training exercises freely available. Even for those passengers stuck in traffic with their phones.

