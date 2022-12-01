KLGadgetGuy Holiday Gift Guide for 2022: Smartphone Edition

It has been an interesting 2022 for smartphones, we have been spoilt with so many choices and seeing at least two new models every month. As we celebrate the holidays and end the year with a bang, there’s no better time to look into this year’s smartphones as many of them have received discounts off their usual prices, so here’s our holiday gift guide on a list of smartphones to reward yourself or gift to your friends and family.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Although Samsung’s latest foldables are rather enticing, there’s no denying that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best flagship Android phones in the market if you prefer a more conventional form factor, it offers a stellar quad camera system that not many can match with, a built-in S Pen for drawing art and scribbling notes, and a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

At this time of writing, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can be had for as low as RM4549 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, but we highly recommend getting the 256GB storage model if you can.

Xiaomi 12T Pro

With a 200MP imaging system, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is an excellent travel camera phone as I have detailed in this recent write up, it also has ample power for games with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support for a heavy workday. On top of that, the Xiaomi 12T Pro comes with harman/kardon tuned stereo speakers and a 6.67-inch 1220p CrystalRes AMOLED display, which is something hard to come by for under RM3,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung made quite a statement with the Z Flip4 this year, although it looks very similar to its predecessor, it has a slimmer hinge that makes it lighter to carry and Samsung even managed to fit in a larger 3700mAh battery, the Z Flip 4 also gains 25W fast charging and is powered by the more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it still retains a dual 12MP camera setup which works very well for taking travelling shots.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6D

Want more oomph for gaming on your smartphone? The ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6D are great choices to consider as they are equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ chipsets respectively, they have super responsive 165Hz displays, air gaming triggers, large 6000mAh batteries that easily lasts two days of regular use, and if you pick up their respective Ultimate editions, you get a cool LED display that you can customize to your liking.

POCO F4 GT

The ROG Phone 6 might be a little expensive for some, which is why we have hero devices like the POCO F4 GT, which is still quite a powerhouse for under RM2,000 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, you get a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, stereo speakers, 120W fast charging and physical game triggers that can do better at gaming than the ROG Phone 6’s air triggers.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

The Galaxy A73 5G ticks pretty much all the boxes of being a great sub RM2000 smartphone, it is very unfair to call it a mid-range device, because it has some hallmarks of a flagship phone, such as IP67 water and dust resistance, 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers, 108MP main camera with OIS, 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and a snappy Snapdragon 778G processor that can take on demanding Android game titles.

Honor 70

With licensed Google Mobile Services preinstalled, the Honor 70 is one of the most stylish Android phones that performs well and takes excellent pictures with its 54MP Sony IMX800 sensor, it has a beautiful curve 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4800mAh battery with 66W fast charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

iPhone 14 Pro

An iPhone can never go wrong as a gift. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max makes an excellent gift as it is the best iPhone ever produced by Apple, equipped with the power efficient yet speedy A16 Bionic chip and an all-new camera system, the iPhone 14 Pro delivers a refreshing user experience with the Dynamic Island, which works as a status bar for music, timers and more.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

If you are looking to experience 5G without breaking the bank and not wanting to miss out on features, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is a killer mid-range phone that challenges expensive flagship phones, it has a 6.67-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers, 108MP camera, 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and powered by an efficient Snapdragon 695 processor.

Infinix Hot 20

Just like its name, the Infinix Hot 20 is a truly ‘hot’ phone for what it brings to the table. At just RM599, this entry-level phone offers a large 6.81-inch display that refreshes at 90Hz, dual stereo speakers, an excellent 50MP main camera, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a rather powerful Mediatek Helio G85 processor mated to 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

