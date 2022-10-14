Klay Thompson, Warriors in ‘wait-and-see mode’ on extension?
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will both play and start the final preseason game tomorrow. This means that Jordan Poole will move to the bank.
Kerr expects Thompson to play for about 15-18 minutes. – 4.40 pm
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play in the Warriors’ preseason finale tomorrow. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney next to them in the starting lineup. Jordan Poole off the couch. – 16:38
There are three levels of NBA stars 🏀 in terms of endorsement revenue 💵💵💵:
• LeBron at ~$75 million
• Steph/KD/Giannis for ~$45M
• Russ/Klay/Lady/Harden for ~$20M
Complete Top 15 Highest Paid NBA Players List: pic.twitter.com/CZM36SfIis – 9:00 am
Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors have ever faced. I think Durant gets injured in the final and Klay gets injured twice in second and third place. – 10:28 am
The Warriors, excluding Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins and Green, lead the Blazers 60-41, shooting 57.9% from the field. In the second quarter. – 22:58
Warriors: Andre Iguodala eliminated from season start, Klay Thompson could play on Friday mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:33 PM
Some notes on Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors aim for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut on Friday
• Starters rest on Tuesday evening
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
pic.twitter.com/GZIQsKwWhT – 22:01
30 seconds of straights by Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/4yxbZYSrXb – 21:22
Klay Thompson will not be playing tonight.
He made a scrimmage earlier today and Steve Kerr says he is hopeful that Thompson will play in their final preseason game on Friday. – 8:16 PM
Klay Thompson scrambled earlier today. The Warriors are hopeful that he will make his preseason debut on Friday and be ready for the season opener vs. Lakers next week. – 8:16 PM
Klay won’t be playing tonight. He did a little scrimmage today with the aim of playing on Friday. – 8:16 PM
Klay Thompson did some scrimming today.
He is not available tonight. The hope is that he will play in the last game of the Warriors’ preseason on Friday. 8:16 PM
No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. nuggets – 8:16 PM
No Klay Thompson tonight. Warriors hopes he will play tomorrow. He got some scrimmage today, Kerr said. – 8:15 pm
“I’ll let it drive me through.”
Klay Thompson says: @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how it doesn’t motivate him to make the NBA’s Top 75
Heard @Golden State Warriors Seasonal example NOW
pic.twitter.com/ykUo45b86X – 5:11 p.m.
More this storyline
CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr confirms Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play in Friday’s preseason final against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole returns to the bench. -through Twitter @CjHolmes22 / October 13, 2022
Monte Poole: Klay Thompson returns tomorrow against Nuggets. Expected to play 15-18 minutes in preseason debut for Warriors -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / October 13, 2022
“I was told that the Warriors place great importance on the fact that opening night is also ring night and putting up the Warriors’ 2022 championship flag,” Woj said. “They just weren’t going to measure that as a suspension from one of the 82 games. That if this incident had ended up in the middle of the regular season, there would probably be a suspension. If the Warriors weren’t defending champions and were just playing a regular opening night, there could very well be a suspension. But simply, Golden State didn’t want to punish Draymond Green so much that he would miss opening night, where he would get his fourth ring with the Warriors, and seeing his fourth banner during his tenure with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry brought to the rafters. ” -through Linking Points / October 12, 2022