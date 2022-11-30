Klarna doubles losses but eyes profitability

Klarna has insisted it is on the ‘road to profitability’ – despite losses more than doubling to £652m.

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, which has been criticized for luring young people into debt, said revenues were up 22 per cent year-to-date to £1.2 billion.

Despite the cost-of-living tightness, loan losses fell from 0.8 percent of money lent to shoppers in the second quarter of the year to 0.7 percent in the third quarter, it added.

Optimism: Klarna – founded by Sebastian Siemiatkowski (pictured) has been criticized for luring young people into debt

Yet the company was in the red in the first nine months of the year, as administrative spending rose from £751m a year earlier to £1.1bn.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the boss and co-founder, said: “Klarna has made tremendous progress on our path to profitability, which we expect to achieve monthly in the second half of 2023.”

He said the Swedish company, famous for its pink branding, was experiencing “massive growth” in the US.

But eyebrows have been raised about the future as large numbers of banks and even tech companies like Apple launch their own BNPL services.

Earlier this year, when it last tried to raise money, Klarna’s value was slashed by 85 per cent to £5.6bn from £38.3bn just 12 months earlier. In May, it cut 10 percent of its workforce, or about 700 people.

With Klarna, customers can split the cost of purchases into installments, or pay for a product purchased online after it arrives.

It partners with stores from fast fashion retailer Boohoo to home improvement companies and even food delivery services like Deliveroo.

Critics have castigated it because it encourages users, especially younger shoppers, to buy more than they can afford and pay it off at a later date.

But Klarna says it’s a better alternative to credit cards because customers don’t have to pay for late payments.

BNPL is now regulated by the city watchdog.

This summer, the Treasury said it would legislate next year to bring BNPL providers under the purview of the Financial Conduct Authority. Klarna is delighted with the move.

Siemiatkowski founded Klarna during business school in the early 2000s with his friends Niklas Adalberth and Victor Jacobsson, and at the beginning of the year was ranked No. 951 on the Forbes Billionaires Index with a net worth of £2.7 billion.

He’s off the list after the crash in Klarna’s value.