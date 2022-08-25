Kitchen products from Amazon: These three gadgets will reduce the time spent cooking

<!–

Shoppers are rushing to buy three “genius” home gadgets designed to reduce the amount of time you spend cooking.

Instagrammer Julianna Claire, from the US, shared three product recommendations in a video that has been viewed more than 469,000 times.

The ‘life-changing’ products include an automatic stirrer, a dog-shaped spoon holder and a chicken shredder – with prices starting at $15.

All three products can be purchased through Amazon Australia’s website.

Instagrammer Julianna Claire shared three Amazon product recommendations in a video posted online. The apparent ‘genius’ buys range from $14 to $35

Products include an automatic stirrer, dog-shaped spoon holder (shown) and chicken shredder

The most impressive of the trio was the ‘Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer’, priced at $35.95, which has received over 380 positive reviews on Amazon.

“This gadget automatically stirs food in your pan, turns itself and has three speeds,” says Julianna in the video.

It’s also cordless, battery powered and ideal for making sauce, soup, porridge and gravy.

Made from food-grade silicone, the Ototo Buddy Kitchen Spoon Holder and Steam Releaser is considered a ‘drip-free’ essential for the kitchen.

It is heat resistant and can be placed on pots or pans so you always have a place to put wooden spoons.

The product is BPA-free and costs only $16.95.

The latest gadget, priced at $14.99, makes shredding meat easy and mess-free with its compact design.

To use the appliance, simply place the meat in the center of the chopper, flip the lid on and move the two side handles in either direction for a few seconds.

The chicken inside is immediately shredded into small pieces, perfect for salads and pasta dishes.

The video quickly caught the attention of the masses and was considered a “must have” purchase in the kitchen.

‘I need all of these!!’ one person wrote, another added: ‘Ah I love this one! I need that gadget to shred meat because I hate it.’

A third wrote: ‘Why is that puppy dog ​​gadget so cute!!’