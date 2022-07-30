KJ Apa doesn’t look like this anymore! Riverdale star debuts VERY different hairstyle

Riverdale has concluded its sixth season and one of the show’s beloved stars, star KJ Apa, has already given himself a fresh new look for his spare time.

On Friday, the 25-year-old actor showed off his shaved head in an Instagram post, after clipping off his usually long, dyed orange locks.

The buzzcut looks very different for the star, who called his new do a “Reset” in the caption next to the image.

Riverdale has completed its sixth season and one of the show’s beloved stars, star KJ Apa (pictured), has already given himself a fresh new look for his spare time. On Friday, the 25-year-old actor showed off his shaved head in an Instagram post captioned ‘Reset’

He received much praise for his appearance, with actress Molly Ringwald commenting, ‘OMG. I love!’ and Vanessa Morgan add ‘Love!’

KJ has previously said that the one thing he won’t miss about the show is “the red hair,” adding, “I’m not going to miss dyeing my hair every week, bleaching my hair.”

The Riverdale’s seventh and final season is set to arrive in 2023, and KJ is already making plans for his post-Riverdale life.

He has clipped off his usually long dyed orange locks, as seen earlier this year

Born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, the actor starred on the New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street before landing the role of Archie Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale after a global talent search.

Apa revealed to US Weekly during the CW says in May that he plans to return to New Zealand later this year… and he wants to convince partner Clara Berry to move there permanently with their eight-month-old son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

‘I’m going back’ [to New Zealand]. Yes, 100%. I’m going back this year,” Apa said, adding that he wants to show his son his homeland with 28-year-old Berry, whom he married in 2020.

KJ has previously said that the one thing he won’t miss about the show is “the red hair,” adding, “I’m not going to miss dyeing my hair every week, bleaching my hair.” Depicted in a scene from Riverdale

“I want my son to get to know his family there. I have to convince my girl to think about moving there. Maybe,” he added.

“It’s a long way from anywhere, but I definitely want to go back,” Apa clarified.

He has been romantically involved with French model Berry since 2020, and in September 2021 they welcomed son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

The actor has not been home to New Zealand for three years due to strict travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

The seventh and final season of Riverdale is coming in 2023 and KJ is already making plans for his life after Riverdale. Pictured on the show alongside Camila Mendes

The CW renewed Riverdale for season 7 in March, but revealed in May that it would be its last season.

“I think a few of us saw it coming,” Apa said, pointing out that the cast had no say in the decision.

“I can’t speak for anyone else but I will be very sad to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to our sets, to our crew,” he added.

‘I’m going back’ [to New Zealand]. Yes, 100%. I’m going back this year,” said Apa, who was born in Auckland, adding that he wants to show his son his homeland with 28-year-old Berry, whom he married in 2020.

“It’s exciting and it’s sad, you know, because we made so many memories of this show. I have a child now,’ he said.

“I’ve been through so much in the last six years and I know everyone has been through it. Yes, growing up a lot in the past six years,” he added.

He added that he was “very lucky” to have a job as Riverdale, adding that he has “days off here and there” and that he is “lucky to spend time with my family.” .