Klay Thompson, Warriors in ‘wait-and-see mode’ on extension?

Anthony Slater on Klay Thompson: He is now also eligible for extension. He’s the fourth of these really big pillars that could have come to a contract. That didn’t really happen. There has been no buzz about that. He has a big deal this year around $41 million. He is in wait-and-see mode. He wants to see if he can play himself in another big deal. The training staff has told him that the second year of an Achilles tendon or ACL is usually the better season than the first year. He had a good final. He defended better than in the playoffs. The shot is still there. He can’t defend Ja Morant like he did when he was 28. Lateral speed is undermined by the injuries. He is a local legend. This fanbase doesn’t want to see Klay Thompson wear another jersey. They are so far removed from him as a free agent, and so many decisions have to be made with Poole, Wiggins and Draymond. I think they are in wait and see mode. What will Klay look like in two years? I don’t think anyone knows. He wants to prove that he is somewhere near where he would be.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype