Kitten found with its head stuck in a glass bowl is dubbed Buzz Lightyear by rescuers 

We have all gotten ourselves into some sticky situations in our lives or found ourselves in some confined spaces.

But perhaps no one has been quite as unlucky or felt as needy as a kitten found with its head stuck in a glass bowl, which was dubbed Buzz Lightyear by rescuers.

The unlucky six-month-old cat was spotted wandering around the Fall River neighborhood of Massachusetts – while stuck.

A nearby resident in the 200 block of Danforth Street contacted Fall River Animal Control.

They lured the cat, whom they named Buzz Lightyear, and her siblings into a trap using some food.

Then the ARL Field Services agent was able to remove the glass jar and handle the kitten.

Rescuers took Buzz Lightyear to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

She was dirty from living on the streets, but was found to be in good health and received vaccines and spay operations.

Buzz took some time to learn to trust people, but has now settled into his new surroundings and is now available for adoption.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Field Services said they worked with Fall River Animal Control to rescue her.

The ARL found a previously unknown colony of cats while rescuing Buzz, and they will begin capturing others to give them medical attention and surgery.

They will also assess behavior to possibly place other cats from the colony in loving homes.