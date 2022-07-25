Klay Thompson goes mad for brother Trayce’s clutch hit in LA Dodgers’ comeback win
Klay Thompson goes nuts over brother Trayce’s punch in LA Dodgers comeback win over San Francisco Giants as Golden State champion celebrates lavishly behind rivals dugout
- Klay Thompson couldn’t hide his excitement over his brother’s batting exploits
- Golden State Warriors star cheered on sibling Trayce with the LA Dodgers
- Trayce Thompson produced a crucial RBI single against Giants on Sunday
- The brothers come from an athletic family, which also includes former Lakers forward Mychael Thompson and Klay’s twin, Mychel, who played college hoops.
Klay Thompson is still over the moon after winning the NBA championship again this summer with the Golden State Warriors.
The four-time title winner is enjoying a well-deserved break after winning the final over the Boston Celtics and swapping the field for premium seats at Dodger Stadium.
Thompson cheered on brother Trayce as the Los Angeles Dodgers go up against the rival San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
Klay Thompson cheered on brother Trayce as LA Dodgers defeated San Francisco Giants on Sunday
Trayce Thompson produced a crucial RBI single against Giants on Sunday
Trayce Thompson delivered for his brother with an important RBI-single when the Dodgers came from behind and won 7-4 in the seventh inning.
Klay couldn’t hide his excitement over Trayce’s exploits and was filmed celebrating wildly behind the Giants’ dugout.
The shooting guard jumped up and down as he threw his fists in the air after his brother helped change the Dodgers’ fortunes.
Warriors star Klay Thompson is surrounded by fans as he watches his brother in action
The shooting guard signed shirts as he traded the field for off-season baseball seats
The win improved the Dodgers’ record to 64-30, as they are still among the favorites for the World Series. The club struggled in June, but ranks among the best baseball teams after being 24-6 in the last 30 games.
Thompson of the Warriors may have to find the time in October to support his brother.
The brothers aren’t the only athletes in the Thompson family.
Their father, Mychal Thompson of the Bahamas, won a few NBA titles while playing with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988, while Klay’s twin brother Mychel played college basketball at Pepperdine for a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.