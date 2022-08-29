Kitchen Nightmares Australia: First trailer for Colin Fassnidge’s new show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Channel Seven has released a trailer for the new reality show Kitchen Nightmares Australia, hosted by heartfelt Irish chef Colin Fassnidge.

The series follows Fassnidge, 48, as he tries to save failing restaurants and lead them to success.

The Kitchen Nightmares format was made famous in the UK and America by the crabby British chef Gordon Ramsay.

Channel Seven has released a trailer for the new reality show Kitchen Nightmares Australia, hosted by heartfelt Irish chef Colin Fassnidge (pictured)

The promo hints that Fassnidge, known as a judge on My Kitchen Rules, won’t be as explosive as Ramsey, but he doesn’t mince his words nonetheless.

One minute, the Dublin-born restaurateur sees a chef telling a chef that their food is ‘s**t’ and that his taste buds should be ‘up his ass’.

Elsewhere, a struggling waiter is shown dropping an entire tray of drinks into a helpless guest’s lap.

In a touching scene, a tearful chef begs Fassnidge for help to save her struggling business

Fassnidge witnessed the chaos in the restaurant and likens the scene to something from the BBC comedy Fawlty Towers.

Fortunately, not all restaurants Fassnidge frequents stand up to his advice.

In a touching scene, a tearful chef begs for help to save her struggling business.

After witnessing the chaos in a restaurant, Fassnidge likens the scene to something from the BBC comedy Fawlty Towers

“We are desperately in the pit,” says one restaurant owner.

“Restaurants across Australia have been hit hard in recent years and livelihoods are at stake,” Fassnidge said in a statement.

“I’ve learned quite a bit in the restaurant game over the past 28 years and can’t wait to help a lot of businesses with great advice and a healthy dose of honesty.”

Fassnidge, 48, tries to save failing restaurants and lead them to success

Kitchen Nightmares ran for five seasons in the UK from 2004 to 2007, before returning in 2014 for a one-off season.

It also aired from 2007 to 2014 in the US on the Fox network.

Kitchen Nightmares is produced by Eureka Productions for the Seven Network.