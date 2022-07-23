Kiwi Tour de France rider LOSES IT after shocking brain snap by support car and bike made him crash

Tour de France veteran Jack Bauer was left furious after a media motorcycle cut the Kiwi, forcing the cyclist into a horrific crash into the back of a car window.

The 37-year-old yelled at the motorcyclist as he drove through a picturesque village street in southern France on his way to Hautacam, 50km north of the Spanish border.

The cyclist who has been the best cyclist in his career to finish 10th at each stage of the tour was launched in the back of a UAE Emirates car after a media motorbike got stuck in Bauer’s hole due to the sudden obstacle.

Part of an eight-man crew, the seven-time tourer slammed into the tarmac after his bike rolled over the road, immediately putting his hands on his head, knowing the accident was a stupid mistake.

“Oh my god, is this the first Tour de France you’ve ridden,” Bauer yelled after the bizarre act.

“It was such a steep slope that the brakes didn’t help much so it was either going left and hitting a building or holding the track and hitting the UAE’s car,” he told Cycling Weekly.

“I hit the Shimano car a few days ago and I know how soft the panels of a car are compared to a road or a building. That’s not really a joke.’

Bauer was battered and bruised after finishing stage 18 of the tour, racing 143 kilometers between Lourdes and Hautacam in the Pyrenees mountains

His taillight exploded in the crash, while the rear of the car was dented as the cyclist refused to give up free speed coming down a useful slope.

Bauer is in 127th place after 18 stages and the hard blow took him further away from the pack and his BikeExchange teammates.

Just before the Kiwis kerfuffle, Dutch cyclist Nils Eekhoff was thrown on the same part of his bike when another media engine stopped in front of him.

Bauer received medical attention from his team doctor after the fall and was allowed to finish the stage with 95 kilometers to go – more than 36 minutes after stage winner Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line.

Both engines that caused the accidents were removed from the tour as they compromised the safety of the race.

Bauer, 37, (right) starts the incline on stage 18 of the Tour de France, which ends this Sunday

25-year-old Danish cannon Vingegaard extended his lead in the yellow jersey over Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

In 2013, Bauer suffered facial injuries after a horrific crash on stage 19 of the tour.

Cycling for Team Garmin-Sharp, the New Zealander lost control of his bike and ended up in a barbed wire fence.

The crash occurred on the way down the Col de la Madeleine and he was unable to get back on his bike and continue riding as he withdrew from the remainder of the Tour.