WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Klay Thompson, Warriors in ‘wait-and-see mode’ on extension?

Sports
By Merry
Anthony Slater on Klay Thompson: He is now also eligible for extension. He’s the fourth of these really big pillars that could have come to a contract. That didn’t really happen. There has been no buzz about that. He has a big deal this year around $41 million. He is in wait-and-see mode. He wants to see if he can play himself in another big deal. The training staff has told him that the second year of an Achilles tendon or ACL is usually the better season than the first year. He had a good final. He defended better than in the playoffs. The shot is still there. He can’t defend Ja Morant like he did when he was 28. Lateral speed is undermined by the injuries. He is a local legend. This fanbase doesn’t want to see Klay Thompson wear another jersey. They are so far removed from him as a free agent, and so many decisions have to be made with Poole, Wiggins and Draymond. I think they are in wait and see mode. What will Klay look like in two years? I don’t think anyone knows. He wants to prove that he is somewhere near where he would be.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will both play and start the final preseason game tomorrow. This means that Jordan Poole will move to the bank.
Kerr expects Thompson to play for about 15-18 minutes. – 4.40 pm

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play in the Warriors’ preseason finale tomorrow. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney next to them in the starting lineup. Jordan Poole off the couch. – 16:38

Kevin Durant on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole Ive never
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas

There are three levels of NBA stars 🏀1665246294 909 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions in terms of endorsement revenue 💵💵💵:
• LeBron at ~$75 million
• Steph/KD/Giannis for ~$45M
• Russ/Klay/Lady/Harden for ~$20M
Complete Top 15 Highest Paid NBA Players List: pic.twitter.com/CZM36SfIis9:00 am

1665683034 937 Kevin Durant on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole Ive never
Suns deemed Cameron Johnson off limits in Kevin Durant trade
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors have ever faced. I think Durant gets injured in the final and Klay gets injured twice in second and third place. – 10:28 am

1665353337 3 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Warriors, excluding Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins and Green, lead the Blazers 60-41, shooting 57.9% from the field. In the second quarter. – 22:58

1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors: Andre Iguodala eliminated from season start, Klay Thompson could play on Friday mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war…10:33 PM

1665426787 193 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Some notes on Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors aim for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut on Friday
• Starters rest on Tuesday evening
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
pic.twitter.com/GZIQsKwWhT22:01

Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

30 seconds of straights by Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/4yxbZYSrXb21:22

1665540723 0 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson will not be playing tonight.
He made a scrimmage earlier today and Steve Kerr says he is hopeful that Thompson will play in their final preseason game on Friday. – 8:16 PM

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson scrambled earlier today. The Warriors are hopeful that he will make his preseason debut on Friday and be ready for the season opener vs. Lakers next week. – 8:16 PM

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Klay won’t be playing tonight. He did a little scrimmage today with the aim of playing on Friday. – 8:16 PM

1665540722 158 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson did some scrimming today.
He is not available tonight. The hope is that he will play in the last game of the Warriors’ preseason on Friday. 8:16 PM

Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Monte Poole @MontePoolNBCS

No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. nuggets – 8:16 PM

1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

No Klay Thompson tonight. Warriors hopes he will play tomorrow. He got some scrimmage today, Kerr said. – 8:15 pm

1665426787 193 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors hope Klay Thompson will play Friday, says Steve Kerr. – 8:15 pm

1665244650 915 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I’ll let it drive me through.”
Klay Thompson says: @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how it doesn’t motivate him to make the NBA’s Top 75
Heard @Golden State Warriors Seasonal example NOW
pic.twitter.com/ykUo45b86X5:11 p.m.

More this storyline

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr confirms Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play in Friday’s preseason final against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole returns to the bench. -through Twitter @CjHolmes22 / October 13, 2022

Monte Poole: Klay Thompson returns tomorrow against Nuggets. Expected to play 15-18 minutes in preseason debut for Warriors -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / October 13, 2022

“I was told that the Warriors place great importance on the fact that opening night is also ring night and putting up the Warriors’ 2022 championship flag,” Woj said. “They just weren’t going to measure that as a suspension from one of the 82 games. That if this incident had ended up in the middle of the regular season, there would probably be a suspension. If the Warriors weren’t defending champions and were just playing a regular opening night, there could very well be a suspension. But simply, Golden State didn’t want to punish Draymond Green so much that he would miss opening night, where he would get his fourth ring with the Warriors, and seeing his fourth banner during his tenure with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry brought to the rafters. ” -through Linking Points / October 12, 2022

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More