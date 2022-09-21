KJP: Biden didn’t mean pandemic was over, was walking through car show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden did not think the pandemic is “over,” when he said so during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday.

“So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, the 60 Minutes interview, when he made those comments, he was walking through the Detroit auto show, the halls of the Detroit auto show, and he was looking around,” she explained on Morning Joe. ‘We have to remember that the last time they had that event was three years ago.’

Jean-Pierre also pointed to the United Nations General Assembly, which Biden will address later this morning, noting that the fundraiser hadn’t been an entirely in-person event in three years.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden did not think the pandemic is “over,” when he said so during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday.

President Joe Biden was ‘walking through the Detroit auto show’ when he made the COVID comments, Jean-Pierre said, noting that it was the first time in three years that the auto show had taken place because ‘we are now prepared’ for how to deal with the pandemic

“We’re in a different time,” she said. ‘We are now prepared. We know how to deal with this pandemic. It’s now more manageable,’ she said, crediting the Biden White House for the change.

Biden’s comment to 60 Minutes raised eyebrows, including from his top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Monday, Fauci argued ‘we’re not where we need to be if we’re going to be able to, quote,’ ‘live with the virus’ because we know we’re not going to eradicate that.’

“We only did it with one virus, which is smallpox, and it was very different because smallpox doesn’t change from year to year, or decade to decade, or even century to century,” Fauci continued. “And we have vaccines and infections that provide immunity that lasts for decades and possibly a lifetime.”

According to Fauci, the US was still under-vaccinated for COVID.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that the US is ‘not where we need to be’ on COVID because there is a ‘lack of uniform acceptance of the interventions’ like vaccines

“How we respond and how we are prepared for the development of these variants is going to depend on us,” he said. “And that comes to the other conflicting aspect of this — is the lack of uniform acceptance of the interventions that are available to us in this country, where even now, more than two years, close to three years into the outbreak, we have only 67 percent of our population is vaccinated, and only half of them have received a single boost.’

Fauci noted how the US is still seeing an average of 400 deaths per day due to COVID-19.

Fauci is scheduled to speak publicly on Wednesday at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, DC

In addition to Biden’s remarks about the coronavirus, the West Wing has also had to answer questions about the president’s affirmative response to whether he would put American boots on the ground if China attacked Taiwan.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden had been asked a “hypothetical question” and his tough words on China did not represent a change in US policy.