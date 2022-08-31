KKK plaque and Confederate symbols at prestigious West Point should be removed, panel demands

A congressional committee has said a bronze Ku Klux Klan plaque and relics of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee hanging at West Point’s prestigious military academy should be removed.

The request from the Naming Commission, which is tasked with reviewing and modifying military assets commemorating the Confederate figures, was aired in a report released Monday by the agency.

In addition to West Point — the nation’s oldest and most respected service academy, located in Upstate New York — the report also saw the committee delve into the US Naval Academy in Maryland and demand that multiple facilities at the school be renamed next year.

However, the committee admitted that it would not advocate the removal of the KKK decoration – which adorns the entrance to the Bartlett Hall Science Center – due to the fact that it is not affiliated with the rebel army and is therefore outside its jurisdiction. .

That sentiment has since sparked outrage across the country, with Americans demanding why the awakened government body can nix names related to their country’s history but still lack the authority to pull off an overtly racist artifact.

However, the Congress Naming Commission, tasked with reviewing and modifying military assets that commemorate Confederate figures, would not request that a bronze plaque paying tribute to the Ku Klux Klan be placed at one of the campus entrances (pictured). removed due to content unrelated to the Confederacy or the American Civil War

In total, seven Defense Department assets were flagged for renaming at West Point in the report. Five of them are named after Lee, who led the Confederate Army during the Civil War, as well as several other locations on the storied campus.

Another three assets were marked at the Annapolis Naval Academy for renaming.

The commission, which earlier this year pushed for the renaming of nine army bases named after Confederate generals, would cost an estimated $21 million, but has not yet commented on the resistance.

Following the release of the report Monday, several citizens expressed disgust at the KKK decoration bureau’s do-nothing approach — and the fact that it has lasted so long.

“That’s a good idea,” one Twitter user clipped the committee’s half-hearted proposal when it came to the sign, which shows a hooded and cape man holding a rifle, with the hate organization’s name prominently underneath.

“That should have been demolished years ago.”

Another internet user joked about the government agency’s inability to address a problem that should be an easy solution because it is entrenched in the channels of US bureaucracy.

“How many layers of command does it take to decide that a KKK plaque at West Point is wrong and should be removed ASAP?” the observer wrote sarcastically.

The committee also called for the relocation or removal of a portrait of Lee in full Confederate garb, prominently displayed in one of the academy’s buildings.

In addition to the seven DOD assets marked for renaming at West Point – including a barracks and a children’s development center – to rename another five buildings, roads and gates named after Lee and other Confederate leaders

Another onlooker stated that, despite usually being against vigilant government agencies renaming sites and structures associated with periods of American history, this case should be a no-brainer.

“You know, normally I’m against taking down statues, plaques, etc. But in this case I’d make an exception.

“Basic reasoning is,” the commentator continued, “most of the other people who have monuments or plaques were complex and did good (or at least great) things, as well as bad.”

He then stated, “KKK only stood for one thing.”

The three assets highlighted at the Naval Academy, meanwhile, include a technical building and the Chief Inspector’s quarters.

In addition to these structures and assets, the committee also called for the relocation or removal of a portrait of Lee in full Confederate garb, prominently displayed in one of the academy’s buildings.

Lee’s portrait, the committee wrote, is among the “paraphernalia” it has “unanimously” recommended for removal — as well as several other portraits of “persons who have voluntarily served” under him, which they say should be discarded.

It was also proposed to remove an engraved quote from Lee that was near a prominent printout of the West Point Honor Code: “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do.”

West Point – the country’s oldest military academy – has yet to comment on the proposed changes, which were leveled off Monday

Another display featuring Lee and three other Confederate soldiers was marked for modification.

“Lee’s armies were responsible for the deaths of more American soldiers than practically any other enemy in our nation’s history,” the commission wrote in the report, citing the 360,222 Union soldiers who died in the four-year conflict.

But when the subject of the Ku Klux Klan came up — a group responsible for the lynching of thousands of African Americans and other minorities since its inception immediately after the Civil War — the committee was much less forward-thinking and asked the DOD to create the rules for handling such assets.

‘This marker is outside the Commission’s remit; however, there are clear links between the KKK and the Confederation,” the commission wrote.

The suggestions for both schools, they added, would cost taxpayers about $425,000.

The brutal demands come as part of a wider effort by the commission to remove the names of Southerners who fought against the US during the Civil War, ranging from the country’s many military bases, schools and other DOD assets.

The committee’s final recommendations, including cost estimates for the proposed costly adjustments, are expected to be submitted to the House and Senate Armed Forces Committees by Oct. 1.

However, before they are signed, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Congress must sign them before they can take effect.

Ahead of the October deadline, the eight-member panel is poised to release a third report of its final findings regarding the renaming of other DOD assets that didn’t make it into the agency’s first two reports.

The first report, published in May, called for the renaming of nine army bases that pay tribute to several Confederate generals. The move would cost an estimated $21 million, according to the committee.