KL Rahul: ‘If we had the Impact Player rule here, I would have liked Kuldeep in the second innings’

India’s substitute captain KL Rahul admitted they had missed out on Kuldeep Yadav but did not regret the decision to leave him out for an extra fast bowler as a team has been selected for all five days and they felt that three fast bowlers were the right balance for the circumstances. in Mirpur.

Of the 36 wickets bowlers took in the Test (one was a run-out), only 11 went to fast bowlers and spinners took 25. In the second innings, Bangladesh managed to score more than in the first, leading India under extreme pressure with their three spinners in the fourth innings. The omission of Kuldeep, the Player of the Match in the final Test, was a subject of heated debate in the first innings, and it only raged further in the second.

Rahul was asked about the selection after the narrow three-wicket win. “If we had the Impact Player rule here like in the IPL, I would have loved to have Kuldeep in the second innings,” he said. “It was a difficult decision [on the first morning], knowing and understanding that he had just won the test for us. But seeing the pitch before the game and on the first day, we felt there will be assistance for both fast bowlers and spinners. With that in mind, we wanted to play the best balanced team we can. And that’s the call we made.

“I don’t regret that, and that was the right decision. When you see the 20 wickets we took, a lot of wickets [ten] even the fast bowlers took. They had a lot of help and there was a lot of inconsistent bouncing. In all these decisions we have taken into account the experience of playing here [Mirpur] in the ODIs. We played two [ODIs] here and we saw there was assistance for both spin and fast bowlers. If you understand that a test match lasts four or five days, you have to have both. You need a balanced attack and I think it was the right decision.”

Kuldeep Yadav was omitted from India’s XI after a Player-of-the-Match outing in the first Test•Associated Press

This roster is up for debate, but there’s no arguing – at least in terms of numbers – that India’s top four have been struggling with spin for some time. For the second World Test Championship cycle in a row, India goes into the final series, needing three wins out of four at home. Having lost just two Tests in the last ten years at home, India should still be the favourites, but even the team’s biggest fans aren’t too sure about their batting, especially against spin.

“Whatever the conditions be it seams or turns, batsmen will come out at the end of the day,” said Rahul when asked about the shakiness against spin. “If the pitch helps spinners, you end up with spinners. If it helps pitchers, you end up with seamers. We don’t think too much about just going to spinners or just fast bowlers.

“If it’s a pattern, you work with your coaches and you do the homework to see where things are wrong and correct them. As you said, we have four key exhibition games against Australia at home. “It’s very similar to how we played here. There will be a little bit of help with turning, and that’s a challenge for us as hitters to determine how early we can adapt. Each player is different and must find their own way. You trust the individual to make that choice.

“Australia will be prepared. They will study the conditions, the pitches. You try to do your best and after that no one has control over whatever happens. You accept what comes. The preparations and hard work are in our hands. You will never be perfect.” “Even if we play ‘just spin’ next month, it’s not a guarantee that we’ll make hundreds in every game against Australia. You just prepare with the right mindset, how hungry are you to perform for the team and that is important.” It’s exciting. The mistakes we made here, the experiences we gained here will come in handy. You go back and have that little bit of time to work on it.’

Every individual is different, but Rahul and Virat Kohli are under a little extra pressure due to their recent form. Rahul was asked how wise it would be to go straight to a high stakes test series and try to turn the tide there.

“Obviously we don’t start the game thinking about what we did before or what might happen next,” he said. “We want to do our best. Every opportunity we get we grab with both hands. Obviously after playing a few tests and after being recognized as one of…when the team looks to you to perform and you have that responsibility. That’s what’s on your mind. You want to give the best of yourself. That never changes, in any form, you want to perform for your team, for your country, play your role and do it so well possible.

KL Rahul averaged just 14.25 over four Test innings on the tour•AFP/Getty Images

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen. I’ve seen a bit of ups and downs in whatever cricket I’ve played and I know neither of those things take too long. You have to keep looking ahead and keep trying to get better, to improve. ” your skill and just keep looking forward to your next challenge. Of course, if you’re playing all three formats, it’s a bit tricky to just jump from one to the next.

“Personally I haven’t played Test Cricket in a while and it takes some time to get back into the groove and understand and get your mind back to the things you did well when you played well. That’s the challenge of playing at this level and in every format you play every format is a challenge to how quickly you can adapt and get your mind back to the right things to do that’s something that excites me yes appearances in this series are not great. I can accept that. I tried my best and it didn’t work out. But I always look ahead and see what I can do better next time.”

Looking back, however, Rahul looks back on the Bangladesh tour with satisfaction. “Really good series. Lots of good experiences, learned a lot, losing the ODI series wasn’t the best. But sometimes a series loss teaches you a lot about where you stand as a team and as individuals. That’s really important for us down the road to a 50-over World Cup.

“Even the Test series, it was hard fought. Bangladesh played really, really good cricket. They challenged us a lot, even today. The best way to end the series. They made it very difficult and they were in the game for the first 30-32 overs and then [R] Ashwin and Shreyas [Iyer] raised their hands and did the work for us. It’s been a brilliant tour. The next time we come back here, whoever played here will learn the lessons and be better prepared.”